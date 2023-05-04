WICHITA, Kan. — With already more conference wins that last year with nine American Athletic Conference games remaining, the Wichita State Shockers baseball team shares first place in the AAC with Houston.
The Shockers (27-17), who were 21-26 a year ago and 9-15 in the AAC, head to Houston for a three-game series starting Friday. Tuesday, the Shockers hosted Kansas State in a non-conference matchup and won, 1-0.
Both the Shockers and the Houston share 10-5 conference marks.
Former Brookville Raiders standout Jace Miner, who threw a hitless and scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday’s win, has been a key pitcher out of the Shockers bullpen in his second year. The sophomore left-hander has appeared in 19 games, sporting a 2.20 earned run average over 32 2/3 innings. He’s allowed just 17 hits while striking out 25 and walking 16. Opposing batters have hit just .155 off him.
Miner is 2-0 with two saves. Miner hasn’t allowed a run in his last seven appearances covering 13 1/3 innings. In that stretch, he’s giving up just five hits and eight walks while striking out six.
The regular season continues through May 20. The Shockers also have South Florida and Central Florida remaining on their conference schedule.
All eight teams in the AAC make the postseason tournament that begins May 23 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
In other college baseball news:
— New Jersey Institute of Technology pitcher Aaron Park of Brookville owns a 6.43 ERA in 10 appearances covering 14 innings for the Highlanders. He’s struck out 13 and walked nine while giving up 13 hits. The Highlanders were 18-23 overall and 8-7 in the America East Conference with nine conference games remaining. In the AE standings, the Highlanders are tied for fourth place with Binghamton and behind Maine, Maryland-Baltimore County and Bryant. All six teams advance to the conference tournament May 24-27 in Binghamton, N.Y.
— Penn State Behrend’s Chase Palmer of Brookville had four hits in the Lions’ doubleheader sweep of Penn State Altoona on Saturday in Ebensburg. The Lions won 10-9 and 9-7 and clinched the second seed for the upcoming six-team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference playoffs. Behrend and top seed and final four host Alfred State have a bye into the second weekend of double-elimination play starting May 11. They finished conference play at 9-5 and take a 19-15 overall record into pair of non-conference games this weekend at home against Case Western Reserve Saturday and at Muskingum Sunday.
Palmer is batting .351 (39-for-111) with four doubles, two triples and two home runs with 26 runs batted in and nine stolen bases.
— Penn State DuBois heads into the final weekend of the PSUAC playoffs with a 2-0 record after wins over Fayette (17-10) and Mount Alto (2-1). They’ll play at University Park this Saturday at Medlar Field against Brandywine starting at 2 p.m.
Brookville’s Tanner LaBenne was 1-for-2 with an at-bat in each game last weekend with a pinch-hit RBI single in the 17-10 win. For the season, he’s appeared in 27 games with two doubles, a triple and home run. The Lions are 23-13 after starting the season 4-11.
— La Roche University freshman Jamison Rhoades of Brookville wound up the staff leader in innings pitched with 41 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 23 and sports a 7.84 ERA. The Redhawks finished the AMCC schedule (same conference as Behrend) with a 4-10 mark and 13-22 overall.
In track and field:
— At the Mountaineer Twilight last Saturday, Slippery Rock’s Danielle MacBeth of Brookville was ninth in the 100 hurdles (16.83) and 15th in the long jump (15 feet, 9 inches). Emily Martz of Brookville ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (4:04.96) with Layne Miller, Asia Murray and Haley Morgan while also finishing 18th in the 200 dash (29.57).
The Rock hosts its own Last Chance Meet this Friday before hosting the PSAC Championships May 11-13.
— At the Paul Kaiser Classic in Shippensburg, IUP’s Addison Singleton of Brookville was 18th in the 110 hurdles (16.13) and 21st in the 400 hurdles (1:00.96).
— At the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships held at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W. V., Grove City College freshman Calvin Doolittle of Brookville finished 15th in the 1,500 run with a career-best time of 4:27.71. Sophomore Emma Fiscus, also from Brookville, turned in a medal performance in the 5,000 run with a career-best time of 18:59.22. In the team standings, Grove City won the men’s title with 167 points while the women finished third.
Also at the PACs, Westminster freshman Chloe Smith of Brookville was 30th in the 1,500 (6:27.35).