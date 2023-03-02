LEWISBURG — Former Brookville Raiders standout Bryan Dworek could always run fast and jump far but especially in the college ranks at Slippery Rock University, he couldn’t always match that up with long stretches of good health.
He’s feeling pretty good right now.
Dworek clutched up exactly when he needed to last Saturday at the PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Bucknell University, winning the long jump title on his final jump.
Dworek, sitting in fourth place going into his final jump, ripped off another career-best mark of 24 feet, 5 3/4 inches to beat East Stroudsburg’s Donavan Anderson by 1/4 inch.
“It’s very rewarding,” Dworek said via a text interview on Tuesday. “Just battling injuries is a nagging thing and it starts making you second-guess returns, but I put in a lot of work in the off-season and everything’s finally starting to click.”
Dworek qualified for nationals. His previous best of 24 feet, 5 inches, broke a 34-year-old school record and sat at No. 12 on the national list. His new mark is now 13th in the country. He heads to the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., this Friday and Saturday.
“It kind of stinks it took so long (to get to nationals), but I’m just going to try to PR again,” said Dworek, who will graduate this spring with a degree in Physical Activity and Fitness Management but plans to use his extra year of eligibility at SRU and get his Master’s Degree in Management.
Dworek’s long jump title is even more impressive considering that he was trying to qualify for the 200-meter dash finals with his preliminary race on Saturday. Dworek ran a 22.31 to qualify for the finals as the fifth seed.
“My first jump back from the 200 prelims wasn’t that great and then I think my biggest jump was the second one in the finals, but I fouled it,” Dworek said. “Then I had to get that self-urgency of ‘This is the last one to win it.’”
And he delivered.
“I was pretty frustrated, especially after that first jump (in the finals, which went 21 feet, 8 1/4 inches),” Dworek said. “I thought my legs were going to be dead, but after a little break, my legs felt better and I tried to send one out there.”
Sunday in the 200 finals, he wound up placing fourth with a season-best 22.29-second time. Then in the 4x400, Dworek ran the third leg with a high 50-point something and handed the baton to meet MVP A.J. Virata. Kadin Johnson and Shannon Dooley were the first two legs.
Virata won the 200 dash and finished second in the high jump on Saturday.
“I haven’t run the 200 this year and I wanted to try to get second or third, but I thought I ran well considering my lack of training this year,” Dworek said. “In the 4x4 our first leg had a great start for us and all of us followed his split well and we ran a great time for a 200-meter flat track. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and to do this well for Coach (Bill) Jordan’s first year just meant a lot for all of us.”
Slippery Rock finished second behind Shippensburg in the team standings.
The Slippery Rock women finished third behind Shippensburg and Edinboro. Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth competed in the pentathlon and finished sixth with a career-high 2,938 points. Individually, she finished fourth in the long jump (career-best 16 feet, 7 1/4 inches), fifth in the 60 hurdles (career-best 9.61), sixth in the high jump (4 feet, 10 1/2 inches), eighth in the 800 run (2:44.27) and 11th in the shot put (28 feet, 3 1/2 inches).
Also at the PSAC Championships was Indiana University of Pa. senior Addison Singleton of Brookville. He ran in the 60 hurdles and placed 14th.
In other college athlete news:
— Brookville’s Nathan Taylor will be in the Lehigh University wrestling lineup for this weekend’s Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships held at the Palestra in Philadelphia as the University of Pennsylvania hosts the tournament.
In his first season of eligibility after a red-shirt year, Taylor heads into the tournament with a 13-9 record. In the last EIWA rankings, Taylor was ranked No. 5 at heavyweight. In the latest intermat national rankings, Taylor sits at No. 27, or the fourth EIWA wrestler on the list behind No. 7 Yaraslau Slavikouski of Harvard, No. 22 Grady Griess of Navy and No. 26 Cory Day of Binghamton.
Bracket pairings weren’t available at press time. The tournament begins Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with action continuing through the quarterfinals and two consolation rounds. Sunday, the semifinals, consolations and place bouts down to seventh place will wrap up the tournament.
As per the NCAA’s annual allocation moves, the EIWA will get six national spots for the heavyweight class. The EIWA has 45 spots over the 10 weight classes and six is the most of any weight. The 125-pound division also gets six berths.
— Wichita State sophomore and former Brookville Raider Jace Miner made his season debut in last Wednesday’s 12-4 loss at Utah Tech. He gave up a home run while striking out two in two innings of work. He relieved starting losing pitcher Cameron Bye in the third inning. The Shockers wound up taking three of four games in the series and took a 4-3 record into a non-conference three-game series with Oakland starting Friday at home.
— New Jersey Tech junior and Brookville graduate Aaron Park has pitched in two games for the Highlanders. He threw the final 1 1/3 innings of relief in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Purdue in Holly Springs, N.C., striking out three and giving up one hit. In two outings, Park has struck out six while walking two along with two hits and four unearned runs. The Highlanders take a 4-3 record into a three-game weekend series starting Friday at North Carolina State.
— Penn State Behrend sophomore and Brookville’s Chase Palmer opened the season with three games in Danville, K.Y., going 1-2 with a win over Dominican (Ill.) and two losses to host Centre. Palmer finished the weekend going 4-for-12 with two runs batted in. Palmer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Saturday’s 12-5 loss to Centre. Next up for the Lions is their trip to Fort Pierce, Fla., where they open against Wilkes College on Sunday at noon. Behrend is scheduled to play eight games against six different teams from Sunday through next Saturday.
— La Roche freshman pitcher and Brookville’s Jamison Rhoades made his mound debut for the Redhawks and got the win in last Thursday’s 8-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader sweep at Waynesburg. Rhoades threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs, four of them earned, with three strikeouts and a walk. The Redhawks were scheduled to visit Washington & Jefferson for a single game Wednesday before heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for six games next week.