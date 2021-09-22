PUNXSUTAWNEY — Running in a four-team meet at Punxsutawney Tuesday afternoon with Bradford and North Clarion, the Brookville cross country teams both went 1-2.
The Raiders edged Bradford (24-31) while losing tight decisions to both Punxsutawney (27-30) and North Clarion (28-29). The Lady Raiders beat North Clarion (21-34) while falling to Punxsutawney (18-39) and Bradford (20-37).
Individually for the boys, Calvin Doolittle finished third for the Raiders in 18:03, finishing behind Bradford’s Leo Peterniti (17:44) and Punxsutawney’s Andrew Barnoff (17:55).
Also scoring for the Raiders were Alec Geer (10th, 19:45), Jack Gill (11th, 19:56), Cole Householder (15th, 21:11) and Jacob Murdock (17th, 21:26).
Emily Martz led the Lady Raiders a fifth-place finish in 24:02, just ahead of sixth-place teammate Ella Fiscus. Chloe Smith was 14th in 25:12.
Punxsutawney’s Libby Gianvito won the race in 22:41.
Brookville’s junior high teams went a combined 5-1. The girls sweeping Punxsutawney (23-32), Bradford (22-33) and North Clarion (23-32) while the boys beat Punxsutawney (19-40) and North Clarion (24-31) while losing to Bradford (24-31).
Ty Fiscus won the 2-mile race for the boys in 12:22, 29 seconds faster the runner-up Daniel Meiasco of Bradford. Nathan Kramer (7th, 14:02) and Evan McKalson (10th, 14:41) also turned in high finishes for the Raiders.
The Lady Raiders’ Maggie Shaffer (15:04), Sydney Murdock (15:52) and Corinne Siar (16:23) were second, fifth and sixth overall.
In Tuesday’s other race:
C-L runs at Keystone
At Knox where the home team provided just two varsity runners, one boy and one girl, the Clarion-Limestone teams ran virtually unopposed.
In the boys’ race, the Lions’ Logan Lutz won in 20:12, just over a minute ahead of teammate Corbin Coulson (21:13). Keystone’s Josiah Hansford was third in 21:19.
Also finishing for C-L was Jack Craig (21:43), Cody Whitling (21:50), Colton Keihl (24:57), Logan Meier (27:27), Riley Rinker (27:32) and Logan Leadbetter (29:57).
C-L’s Morgan McNaughton won the girls’ race in 22:43, just over four minutes ahead of teammate Clara Coulson (26:45). Olivia Radaker (27:04) and Madison Aaron (31:01) also ran. Keystone’s Kenna Lloyd finished fourth in 30:42.
C-L’s Adisen Jackson won the 2-mile girls’ junior high race in 13:20 while the Lions’ Nate Standfest won the boys’ race in 13:25.
Both teams were scheduled to host Cranberry Thursday, but that’s been postponed to Sept. 30. C-L travels to North Clarion next Tuesday.
SATURDAY, Sept. 18
Brookville at Commodore
Perry Invitational
At Hadley, both Brookville teams ran in the mostly District 10 invite that included 35 scoring teams (21 boys, 14 girls) and 252 varsity runners (142 boys, 110 girls).
The Raiders finished 11th in the team standings, led by Calvin Doolittle’s ninth-place finish in 18:06.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jack Gill (58th, 20:30), Ian Clowes (72nd, 21:18), Alec Geer (82nd, 21:48) and Cole Householder (85th, 21:53). Also running were Jacob Murdock (89th, 22:02), Hunter Rupp (90th, 22:03) and Brady Means (93rd, 22:09).
The Lady Raiders didn’t score as a team with four runners, led by Erika Doolittle’s 23rd in 22:55. Also running were Anna Fiscus (60th, 25:26), Ella Fiscus (63rd, 25:31) and Chloe Smith (74th, 26:13).
Hickory’s Thomas Hunyadi (17:08) won the boys’ race while Conneaut Area won the team title with 73 points, ahead of Harbor Creek (110), Fort LeBoeuf (112), Hickory (116), Seneca (188), Lakeview (190), Trinity (231), Cochranton (243), Slippery Rock (263) and Reynolds (293), ahead of the Raiders’ 299 points.
Trinity’s Kaylee Foringer won the girls’ race in 20:30, two seconds ahead of Mercer’s Willow Myers. Lakeview won the team title with 76 points, ahead of runner-up Hickory’s 90.