ST. MARYS — Taking three of four dual meet decisions, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams ran against Elk County Catholic and Kane at Benzinger Park Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders won both matchups, 15-42 against both the Crusaders and Wolves. The Lady Raiders edged Kane 29-30 while losing 21-34 to Elk County Catholic.
In the other matchups, Kane beat a short-handed ECC boys’ lineup while the ECC girls topped Kane, 23-32.
The Brookville boys put the first five runners across the line as Evan McKalsen won in 17:46 with teammates Ty Fiscus (18:08), Brady Means (19:23), Jacob Murdock (19:27) and Ian Clowes (19:32) rounding out the top-five finishers and team scoring.
Kane’s Mason Geer was sixth in 19:42 with the Crusaders’ top runner Andrew Mawn seventh in 19:42. The Raiders also put Luke Fiscus and Cole Householder in eighth and ninth overall at 20:15 and 20:50. ECC’s Aaron Lanzel finished 10th in 20:51.
The Lady Crusaders put the first two runners across in the girls’ race as Grace Neubert finished in 20:56 with Sophia Bille second in 22:15. Kane’s Rowan Milliron (22:22.2) and Lily Wymer (22:22.5) were third and fourth overall and ECC’s Gianna Bille fifth in 23:05.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished sixth in 21:23. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Sydney Murdock (8th, 25:17), Ella Fiscus (9th, 25:57), Maggie Shaffer (12th, 26:57) and Claira Downs (13th, 28:17).
Brookville hosts Punxsutawney and Bradford next Tuesday.
In last week’s events:
SATURDAY, Sept. 2
C-L races at
Titusville
At last Saturday’s Rocket Invitational that drew 24 boys’ scoring teams and 19 girls’ teams, Clarion-Limestone finished sixth in the boys’ standings and seventh in the girls’ race.
For the Lions, Jack Craig finished 20th in 17:31. Also scoring for the Lions were Ty Rankin (35th, 18:20), Drake Edmonds (40th, 18:31), Logan Powell (74th, 19:26) and Logan Lutz (79th, 19:32). Riley Rinker (131st, 20:54), Paul Craig (133rd, 20:55), Colton Keihl (152nd, 21:42), Camden Coleman (173rd, 22:20), Logan Meier (175th, 22:24) and Levi Bates (183rd, 22:53).
The Lady Lions’ Adisen Jackson crossed the line sixth in 20:18 with Clara Coulson (33rd, 22:07), Reise Jackson (35th, 22:10), Olivia Radaker (70th, 23:45) and Julianna Schwabenbauer (81st, 24:13) also scoring. Also running was Madison Aaron (140th, 27:14).
C-L was scheduled to host Moniteau Wednesday. Saturday, both teams run at the West Middlesex Invitational. Next Wednesday, C-L hosts Clarion.
Raiders trio runs at
Lock Haven
At the Lock Haven Bear Mountain Invitational, three Brookville runners ran in the boys’ race as sophomore Ty Fiscus (11th, 16:46) was the lead finisher. Senior Brady Means (57th, 17:49) and freshman Luke Fiscus (57th, 19:12) also ran.
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won the boys’ race in 15:39. Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber (3rd, 16:07), Bradford’s Brayden Friar (16:12), St. Marys’ Jacob Nedimyer (7th, 16:22) and Bradford’s Leo Paterniti (10th, 16:44) were other District 9 runners in the top 10.
WED., Aug. 30
C-L sweeps
Karns City
At Karns City, both C-L squads ran to season-opening wins as the Lions won 21-39 and the Lady Lions outscored the short-handed hosts, 17-41.
For the Lions, Jack Craig ran to the overall win in 18:46, 11 seconds ahead of Karns City’s Noah Weiland. Ty Rankin (19:10) and Drake Edmonds (19:44) were third and fourth overall. Also scoring for the Lions were Logan Powell (6th, 20:32) and Logan Lutz (7th, 20:53).
Other runners for the C-L boys were Paul Craig (8th, 21:20), Riley Rinker (10th, 21:51), Levi Bates (11th, 24:07), Logan Meyer (12th, 24:59) and Camden Coleman (13th, 25:04).
The Lady Lions’ Adisen Jackson won the girls’ race in 21:25 with teammates Clara Coulson (22:56) and Reise Jackson (23:04) finishing 2-3. Also scoring for C-L were Olivia Radaker (5th, 25:34) and Juliana Schwabenbauer (6th, 25:44). Also running was Madison Aaron (9th, 27:59).
In the junior high race, C-L’s Ryan Rinker finished second in the boys’ race in 12:24. Dana Coulson was second for the Lady Lions in the girls’ race in 13:26.