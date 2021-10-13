BROOKVILLE — On busy course with four teams, Brookville hosted its final cross country meet of the regular season Tuesday afternoon.
Along with the hosts were Punxsutawney, West Branch and Kane and overall, the Raiders took two out of three team matchups with wins over West Branch (19-45) and Kane (23-38) while losing to the Chucks (18-37).
The Lady Raiders also took wins over the same two teams, West Branch (15-64) and Kane (15-55) while dropping a 20-40 score to the Lady Chucks.
Individually, Punxsutawney took the top two spots in the boys’ race with Evan Groce and Eric Surkala finishing 1-2 with Groce crossing the line in 18:15, a little over 20 seconds better than Surkala.
The Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle was third in 18:38. Also scoring for the Raiders were Alec Geer (9th, 20:02), Jack Gill (20:24), Cole Householder (20:47) and Jacob Murdock (21:11).
Punxsutawney’s Amy Poole won the girls’ race in 22:13, 43 seconds ahead of the Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle. Other scoring Lady Raiders were Emily Martz (24:23), Ella Fiscus (25:24), Anna Fiscus (25:52) and Chloe Smith (26:04).
Brookville honored its three seniors — Doolittle, Smith and Martz.
In the junior high race, Brookville went a combined 5-0 with the boys beating Kane (19-40) and Punxsutawney (27-28), and the girls topping Kane (20-46), Punxsutawney (15-40) and West Branch (15-58).
Brookville’s Ty Fiscus won the boys’ two-miler in 12:45, 55 seconds ahead of Punxsutawney’s runner-up Adin Bish. The Raiders’ Evan McKalsen finished third in 13:53. Caleb Werner was sixth in 15:05.
The girls got a win from Kaida Yoder, who won in 14:52, 33 seconds ahead of Kane’s Natalie Yasurek. Brookville’s Emma Northey (15:27), Maggie Shaffer (15:37) and Sydney Murdock (15:39) finished third through fifth.
Brookville heads to the Rocky Grove Invitational Saturday before its final dual meet Tuesday at Elk County Catholic. The District 9 Championships are Oct. 30 at Ridgway.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L runs at Moniteau
At West Sunbury, both Clarion-Limestone teams topped the hosts as the boys won 15-47 and the girls triumphed, 23-32.
For the boys, the Lions put the first six runners across the line with Logan Lutz (18:54), Ty Rankin (19:47), Jack Craig (19:59), Cody Whitling (20:04), Corbin Coulson (20:26) and Colton Keihl (21:13).
The girls put three of the first runners across the line with Morgan McNaughton winning in 20:22. Clara Coulson (3rd, 23:20), Jessica McCracken (4th, 23:30), Olivia Radaker (7th, 25:03) and Madison Aaron (8th, 27:49).
The girls won the junior high race 22-37 and the boys were uncontested. Kelsey Milliron won the girls’ race in 12:33 while Nate Standfest won the boys’ race in 11:11.
Both C-L squads run at the Rocky Grove Invitational Saturday then go to the KSAC Championships next Thursday in Karns City.
SATURDAY, Oct. 9
Brookville runs
at Ridgway Invite
At Ridgway, Brookville and Clarion-Limestone ran on the course used for districts. In the team standings, the C-L boys were sixth and Brookville ninth while on the girls’ side, the Lady Lions were sixth. Brookville did not have enough runners to score as a team.
Individually, the Lady Lions’ Morgan McNaughton finished third in 20:06 with DuBois’ duo of Morgan Roemer (19:40) and Sidney Beers (20:00) finishing 1-2.
Also for the Lady Lions were Clara Coulson (31st, 23:40), Jessica McCracken (40th, 24:22), Olivia Radaker (44th, 24:32) and Madison Aaron (66th, 27:15).
For the boys, C-L’s Logan Lutz finished 26th in 18:50. Also scoring for the Lions were Jack Craig (41st, 19:57), Ty Rankin (45th, 20:05), Corbin Coulson (57th, 20:40) and Cody Whitling (58th, 20:42).
The Raiders’ lineup consisted of Alec Geer (42nd, 19:58), Jack Gill (43rd, 20:04), Cole Householder (66th, 20:56), Hunter Rupp (68th, 21:20) and Brady Means (69th, 21:28).
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won the race in 17:09, two seconds ahead of Matt Woocock while DuBois’ A.J. Deemer was third in 17:19 and Bradford’s Manny Diaz fourth in 17:32.
DuBois and Bradford finished 1-2 in the girls’ team standings with 72 and 86 points respectively. Elk County Catholic finished third with 88 points, followed by Punxsutawney (91) and Cranberry (91) ahead of C-L.
DuBois ran away from the field to win the boys’ title with 42 points, 18 ahead of runner-up Cranberry’s 60. Punxsutawney (76), Elk County Catholic (91) and Karns City (170) also finished ahead of C-L’s 177 team points.
In the two-mile junior high race, the Raiders fielded three runners with Evan McKalsen the top finisher in 31st at 12:06.
The Lady Raiders captured the team title, scoring 31 points ahead of runner-up DuBois’ 42. Kaida Yoder (4th, 12:15), Maggie Shaffer (10th, 12:51), Emma Northey (18th, 13:13), Corinne Siar (23rd, 13:19) and Sydney Murdock (27th, 13:34) made up the scoring lineup.