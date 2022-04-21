GROVE CITY — Winning another Presidents Athletic Conferenced Field Athlete of the Week award in men’s track and field, Grove City College senior and former Brookville Raiders standout Seth Ray earned that award with a big throw in the javelin.
Ray won the javelin at a pair of meets last week. He took first at last Wednesday’s Grove City Mini Invitational with a throw of 192 feet, 1 inch. That is the top throw in both the conference and the Mid-Atlantic Region this year. Ray also ranks 11th in NCAA Division III in the javelin with that throw.
He also won the javelin Saturday at Thiel’s Tomcat Invitational Saturday with a throw of 180-7.
Ray’s previous best was a toss of 190 feet even at the Emory Thrills in the Hills Open in Atlanta March 25-26. Going into this spring, Ray’s best toss had been 185 feet, 7 inches.
Next up for Ray is the PAC Championships scheduled at West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV, next Thursday and Friday.
In other college athlete news in track and field:
— Brookville’s Ian Thrush, a sophomore at Duquesne, finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at last week’s Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic with a time of 10.62 seconds. He was also part of the third-place 4x100 relay that placed third with a time of 40.85 seconds.
Next up for Thrush is a trip to the Virginia Challenge this Friday and Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., followed by the Robert Morris Invitational on Saturday. Next Wednesday, it’s the annual Penn Relays in Philadelphia.
— Brookville’s Bryan Dworek, a junior at Slippery Rock, ran a leg of the fifth-place 4x100 relay that also ran at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic with a time of 41.59 seconds.
Another Brookville graduate, junior Danielle MacBeth, was 10th in the heptathlon with a personal-best score of 4,060 points. She finished fifth in the 200 dash (27.06), eighth in the javelin (88 feet, 2 inches) and 800 run (2:34.54), ninth in the high jump (4 feet, 10 1/2 inches), and 11th in the 100 hurdles (16.4) and shot put (29 feet, 3 3/4 inches).
Slippery Rock hosts its own invitational Thursday before the West Virginia Mountaineer Twilight on April 30.
— IUP’s Addison Singleton of Brookville was 41st in the 110 hurdles at the Bucknell Bison Invitational with a time of 16.68 seconds.
— Hillsdale freshman Kyle MacBeth of Brookville placed third in last week’s javelin held at the Tiffin Track Carnival with a throw of 176 feet, 10 inches.
BASEBALL
Wichita State freshman left-handed pitcher and former Brookville Raider Jace Miner made his fourth start of the season in last Friday’s 7-5 loss in 14 innings at home to American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati.
Miner got the no-decision, pitching the first 3 1/3 innings while giving up five hits and three runs while striking out four and walking three. He left with the Shockers trailing 4-1, but the Shockers came back to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Each team added a run in the eighth inning before the game continued into the 14th with the visiting Bearcats scoring twice.
Miner sports an 0-2 record in nine appearances overall with a 9.37 earned run average covering 16 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 12 and walked 12.
The Shockers take a 13-24 overall record and 2-7 conference mark into this weekend’s home series with Central Florida starting Friday.
In other baseball news:
— New Jersey Institute of Technology right-handed pitcher Aaron Park of Brookville tossed an inning of relief in the completion of Sunday’s suspended game against University of Maryland Baltimore County. In the Highlanders’ 11-3 win, Park gave up three hits and one run with a walk in the eighth inning.
Park has two saves with a 9.75 ERA in nine games covering 12 innings. He’s struck out 11 and walked nine.
Jersey Tech improved to 16-14 overall and 10-5 in conference play after taking two of three over the weekend from UMBC. It was scheduled to visit Monmouth in a non-conference game Wednesday before three games at home against conference foe Binghamton starting Friday.
— Penn State Behrend freshman Chase Palmer of Brookville is hitting .315 (17-for-54) with 11 runs scored and 11 RBIs in 18 games for the 15-9 Lions, who were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Hilbert on Wednesday and visit Allegheny Thursday before a non-conference Sunday doubleheader at home against Westminster.
— Penn State DuBois junior Tanner LaBenne, also of Brookville, is hitting .353 (12-for-34) with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 21 games for the Lions, who were 17-10 going into Wednesday night’s conference game against PSU-Allegheny in Butler. Friday, the Lions host PSU-Fayette for a single game and then a doubleheader at Fayette on Saturday.