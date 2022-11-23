WESTINGHOUSE 44, CENTRAL CLARION 8
Score By Quarters
Central Clarion;0;0;0;8;—;8
Westinghouse;8;12;16;8;—;44
First Quarter
W - Shaun Robinson 3 run (Troy Brown pass from Keyshawn Morsillo), 2:15.
Second Quarter
W - Davon Jones 15 pass from Morsillo (pass failed), 8:12.
W - Khalil Taylor 3 run (pass failed), 1:00.
Third Quarter
W - Keyshawn Morsillo 2 run (Morsillo run), 8:11.
W - Roderick Jeter 21 run (Morsillo run), 3:12.
Fourth Quarter
C - Connor Kopnitsky 9 pass from Jase Ferguson (Ashton Rex pass from Ferguson), 5:21.
W - Khalil Green 3 run (Tyrese Davis pass from Green), :12.
;CC;W
First downs;6;22
Rushes-yards;22-17;45-245
Comp-Att-Int;9-19-0;9-17-1
Passing Yards;89;162
Total Plays-Yards;41-106;62-407
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Punts;7-34.1;1-39
Penalties-Yards;3-35;10-76
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Connor Kopnitsky 9-38, Jase Ferguson 11-(-17), Ryan Hummell 1-1, Team 1-(-5). Westinghouse: Kahlil Taylor 8-78, Roderick Jeter 7-52, Keyshawn Morsillo 9-44, Shaun Robinson 12-40, Khalil Green 3-32, Khalil Mitchell 3-9, Sincere Smith 1-4, Team 2-(-14).
PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 9-for-19, 89 yards, 1 TD. Westinghouse: Keyshawn Morsillo 8-for-16, 153 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Khalil Green 1-for-1, 9 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 5-40, Tommy Smith 2-25, Ryan Hummell 1-15, Connor Kopnitsky 1-9. Westinghouse: Davon Jones 3-86, Taymir O’Neal 4-63, Sincere Smith 1-13, Roderick Jeter 1-10.
INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Tommy Smith.