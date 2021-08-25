CLARION — A mixture of experience and inexperience will be the theme for the Central Clarion Wildcats football team, in its second year as the specially named co-operative program with Clarion, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion.
While returning several linemen on both sides of the ball, the Wildcats lost several players to graduation at the skill position spots from a team that finished 5-2 a year ago.
The biggest hole that will need to be filled will be at the quarterback position where Cal German has graduated. Three players will be vying for that position and according to head coach Davey Eggleton, who assisted under retired head coach Larry Wiser the past two seasons, he said all three could see time throughout the season.
“At the quarterback position we have Tommy Smith, a sophomore, and Ryan Hummell a junior, who we will probably use in any number of positions as he’s very skilled no matter where we put him,” said Eggleton, whose team hosts Punxsutawney Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. “We also have a freshman Jace Ferguson who could see some snaps. In Smith and Ferguson, they both do some things very well and they both have things that they’ll need to work on.”
Senior Breckin Rex is the top returning running back having rushed for 376 yards on 57 carries with two touchdowns.
“Breckin is the kind of kid who is so fast that once he gets the edge he’s gone,” said Eggleton. “It’s tough for defenses to defend that. We’ll be looking for big things from him this season.”
Sophomore Noah Nasar saw very limited time last season but will be looked at to fill the fullback role.
“Noah has put on weight and he’s really been working hard and has looked really good in practices so far,” said Eggleton.
Christian Simko is the top returning receiver from last season after catching 12 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
“Christian is a big kid who can create a mismatch for anyone he goes up against,” said Eggleton. “He’s also pretty quick for his size so we expect a big season from him.”
Junior Ashton Rex will most likely play the slot position. Any number of people could see time at the tight end position according to Eggleton.
Five seniors will most likely start along the offensive line, including Luca Cherico (center or tackle), Kolten Bradley (guard), Kaoz Baker (guard), Cole Wrhen (tackle), Mason Songer (tackle). Two other seniors in Kaleb Keihl and Ian Hagen should also see time on the offensive line.
“We’re really excited about where our O-line is right now,” said Eggleton. “Those guys are pretty much all returning starters from last season.”
Most of the guys mentioned for the offensive line will also be penciled in for the defensive line with Baker, Cherico, Wrhen, along with Keihl and Songer rotating in as well to try and keep guys fresh.
Smith and Breckin Rex are slated to be outside linebackers along with Naser and Bradley. Ryan Hummell will be the safety who will make most of the defensive calls.
“Ryan Hummell is very vocal and is our quarterback of the defense and he does a good job of getting people lined up where they are supposed to be,” said Eggleton.
Simko, Ashton Rex, junior Dawson Hotchkiss, sophomore Brady Quinn and Ferguson could all see time in the defensive backfield.
“Overall, I think we have a lot of team speed which would be one of our biggest strengths,” said Eggleton. “I also think the fact we bring back a majority of our O-line and D-line is another big strength.”
“Our goal never changes as we still want to compete for a District 9 title, but we still want to take things one game at a time,” said Eggleton.
Eggleton’s coaching staff also includes Dave Louder, Doug Knepp, Camron Kirkland and Mike Ferguson.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaoz Baker, Kolten Bradley, Luca Cherico, Charlie Franchino, Ian Hagan, Hayden Haines, Braden Hepburn, Kaleb Keihl, Breckin Rex, Christian Simko, Brock Smith, Mason Songer, Brian Schill, Cole Wrhen.
Juniors: Chris Anthony, John Burke, Will Clark, Frank DiChristina, Trevor Finefrock, Dawson Hotchkiss, Ryan Hummell, Ashton Rex, Lukas Wyant.
Sophomores: Dauntae Girvan, Noah Naser, Brady Quinn, Coleman Slater, Jake Smith, Kothan Smith, Tommy Smith, Holden Sparks, Colby Wright.
Freshmen: Braylon Beckwith, Jace Ferguson, Kohen Kemmer.