STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone kept fighting despite falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, eventually dropping a 70-67 decision to Bishop Canevin in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs last Saturday afternoon
Canevin’s Shea Champine came into the contest averaging 30 points per game finished with 33 points. Jason Cross added 12 points while Michael Vaughn recorded 10 points. Canevin finished with eight 3-pointers.
“The worst part is that coming in we knew the (Champine) kid was a special player and we’d have to try and double-team him,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “The bad part was when he penetrated, he’d kick the ball out and they were knocking down those outside shots.”
Trailing by 10 points in the third after Canevin’s 9-2 run hiked its lead to 55-45 with 3:11 left in the third quarter, the Lions got back in the game. A Lions 9-2 run closed the gap to three at 57-54 by the end of the third quarter.
C-L cut the lead to two on one of two free throws made by Alex Painter early in the fourth. Vaughn knocked down another three to push the lead back to five at 60-55. C-L never trailed by less than three the rest of the contest as Hesdon scored off of a rebound with two seconds to play to make the score 70-67. The play came after the Lions misfired on three attempts at 3-pointers over the final 15 seconds.
C-L made just 7-of-16 free throws for the contest while Bishop Canevin made 10-of-14 shots from the foul line.
“I haven’t looked at the overall stats yet, but I’d say our free throw shooting could have cost us the game,” said Ferguson. “That’s an area we’ve struggled with at times this season. Overall though I felt we exceeded our expectations this season. What our kids accomplished for exceeding our initial expectations and we still could have been moving on. Sometimes it just doesn’t go that way.”
While Canevin moved on to Wednesday’s second round against District 10 runner-up Mercer, the Lions’ season ended at 25-3. The Lions tied their season wins mark also recorded in the 25-4 season of 2014-15. Their 25-3 mark is also believed to be the highest winning percentage recorded in a season, besting the 19-3 mark of 1954-55.
The Lions recorded their 10th 20-win season and seventh since 2011-12.
Canevin’s Champine scored 21 of his total by halftime while the Lions’ top scorer Riley Klingensmith scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, knocking down four 3-pointers.
Also for the Lions, Jordan Hesdon added 16 points while Alex Painter added 11 points for C-L. Jase Ferguson nearly had a triple-double of six points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jack Callen scored eight points while pulling down nine rebounds.
“The play of Jordan today shows why he was named the league MVP,” said Ferguson. “The problem was that he was in foul trouble, so it made it difficult. We had to put him back in there in the third and he knocked down a few shots.”
Canevin opened up a seven-point lead of 15-8 with 2:35 to play in the opening quarter before a 7-0 run by C-L tied the game at 15-all. A 3-pointer by Vaughn gave Canevin an 18-15 lead after one.
C-L closed to within one at 23-22 with just over two minutes played in the second quarter. A 10-0 run capped by a Champine steal and dunk pushed the lead back to 11 at 33-22 4:39 to play in the half. C-L pulled to within eight at 38-30 on a three by Klingensmith. The lead remained at eight at 43-35 by halftime.
“When you get to this level all losses are tough losses,” said Ferguson. “Especially when a number of things could have gone the other way. In basketball when you get down early you are constantly fighting an uphill battle. Give our kids credit as they fought back like they did all season, and they made a game of it.”
Hesdon scored all six points of a 6-3 run to start the third quarter as the Lions cut the lead to five at 46-41 before Canevin pushed its lead back to 10 before yet another Lions rally.