CLARION — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions gave Clarion a run for part of the opening set during their District 9 Class 1A semifinal matchup, but the reigning state champions still overpowered the Lady Lions 25-17, 25-11, 25-16, putting an end to an otherwise extremely successful season by the Lady Lions Tuesday night.
“I thought we played pretty well that first set but I also thought C-L played their best in that first set,” said Clarion head coach Shari Campbell. “I just thought we responded well going into the second set and that opening run just took the wind out of their sails a bit.”
C-L, which finished 12-3, kept things close throughout the first half of the first set trailing just 12-10. The Lady Lions kept things close by trailing 18-15 before Clarion finished off the opening set with a 7-2 run for the 25-17 victory.
Payton Simko served for seven of her 15 overall points to start the second set giving Clarion a 7-0 lead. It would be a lead the Lady Lions were unable to recover from as that lead ballooned to 11-1. C-L got no closer than eight points at 13-5 as Clarion continued to pull away for the 25-11 victory.
“It was hard to regroup after the start of that second set,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We talked coming in that Clarion plays a very clean game and they made very few errors. If we made too many errors, it was going to be hard for us. We played well in some phases, but we just made too many errors overall.”
With Clarion leading just 11-9 in the third set, the Lady Cats would use an 8-2 run to extend the lead to 19-11. A 4-0 run by C-L closed the gap to five at 19-14 which would be as close as they would get the rest of the match. Clarion closed out the set and the match with a 6-2 run to move onto the District 9 finals.
Korrin Burns continued her stellar season with 18 kills, nine digs, and six points. Aryana Girvin added nine kills and eight points. Noel Anthony handed out 24 assists while Jordan Best served for six points.
Ruby Smith paced C-L with seven kills while Celia Shaffer added five. Kendall Dunn handed out 15 assists while serving for five points with two aces. Brooke Kessler added four points with one ace and Abby Himes added three points.
“The success this season is all the girls doing,” said Troupe. “They worked really hard to get to this point. They bought into a lot of what we wanted. It’s a good feeling to advance this far. We’ll keep working hard and try and make this the norm and not just a once in how many years kind of thing.”