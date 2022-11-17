CENTRAL CLARION 35, BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Quarters
Brookville;0;0;0;0;—;0
Central Clarion;14;7;7;7;—;35
First Quarter
C - Connor Kopnitsky 5 run (Thomas Uckert run), 10:20.
C - Tommy Smith 57 pass from Jase Ferguson (Uckert kick), 4:04.
Second Quarter
C - Ashton Rex 76 pass from Jase Ferguson (Uckert kick), 3:01.
Third Quarter
C - Ryan Hummell 1 run (Uckert kick), 5:04.
Fourth Quarter
C - Connor Kopnitsky 3 run (Uckert kick), 2:06.
;B;CC
First downs;5;12
Rushes-yards;28-100;33-164
Comp-Att-Int;4-16-1;4-12-0
Passing Yards;21;192
Total Plays-Yards;44-121;45-356
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Punts;8-39.2;4-36
Penalties-Yards;7-51;7-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman 22-87, Carson Weaver 2-7, Noah Peterson 4-6. Central Clarion: Connor Kopnitsky 14-70, Jase Ferguson 14-70, Ryan Hummell 3-13, Ashton Rex 2-11.
PASSING — Brookville: Noah Peterson 4-for-16, 21 yards, 1 Int. Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 4-for-12, 192 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 3-12, Jackson Zimmerman 1-9. Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 2-103, Tommy Smith 2-89.
INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson.