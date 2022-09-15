PUNXSUTAWNEY — In a three-team meet at Punxsutawney with Bradford, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams took one of four decisions.
The Lady Raiders split with a 27-29 win over Bradford and 22-35 loss to the hosts. The Raiders lost both to Punxsutawney (24-31) and Bradford (27-30).
In the girls’ race, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished fourth in 21:54, behind Bradford’s Caitlyn Taylor (21:19), and Punxsutawney’s Jordann Hicks (21:37) and Hannah Surkala (21:49).
Brookville’s Anna Fiscus (6th, 23:12) and Ella Fiscus (7th, 23:19) collected also finished in the top 10 overall. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Kaida Yoder (12th, 25:02) and Corinne Siar (21st, 29:59).
The Raiders got another strong performance from freshman Ty Fiscus, who was fourth overall in 17:51. That was 12th fastest 5K run by a Raider on any course. Fiscus finished behind Bradford’s Manny Diaz (16:23), and Punxsutawney’s Evan Groce (17:18) and Garrett Bartlebaugh (17:39).
Also for the Raiders, Jack Gill was sixth overall in 18:12. Also scoring were Cole Householder (10th, 18:51), Brady Means (12th, 18:56) and Coyha Brown (14th, 19:37). Other top 20 Raiders were Ian Clowes (16th, 19:44), Alec Geer (17th, 19:47) and Jacob Murdock (20th, 20:50).
In the two-mile junior high races, the Raiders’ Liam Whitling and Luke Fiscus finished 2-3 with times of 12:12 and 12:25. Bradford’s Evan Troisi beat Whitling to the line by two seconds. For the girls, Sydney Murdock finished third in 15:37.
Both teams head to the Commodore Perry Invitational Saturday before hosting DuBois, St. Marys and DuBois Central Catholic next Tuesday.
In other meets:
SATURDAY, Sept. 10
C-L runs at Big Red Invite
At last Saturday’s Big Red Invitational held at West Middlesex High School, neither Clarion-Limestone squad had enough runners to score as a team, but had four boys and three girls on the course.
The Lions were led by Logan Lutz’s 37th-place time of 18:40. Jack Craig was 46th in 18:52 while Ty Rankin finished 54th in 19:10 and Colton Keihl 10th in 20:29.
The Lady Lions had Clara Coulson (35th, 23:26), Olivia Radaker (75th, 25:46) and Madison Aaron (27:02) in action.
The boys race drew 202 runners with 27 scoring teams, mostly from District 10. Oil City won the team title ahead of New Castle and Rocky Grove with Cranberry the highest D9 finisher in eighth place.
The girls race had 159 runners with 20 teams scoring, headed by Mohawk, host West Middlesex and Hickory. Cranberry finished sixth.
In the two-mile junior high race, C-L’s Drake Edmonds finished fourth in 9:18. Livia McGinley was 20th in the girls’ race in 10:50.
Both teams were scheduled to visit A-C Valley Wednesday, but that meet was postponed. C-L ran at Brockway Tuesday, but results were unavailable.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7
C-L runs with Clarion
At Clarion County Park last week, the C-L and Clarion boys’ teams ran about as tight as it gets with Clarion taking a 28-29 win using the best sixth runner tiebreaker after tying through the five scoring runners at 28-28.
In the end, it was Clarion’s Ben Lambert’s ninth-place finish as the Bobcats’ sixth runner that bested C-L’s sixth runner that was the difference.
Logan Lutz (19:28) and Ty Rankin (19:35) finished 1-2 to lead the Lions while Jack Craig (20:50) was fifth overall, Colton Keihl 10th in 21:45) and Nate Standfest 11th in 22:11.
Clarion’s Hayden Weber (19;41) and Jonas Wilshire (19:48) finished 3-4.