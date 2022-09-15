C-L trio at West Middlesex meet
Clarion-Limestone’s trio of Logan Lutz (right), Ty Rankin (middle) and Jack Craig (left) start last Saturday’s Big Red Invitational at West Middlesex High School. Lutz led the three with a 37th-place finish in 18:40 with Craig and Rankin finishing 46th and 54th respectively.

 Photo courtesy of Diane Lutz

PUNXSUTAWNEY — In a three-team meet at Punxsutawney with Bradford, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams took one of four decisions.

The Lady Raiders split with a 27-29 win over Bradford and 22-35 loss to the hosts. The Raiders lost both to Punxsutawney (24-31) and Bradford (27-30).

