BROOKVILLE — With rain and wind showing up during Tuesday’s three-team cross country meet at Brookville Area High School, the hosts turned in a solid afternoon despite the conditions.
The reigning D9 Class 1A champion Raiders swept a pair of traditionally strong Class 2A teams in Bradford (26-30) and Punxsutawney (16-44) while the Owls downed the Chucks (20-37). On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney topped the Lady Raiders 22-35 in the only scored matchup since Bradford didn’t bring any runners.
Brookville head coach Dan Murdock was more than pleased with his entire roster, from junior high to varsity.
“I believe 27 of 29 kids ran their best-ever home course time today and the older kids were running controlled for the first mile, then gradually increased their effort,” Murdock said. “All my younger runners ran really well today. The more I look at splits and results, the happier I am with them today.”
While Bradford’s boys put the first two runners across the line with Brayden Friar (17:26) and Leo Peterniti (17:45), the Raiders had the next four finish third through sixth with Ty Fiscus (18:04), Evan McKalsen (18:12), Brady Means (18:36) and Cole Householder (19:10). Also scoring for the Raiders was Ian Clowes (19:30).
Fiscus, McKalsen and Means all landed on the team’s home course honor roll top 10 with their times now sitting at No. 4, 7 and 8 respectively.
Chris Setree (7th, 19:15) led Punxsutawney while Adin Bish (11th, 19:39), David Kunselman (13th, 20:06), Evan Mohney (19th, 21:26) and Michael Setree (20th, 21:49) also scoring.
“We don’t get a lot of dual wins against Punxutawney, although they have some injuries right now,” said Murdock, who noted it’s the Raiders’ first win over Bradford since 2000. “The girls ran well against a very good Class 2A team in Punxsutawney. We just need a few more runners.”
Punxsutawney put three of the first four runners across the line in the girls’ varsity race with Riley Miller winning in 22:18, 26 seconds ahead of Lady Raiders two-time state qualifier Erika Doolittle (22:44).
The Lady Chucks also had Hannah Surkala (3rd, 23:07), Emily Bussard (4th, 23:53), Madison Rudolph (6th, 25:17) and Madison Momyer (8th, 25:56) scoring. For the Lady Raiders, Ella Fiscus (5th, 25:07), Maggie Shaffer (7th, 25:38), Sydney Murdock (9th, 26:21) and Claira Downs (12th, 27:38) also scored.
In the junior high race, Brookville’s Liam Whitling won the two-mile course in 11:55, 10 seconds ahead of Jonathan Drum of Punxsutawney. Whitling’s time landed on the program’s junior high honor roll in the No. 2 spot, eight seconds behind two PIAA track and field champion and state medalists in cross country Ryan Thrush.
Also scoring for the Raiders in their 19-36 win over Punxsutawney and 23-32 loss to Bradford were Eli McKalsen (7th, 13:47), Bridger Afton (8th, 14:09), A.J. McCusker (14:17) and Jackson Miller (11th, 14:26).
Brookville’s Samantha Neil won the girls’ junior high race in 16:06 with Punxsutawney’s Guinn Homan second at 16:51. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders in their 26-30 loss was Anna Efremenko (4th, 17:31), Seren Pospisil (18:33), Jaiden Silvis (8th, 19:42) and Gracelynn Kimmerle (11th, 21:10).
Brookville runs at the Commodore Perry Invitational Saturday.
In last week’s meets:
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
C-L runs at Big Red Invite
At West Middlesex High School, the Clarion-Limestone girls and boys finished 8th and 13th respectively in the team standings that 27 scoring boys’ teams and 18 scoring girls’ teams.
For the Lady Lions, Clara Coulson finished 27th in 22:39 with Reise Jackson (32nd, 22:54), Adisen Jackson (48th, 23:37), Olivia Radaker (68th, 24:40) and Juliana Schwabenbauer (81st, 25:34) scoring.
Oil City won the team title with 103 points, ahead of Hickory (127), District 9’s Cranberry (134), Mohawk (147), Fort LeBoeuf (153), Slippery Rock (167) and North East (201) before C-L’s 218.
The Lions got a 28th-place finish from Jack Craig in 18:15. Also scoring for the Lions were Drake Edmonds (18:41), Logan Lutz (91st, 20:02), Logan Powell (95th, 20:10) and Riley Rinker (119th, 21:01).
Rocky Grove won the team title with 97 points. District 9’s Cranberry and Clarion were 11th and 12th ahead of C-L.
Both teams were scheduled to host Clarion Wednesday before next Wednesday’s home meet with A-C Valley.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6
C-L sweeps Moniteau
At the C-L Sports Complex, both C-L teams beat visiting Moniteau, 23-38 for the boys and 18-37 for the girls.
In the boys’ race, Jack Craig won the race for the Lions with a time of 18:28, 27 seconds ahead of Moniteau runner-up Peyton Beck. Ty Rankin (4th, 19:21), Drake Edmonds (5th, 19:38), Logan Powell (6th, 19:48) and Logan Lutz (7th, 20:40) also scored for the Lions.
The Lady Lions’ Clara Coulson won the girls’ race in 22:40, 24 seconds ahead of teammate Reise Jackson. Olivia Radaker (4th, 26:19), Julianna Schwabenbauer (5th, 27:07) and Madison Aaron (6th, 28:17) also scored for the C-L.