HYDE — Running into an unbeaten buzz-saw against Clearfield last Friday night, the Central Clarion Wildcats are going to the playoffs.
The Wildcats, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-5 after a 38-7 loss to the 10-0 Bison, will have the week off before heading to Karns City Nov. 12 or 13 in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals.
Central Clarion had its games against 1-8 Moniteau and 2-7 Punxsutawney canceled due to COVID-19 concerns while replacing one of those games with District 10 playoff team Slippery Rock.
And then it finished with the unbeaten Bison, who completed their 10th perfect regular season in program history.
The Wildcats were limited to 157 yards, including minus-3 yards rushing on 18 attempts. Quarterback Jase Ferguson completed 16 of 21 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Central Clarion’s lone score came in the second quarter on Ferguson’s 2-yard TD pass to Tommy Smith to make it 13-7, but the Bison scored the final 25 points on four touchdowns the rest of the way.
Bison quarterback Oliver Billotte, a Kent State recruit, ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing for 138 more to go with two passing scores to lead the way.
After tossing an interception on the first Bison drive of the game, Billotte more than made up for it with his season-high in rushing yardage.
Over half of his 140 yards came on one play as he burst up the middle on a read option and outran the Wildcat defenders for a 73-yard score with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
After a Central Clarion three-and-out, the Bison went on an 11-play (nine on the ground), 67-yard drive with Billotte covering the final 4 yards with 8:20 left in the second quarter. Luke Sidorick’s PAT made it 13-0.
The Wildcats responded with their own long drive, covering 63 yards in just four plays as QB Jase Ferguson went 4-of-4 on the series, hitting Dawson Hotchkiss for a 33-yard gain before finishing off the possession with a 2-yard toss to Tommy Smith with 6:16 left before the half.
With just a 13-7 advantage, the Bison went on a 12-play, 81-yard drive to finish off the half and take a 19-7 lead into the break.
Billotte scored on a 12-yard run, but Hotchkiss blocked the extra point. Five different Bison carried the ball on the drive.
Central Clarion surprised the Bison with an onside kick to start the second half, recovering at the Bison 42.
But Clearfield responded in a big way as Carter Chamberlain dropped Ferguson for a 3-yard loss on first down before Brady Collins picked off Ferguson on the next play.
The Bison offense needed just one snap to cash in the turnover as Billotte hit Nate Natoli for a 60-yard touchdown. Natoli made a acrobatic catch, outleaping Breckin Rex for the ball and then keeping his balance as he turned and ran into the end zone.
The Bison traveled 52 yards in 10 plays with Billotte bulling in from the 1-yard line with 1:46 left in the third quarter. Hotchkiss blocked another PAT, keeping the score 31-7.
The Wildcats again moved the ball on their next drive, getting all the way to the Bison 12 behind Ferguson, who completed three passes for 40 yards in the series.
But the Clearfield defense stiffened in the red zone and Karson Kline knocked the ball away from Christian Simko in the end zone on fourth down.
The Bison went on one final drive, going 88 yards in eight plays. Billotte hit Kline for a 38-yard connection to get the ball to the Wildcat 15, then found him for a 7-yard TD two plays later. Sidorick added the PAT to finalize the scoring with 6:47 left to play.
Simko led the Wildcats receivers with five catches for 54 yards. Smith, Rex and Ryan Hummell all had three receptions.
Clearfield Progress sports writer Rich Marawski contributed to this story.