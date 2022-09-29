Several area athletes are now competing in the college ranks this fall at various colleges. Here’s a roundup:
CROSS COUNTRY
Ethan Brentham, Slippery Rock: Brookville junior Ethan Brentham helped lead the Rock to a fifth-place team finish at the 8K run held at the Lock Haven Invitational last Saturday afternoon. Brentham was the third Rock finisher in the Crimson Race, placing 35th with a time of 25:34.
Calvin Doolittle, Grove City College: The Brookville freshman also ran at the Lock Haven Invitational in the Crimson Race and finished 180th as the seventh GCC finisher with a time of 28:09. The Wolverines were 18th in the team standings.
Emma Fiscus, Grove City College; The Brookville sophomore ran in the Crimson Race at the LHU Invite as well and was the second GCC finisher in 100th place with a 6K time of 23:53.
Chloe Smith, Westminster: The Brookville freshman is on the Lady Titans roster. She finished 31st at the Behrend Invitational on Sept. 16, crossing the line in 29:20 on the 3.73-mile course.
VOLLEYBALL
Juniors Madison and Morgan Johnson of Brookville are on the La Roche University roster. The Red Hawks are off to a 5-7 start. Both saw action in Tuesday’s three-set loss to Grove City College. Madison had eight digs while Morgan added a dig.
For the season, Madison has 72 digs and ranks second on the team with 63 assists.
At Penn College, Brookville sophomore Lauren Hergert had seven kills in her team’s three-set loss to Mount Aloysius Tuesday. Hergert is third on the team with 37 kills. Penn College is off to a 2-7 start.
SOCCER
Pitt-Bradford freshman and another Brookville graduate Garner McMaster has played in all of the Panthers’ seven games as they’re off to a 1-6 start, starting in six games. He’s had two shots, one on goal. The Panthers were scheduled to host SUNY-Poly Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to La Roche.