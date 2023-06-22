UNIVERSITY PARK — District 9 was guaranteed a state champion in baseball.
For the first time ever, two D9 teams met in a state final, this time in the Class 1A final last Thursday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at LuBrano Park and it was the Clarion Bobcats denying a repeat effort by DuBois Central Catholic with a 4-1 win.
The Bobcats led from start to finish in what felt like a tight game throughout. They scored runs in the first and second innings and after DCC cut it to 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the Bobcats answered with two in the bottom of the fifth to set the final score.
Devon Lauer and Derek Smail combined for the win on the mound with Lauer going the first four innings while giving up five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Smail got the three-inning save, allowing four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
The junior Lauer won all three state playoff games and counting two district playoff outings, he finished the season with 23 straight scoreless innings and 26 1/3 innings overall. He finished with a 9-1 record and microscopic earned run average of 0.50.
Lauer’s lone loss came on May 4 when Redbank Valley shut out the Bobcats 4-0 in Butler as Tate Minich shut them out while Lauer gave up five hits and four runs, all unearned. He gave up two earned runs in Clarion’s 5-2 win over A-C Valley/Union on May 10 and hasn’t given up a run since.
The Cardinals, who won last year’s Class 1A title, outhit the Bobcats, 9-6, but stranded nine runners to Clarion’s four. Clarion turned two key double plays in what was an errorless game played by both teams.
It was the third meeting between the teams this year with DCC winning in the regular season and Clarion taking the D9 title. — Clarion improved to 1-1 in state finals games. The Bobcats lost 2-0 to Meyersdale in 2017, the last previous D9 finals appearance before last year’s title run by the Cardinals.
— District 9 now has five state baseball titles. DCC won the first one in 2001 with an 8-7 win over Camp Hill. Punxsutawney won the Class 3A title in 2007 with a 5-4 win over Marple Newton and Johnsonburg won the Class 1A crown in 2013 with a 5-0 shutout of Canton.
— Three other D9 teams reached the finals and lost, two in 1992 in the then two-class system when Old Forge routed Ridgway 15-5 in six innings in Class 2A and Montoursville beat DuBois 4-1 in Class 3A.
— Other state champions last week in baseball included Bald Eagle Area in Class 2A with an 11-0 win over Mount Union in the other one-district final. BEA was the D6 champion with Mount Union finishing second. WPIAL champion Riverside beat D3 champion Camp Hill, 4-0, in Class 3A. D6’s Bellefonte downed D2 champion Dallas, 7-1, in Class 4A. WPIAL champion Shaler rallied for a dramatic 9-8 win over D1’s Strath Haven in eight innings in Class 5A while D12 champion Father Judge beat WPIAL champion Mount LeBanon 4-1 for the Class 6A title.
— In softball, state finals scores: Tri Valley 6-3 over Union-New Castle in Class 1A, Everett 12-1 in six innings over Bald Eagle Area in Class 2A, Mid Valley 1-0 over Juniata in Class 3A, Blue Mountain 3-2 over Montour in Class 4A, Northern York 3-2 in nine innings over Shaler in Class 5A and North Penn 1-0 over Hempfield in Class 6A.