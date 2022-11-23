PITTSBURGH — After relying on big plays throughout the season, the Central Clarion Wildcats found it hard to get those big plays against Pittsburgh City League power Westinghouse in last Friday’s 44-8 PIAA quarterfinal loss at a chilly Cupples Stadium in downtown Pittsburgh.
Central Clarion, which finished its season 10-2, managed just 106 yards of total offense including 17 yards rushing. Jase Ferguson completed 9 of 19 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown.
Ashton Rex caught five passes for 43 yards while Tommy Smith added three catches for 28 yards with a score.
“That’s a really good football team over there and we knew that coming in,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton of the Bulldogs who move on to the PIAA semifinals, also at Cupples Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs outgained the Wildcats, 407-106, as six different players scored touchdowns. Quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo ran for 44 yards on nine carries and a touchdown while throwing for another along with scoring two two-point conversions and throwing for one.
Central Clarion struggled offensively for much of the evening as evidenced by being forced to punt on its first three offensive possessions of the opening quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense held tough on the first two Westinghouse drives before the Bulldogs broke through to get on the scoreboard on their third drive.
The Bulldogs drove 43 yards in eight plays capped off by a three-yard run by Shaun Robinson with Davon Jones catching the two-point conversion pass from Morsillo for an 8-0 lead with 2:15 to play in the first.
Following a Central Clarion punt early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over at their own 26. Seven plays later, Morsillo connected with Jones on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The two-point attempt failed, and Westinghouse led 14-0 with 8:12 to play in the half.
Central Clarion did get an interception at the Bulldogs’ 10 by Tommy Smith. The Wildcats were able to move the ball to their own 47 before Ferguson was stopped short on a fourth down play.
A 38-yard pass play from Morsillo to Jones put the ball at the Wildcats’ 3 before Khalil Taylor scored from three yards out. Once again, the conversion failed, leaving the score 20-0 Westinghouse at halftime.
“I felt our guys gave a great effort tonight,” said Eggleton. “They were a fast team, but I felt physically we went toe to toe with them. We missed some tackles as they had some shifty guys.”
On the opening drive of the second half, Morsillo plunged in from two yards out to cap of a 12-play, 81-yard drive. Morsillo also added the two-point run for a 28-0 lead with 8:11 to play in the third.
The Bulldogs would tack on another score in the quarter as Roderick Jeter would run for a 21-yard score with Morsillo adding another two-point run to push the score to 36-0 putting the mercy rule into effect at the 3:12 mark of the third.
After Central Clarion recovered a fumbled punt at the Bulldogs’ 26 in the fourth quarter, Ferguson connected with Smith on a 9-yard TD pass three plays later. Ferguson connected with Dawson Smail on the two-point conversion making the score 36-8 with 5:21 to play.
Westinghouse added a 1-yard run by Khalil Green with the two-point conversion, setting the final score of 44-8.
“I felt our defense played pretty well overall despite the score,” said Eggleton. “I’m proud of our seniors for getting here after what happened at the end of last year. They worked so hard, and these younger guys know what it takes. It all depends on what they do from here on out to try and get back here and go further. We have a great core group of guys coming back so I’m excited for next season.”