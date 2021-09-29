RIDGWAY — Getting back on the district course for the first time since 2019, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams ran against the hosts and DuBois Tuesday afternoon.
Brookville topped the short-handed Ridgway squads 15-50 in both races, DuBois sweeping Brookville 17-44 for the boys and 22-33 for the girls.
DuBois’ Alex Deemer won the boys’ race in 17:57 with the Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle placing fifth overall in 19:07.
Doolittle made an appearance at the PIAA Foundation Meet on the state cross country course in Hershey and performed well, finishing 23rd overall in 19:01, the highest finisher among the D9 runners participating.
Elk County Catholic’s Alex Miller was 25th in 19:05 with three Cranberry runners — Matt Woolcock, Christian Miller and Sylas Fox finishing 26th, 28th and 29th.
In the team standings, Cranberry wound up third and ECC eighth out of 25 scoring teams.
Also at Ridgway scoring for the Raiders were Alec Geer (8th, 20:38), Jack Gill (9th, 20:38), Cole Householder (12th, 21:29) and Hunter Rupp (13th, 21:32) as scoring runners.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer won the girls’ race in 20:30 with Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finishing fourth in 23:30.
Also for the Lady Raiders scoring were Ella Fiscus (7th, 24:59), Anna Fiscus (8th, 25:31) and Chloe Smith (9th, 25:58).
In the junior high races, DuBois edged Brookville in the girls’ race, 26-30. The girls swept Ridgway 15-50 while the boys swept both DuBois and Ridgway by the same 15-50 margin.
Brookville’s top finishers in the boys’ was Ty Fiscus, who won the two-mile race in 10:41. Evan McKalsen was sixth overall in 12:31.
Maggie Shaffer was third overall in the girls’ race in 13:49 with Corinne Siar fourth in 14:01 followed by Sydney Murdock in fifth at 14:06.
Brookville hosts St. Marys and Bradford next Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other race:
C-L runs at North Clarion
At Frills Corners, the C-L girls topped the hosts 26-29 while the North Clarion boys beat the Lions, 21-34, to split the day.
In the girls’ race, C-L’s Morgan McNaughton won in 20:32, beating North Clarion’s runner-up Brynn Siegel (21:35) by just over a minute.
Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Clara Coulson (4th, 24:02), Olivia Radaker (5th, 25:27), Jessica McCracken (6th, 25:29) and Madison Aaron (10th, 28:33).
North Clarion’s Kaine McFarland won the boys’ race in 18:34, 23 seconds ahead of C-L’s runner-up Logan Lutz.
Also scoring for the Lions were Jack Craig (6th, 19:51), Corban Coulson (9th, 22:06), Logan Leadbetter (10th, 24:12) and Riley Rinker (24:27).
C-L travels to Karns City Tuesday.