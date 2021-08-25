BROOKVILLE — As bad fortune would have it, the Brookville Raiders football season opens just how last year’s season ended.
Due to COVID-19 concerns involving at least one infected player as of press time after learning of the situation Monday, it appeared that the Raiders would be at least six players shy of a full roster going into Friday night’s season-opener at home against Bradford.
It’s not known if players were exempted from the close contact tracing because of being vaccinated. As per the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, vaccinated individuals deemed in close contact to an infected person is not required to quarantine.
Presuming the quarantined players remain symptom-free, they will be allowed back on the field next week in time for the team’s second game at DuBois on Sept. 3.
Prior to learning of the team’s latest run-in with COVID, seventh-year head coach Scott Park (35-25 record with Raiders) was happy with last Saturday’s scrimmage against defending District 9 Class 1A champion Redbank Valley. The Bulldogs are solid favorites to repeat that title while the Raiders look to rebuild from a 7-1 season that ended in heartbreak with a 16-14 loss to Karns City in the Class 2A Championship game.
The Raiders played the Gremlins without 12 players due to a combination of a couple COVID-19 infections and close contact findings.
“It was really important for us (to play), because we had lost so much from last season and there were a lot of things we needed to see and for the most part I saw what I thought we would see,” Park said Sunday night. “There are some things we need to work out for this Friday to try to get better, but overall, I thought it was a very competitive scrimmage.
“Redbank Valley is, what ranked No. 5 in the preseason (pennlive.com) and they got a lot coming back and I thought we stood toe to toe with them, which is what I needed to see.”
Much of the playmaking graduated, including record-breaking quarterback Jack Krug and his 8,362 passing yards along with Robert Keth, Kyle MacBeth, Nathan Taylor, Elliot Park and Ryan Daisley. That’s a lot of yards, touchdowns and tackles.
The Raiders have nine starters returning, four offensively with juniors Brayden Kunselman at receiver, fullback Braiden Davis, and left guard Baily Miller, and senior left tackle Hunter Smith, and five defensively with Davis and Smith at end, senior tackle Jake Becker, Kunselman at cornerback/safety, and senior outside linebacker Tate Lindermuth.
So it’ll be a new quarterback running the offense with sophomore Charlie Krug being backed up by juniors Miles Bogush and Lucas Haight, and freshman Easton Belfiore.
Krug completed 5 of 8 passes for 34 yards last year in limited snaps while seeing time in the secondary on defense. He’ll start safety this year as well.
Kunselman (28 catches, 524 yards, 8 TDs) is the top returning receiver. He’ll move to and inside slot spot manned by MacBeth last year while junior newcomer Noah Peterson, with whom Park has been very pleased with in the preseason, replaces Kunselman in an outside spot in the team’s four-receiver set. Juniors John Colgan and Truman Sharp will be on the outside with junior Coyha Brown seeing time at receiver as well.
Davis (45 carries, 238 yards) led the Raiders in rushing last year. He’ll share carries with Lindermuth and junior Jackson Zimmerman.
On the line joining Smith and Miller will be junior Braden Long or sophomore Danny Drake at center, sophomore Jack Knapp at right guard, and either Long or junior Nathan Haney at right tackle.
How the offense follows up on four years of 41.1, 30.5, 33.9 and 46.6 points per game last year will depend on how the new players step into big roles.
“We have to get people to step up and we can’t have the dropsies,” Park said. “That can put us into a corner quicker than anything and that was part of the problems we had early on when we went to this offense. It’s one thing to have the dropsies and be able to run the ball, but we haven’t been able to survive just running the ball. It’s gotta be a little of both. We have to have the receivers concentrate and understand they can’t run unless they have the ball, catching it first.
“It was nice putting up 40 points a game, but I can see us being in some dogfights. We can probably put up 40 a couple times, but we’re so new at some positions.
With Smith, Davis and Becker back on the defensive line, the fourth spot at tackle could go to Miller, Long, Haney or even freshman Jacob Clinger. Senior Alan Hartstein will eventually be ready to go after recovering from an offseason injury.
Lindermuth, the second leading returning tackler behind Smith, is the lone returning linebacker at one of the outside spots. Zimmerman, who missed last year with an injury, will man one of the inside spots with Knapp while junior Carson Weaver on the outside and his twin brother Bryce on the inside add two more backers to the mix. Haight and Brown are others that could see backup time.
Kunselman, a safety last year, will be either there or at a cornerback spot as well as Peterson. Krug will likely be a safety but could move up to an outside linebacker in some sets. Colgan and Sharp will also see time at corner.
“I think we might be better off on the defensive side of the ball with what we have back and getting Jackson back this year,” Park said. “I thought we played the run really well on Saturday and we were stout up front and I thought Becker had a pretty good game.”
Zimmerman looks to be the team’s punter while senior Logan Oakes should handle the place-kicking duties.
Once again in Class 2A, the Raiders theoretically don’t have to “qualify” for the postseason since the calendar allows for all seven teams in District 9 to fill the bracket starting Week 10, or Nov. 5-6. So an open tournament it is for the Raiders, who were stopped shy of their first title since 2006 in the final seconds last year.
“The kids want to play in a district title game,” Park said. “I’ve told them since day one that when you walk off the practice field, are they better than when they walked on. We want to get one percent better every day. If can do that, we’ll be in a position we want to be at the end of the year.
“We’re not changing anything. What we’ve been doing is working and I know we lost a lot, but they were freshmen too. We have to get better. It’s next man up and that’s the philosophy we’re sticking to.”
Nick Nosker, Andy Martino, Jim Rush, Gabe Bowley, Bob Fye and Tom Krug are back on the coaching staff. Max Kutz and Dave Fitch are other coaches on a part-time basis while Casey Belfiore, Jamie Lindermuth, Jonah Sampson, Jordan Haugh and Elliot Park are handling the junior high program.
ROSTER
Seniors: Logan Oakes, Tate Lindermuth, Joe Shields, Porter Kahle, Shawn Foster, Alan Hartstein, Hunter Smith, Jake Becker.
Juniors: Noah Peterson, Caden Marshall, Lucas Haight, Miles Bogush, John Colgan, Jackson Zimmerman, Truman Sharp, Brayden Kunselman, Coyha Brown, Bryce Weaver, Braiden Davis, Carson Weaver, Braden Long, Nathan Haney, Baily Miller, Skylar Hartstein.
Sophomores: Charlie Krug, Gavin Baughman, Damon Snyder, Jack Knapp, Logan Loy, Danny Drake, Michael Colgan.
Freshmen: Easton Belfiore, Gavin Hannah, Lance Spencer, Jacob Clinger, Austin Colgan.