CENTRAL CLARION 35, BROOKVILLE 0

Score By Quarters

Brookville;0;0;0;0;—;0

Central Clarion;14;7;7;7;—;35

First Quarter

C - Connor Kopnitsky 5 run (Thomas Uckert run), 10:20.

C - Tommy Smith 57 pass from Jase Ferguson (Uckert kick), 4:04.

Second Quarter

C - Ashton Rex 76 pass from Jase Ferguson (Uckert kick), 3:01.

Third Quarter

C - Ryan Hummell 1 run (Uckert kick), 5:04.

Fourth Quarter

C - Connor Kopnitsky 3 run (Uckert kick), 2:06.

;B;CC

First downs;5;12

Rushes-yards;28-100;33-164

Comp-Att-Int;4-16-1;4-12-0

Passing Yards;21;192

Total Plays-Yards;44-121;45-356

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Punts;8-39.2;4-36

Penalties-Yards;7-51;7-71

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman 22-87, Carson Weaver 2-7, Noah Peterson 4-6. Central Clarion: Connor Kopnitsky 14-70, Jase Ferguson 14-70, Ryan Hummell 3-13, Ashton Rex 2-11.

PASSING — Brookville: Noah Peterson 4-for-16, 21 yards, 1 Int. Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 4-for-12, 192 yards, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING — Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 3-12, Jackson Zimmerman 1-9. Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 2-103, Tommy Smith 2-89.

INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson.

