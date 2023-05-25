DuBOIS — The result weren’t similar to last week’s doubleheader sweep at McKinley Field, although the same team won.
Punxsutawney, taking a pair of 13-0 routs from Brookville in the Raiders’ two final games of the regular season last Monday, had to beat the Raiders again to win their 19th District 9 title.
So after a 6-0 lead after three innings, the Chucks appeared on their way. But it wasn’t quite as easy as the Raiders scored five runs in the fourth and made things interesting for awhile before the Chucks pulled away for a 13-5 win.
The Chucks advance to next Tuesday’s Sub-Regional final for a state berth with District 5 champion Somerset or Chestnut Ridge.
The Raiders’ season ended at 9-12.
“We talked all week of trying to keep it close and hope we get a couple breaks,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “We knew we had to play nearly perfect baseball to hang with them and we didn’t do that. Their lineup is just too good to give them additional outs or bags and we did both too many times.”
Chucks starter Jake Sikora struggled with his command at times in what proved to be a somewhat odd day on the mound for the senior. The first two batters of the game reached against the righty — Riley Smith infield single, Carson Weaver walk — but he proceeded to strike out the next six batters and retire nine straight.
But down 6-0, the Raiders exploded for five runs on six hits against Sikora in the fourth as they made it a game for a moment.
Ladd Blake and Bryce Weaver opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but Sikora countered with a strikeout and groundout. Owen Fleming then drew a walk to extend the inning, and the flood gates opened from there.
Pierson Ruhlman plated the Raiders’ first run with a single to center, while Carter Kessler followed with a two-run single to center. Riley Smith made it three hits in a row to reload the bases for Carter Weaver, who smacked a another two-run single — this one to left — to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
That spelled the end for Sikora, as Dickey went to freshman Nevin Day. Blake greeted the freshman with a shot into right-center, but Dinger ran it down for the final out. The Raiders never threatened again.
Day went the rest of the way, getting the win in 3 1/3 innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts with no walks.
The Chucks scored once in the fourth, four more times in the fifth and two in the sixth to set the final margin.
Raiders starter Carson Weaver pitched into the fifth, taking the loss after giving up eight hits and two walks while striking out two. The Raiders committed three errors, four of the nine runs scored off Weaver unearned.
Bryce Weaver, Blake and Ruhlman all pitched to finish out the game against the Chucks who had 11 hits and drew eight walks off the Raiders’ staff.
Cooper Hallman led the Chucks, going 2-for-2 with four RBIs, while Carter Savage was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Eight different Chucks posted a hit in the win, while five collected at least one RBI.
The Raiders lose seniors Carson and Bryce Weaver, Smith, Dylan Tollini, Noah Shaffer and Hunter Greeley to graduation. The rest of the roster got plenty of experience.
“Our club was extremely young and not accustomed to that stage… so that experience will be currency we invest for years to come,” Coach Weaver said.
— Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.