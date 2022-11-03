BETHLEHEM — The Lehigh University wrestling team held its Brown and White Intrasquad last Friday night inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Nine bouts were contested in the unofficial kickoff to the 2022-23 season, which begins in earnest next weekend.
“It was pretty good,” Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro said. “First time getting down to weight, the guys looked like they were in shape. There were a lot of tight matches, which you’d expect. You’d like to see the guys be a little more aggressive and that’s something we’ll work on going into next week. We don’t want to wait around. Be more aggressive and try to press your opponent more often. Once per minute isn’t enough.”
Two former Brookville Raiders, freshman Owen Reinsel and second-year heavyweight Nathan Taylor, wrestled for the Brown and lost decisions.
Sophomore Malyke Hines scored 5-0 decision over Reinsel at 141. Hines scored the only takedown of the bout in the first period and added a stalling point, an escape and riding time.
In the final bout of the evening, junior heavyweight Elijah Jones won a 3-2 decision over deferred first-year Nathan Taylor. Jones ended up on top from an upper body position for the only takedown of the bout in the third period.
“Any competition is good,” Santoro said. “Learning how to compete in front of a crowd with a referee and a singlet should help our guys get ready. We were down to weight tonight which is really good. We have two good teams coming in next week. We have to be ready and we have to be more aggressive because those teams are going to come in and wrestle really hard.”
The Mountain Hawks, who open the season ranked 17th in the NWCA dual meet poll, will open up the regular season with two home duals next weekend. Lehigh will host No. 19 Oregon State at Stabler Arena this Saturday at noon and will then welcome Sacred Heart to Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Sunday for a 2 p.m. match.
DOOLITTLE, FISCUS AT PACs — The Grove City College women’s cross country team finished fourth at the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships held at St. Vincent College last Saturday.
Brookville sophomore Emma Fiscus finished 22nd in the 6-kilometer race in 24:27.77, the third GCC runner across the line. Teammates Lydia Bennett (23:20) and Audrey Karwowski (24:25) finished ninth and 20th overall in the 107-runner field. Allegheny won the team title.
The GCC men finished fifth out of 11 teams with Franciscan winning the team title. Freshman Michael Singley led the Wolverines with a 12th-place finish in the 8K race in 26:41. Brookville freshman Calvin Doolittle was 62nd overall with a time of 29:13, the 13th GCC runner across the line.
Also at the PAC Championships, Brookville freshman Chloe Smith of Westminster College finished the 6K race in 30:13 for a 90th-place finish. Westminster finished 10th out of 11 scoring teams. Smith ran her fastest 6K time of the season, cutting 89 seconds off her previous best time.
BRENTHAM AT SRU — The Slippery Rock University men’s cross country team took second at the Bill Lennox Invitational Oct. 22 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
The Atlantic Region’s third-ranked team, Concord, ran away with the team title with 38 points. Slippery Rock took second with 70 points. A total of eight teams recorded a score and 83 individuals completed the 8,000-meter course.
Brookville’s Ethan Brentham led SRU with a fifth place finish overall after covering the course in 25:42. Troy Hart followed in sixth in 25:51 to give SRU two runners in the top six.
The Rock will take next week off before competing in the PSAC Championships this Saturday at Mansfield University.
JOHNSONS AT LA ROCHE — The La Roche University women’s volleyball team is seeded sixth for this week’s Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championships. The Redhawks were scheduled to open at No. 3 seed Mount Aloysius Wednesday.
Brookville juniors Madison and Morgan Johnson are on the Redhawks roster. Last Saturday, La Roche dropped two matches at Bradford, losing to AMCC foe Pitt-Bradford in three sets and non-conference Keuka in five sets. Madison Johnson had seven assists in the loss to Pitt-Bradford. For the season, Madison has appeared in 22 games for the 12-14 Redhawks, ranking second on the team with 164 assists and fifth with 177 digs. Morgan has appeared in 12 games with 23 digs.
HERGERT AT PENN COLLEGE — At Penn College in Williamsport, sophomore Lauren Hergert is on the women’s volleyball team that finished 2-19. Hergert finished third in kills with 79.
MCMASTER
AT PITT-
BRADFORD — The Pitt-Bradford men’s soccer team finished 2-14. Brookville freshman Garner McMaster appeared in all 16 games and started in 13 as an outside defensive back. He took three shots on goal and didn’t score.
SHOFESTALL IN POOL AT GCC — Brookville freshman Sadie Shofestall is on the Grove City College swimming and diving team. The season has started and last Saturday at Franciscan College in Steubenville, Shofestall swam in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles and 100 butterfly. She won the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.7 seconds and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay that touched the board in 1:48.22. The Lady Wolverines won the dual meet, 103-85.
RUHLMAN DEBUTS AT CARLOW — Brookville freshman Griffin Ruhlman made his debut with the Carlow University men’s basketball team in its season-opening trip to Miami where it lost a pair of games to St. Thomas University (108-46) last Friday and Florida Memorial (104-66) on Saturday. All three teams are NAIA programs, as opposed to NCAA.
In the loss to St. Thomas, Ruhlman scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds while blocking a shot in 12 minutes of playing time. He was 4-for-4 at the foul line and made a 3-pointer. Against Florida Memorial, Ruhlman played 16 minutes and scored five points, making a 3-pointer while going 2-for-2 from the line with four rebounds.
The Celtics return home and visit Penn State-New Kensington Friday before hosting Pitt-Greensburg and Mount Aloysius at Oakland Catholic High School next Tuesday and Wednesday.