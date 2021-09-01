STRATTANVILLE — For the first time in her five seasons as Clarion-Limestone’s cross country coach Nicole Oakes has enough runners to fill two varsity lineups at dual meets.
There are some injuries and multi-sport athletes on the roster, but the bigger numbers down through the junior high ranks add optimism.
“We’re really excited to have a full roster and I think that’s nice because kids can push each other and they have to fight to get that spot and this will be the first time we’ll have to push kids to JV at some of the invites we’re going to,” said head coach Nicole Oakes, whose team opens Sept. 7 at home against Clarion.
The Lions are coming off a third-place finish at districts and return six of the seven runners from that postseason lineup, losing just one senior in Braden Rankin who is running at St. Viincent’s College this fall.
Sophomore Ty Rankin (23rd), senior Corbin Coulson (27th), sophomore Jack Craig (30th), and seniors Cody Whitling (65th) and Logan Leadbetter (90th) ran at districts. Sophomore Colton Keihl was a solid contributor last year, but missed districts.
That group gets a freshman in Logan Lutz, who had a successful junior high start and should be near if not at the top of the varsity pack this year.
“He ran with Braden a lot last year and he puts the work in and he’s an athlete across the board in all the sports he’s in,” Oakes said. “With our lineup, I’m not totally sure how the top five or seven will fall exactly when the first competition comes. I’m hoping to get at least five, if not seven runners under 20 minutes this year.”
Last year, the Lady Lions had just two runners on the roster with senior Morgan McNaughton and sophomore Madison Aaron finishing 37th and 56th at districts. They’ll be joined by senior Jessica McCracken, sophomore Claire Coulson and freshman Olivia Radaker.
Oakes has been impressed with McNaughton’s off-season work.
“Morgan has set her sights on the future and she’s taken minutes off her time, so she has big goals for the season and she hopes to run after high school,” she said. “She’s been putting in the work all summer long and has shown up at practices trying to get better. I’m hopeful she’ll make a big splash this year.”
Assisting Oakes this year are Erin Hepfl and Kelsey Leadbetter.
ROSTER
VARSITY
BOYS
Seniors: Corbin Coulson, Logan Leadbetter, Cody Whitling
Sophomores: Ty Rankin, Colton Keihl, Jack Craig.
Freshmen: Riley Rinker, Logan Meier, Logan Lutz.
GIRLS
Seniors: Morgan McNaughton, Jessica McCracken
Sophomores: Clara Coulson, Madison Aaron.
Freshmen: Olivia Radaker.
JUNIOR HIGH
BOYS
Eighth Grade: Adisen Jackson, Charlie Hepfl, Kevin Mumford, Gabe Smith, Kaden Rembold, Aaron Milliron, Nate Standfest, Colin Haggerty.
Seventh Grade: Regan Parker, Paul Craig, Riley Smith, Drake Edmonds.
GIRLS
Eighth Grade: Kaylee Milliron, Sydney Smith, Kennedy Haggerty, Caitlin Wolfe
Seventh Grade: Julianna Schwabenbauer, Kalyssa Ferguson, Emma Zacheral, Reagan Love, Reise Jackson
SCHEDULE
September
4-Titusville Invitational
7-Clarion
11-Big Red Invitational, West Middlesex
14-A-C Valley
18-Commodore Perry Invitational
21-at Keystone, 4:15 p.m.
23-Cranberry
28-at North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
October
5-at Karns City
9-Ridgway Invitational
12-Moniteau
16-Rocky Grove Invitational
21-KSAC Invite, at Karns City, 4 p.m.
30-at D9 Championships, Ridgway, 9 a.m.
November
6-PIAA Championships, Hershey, 9:30 a.m.
Dual meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted