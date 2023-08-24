BROOKVILLE — The bulk of last year’s District 9 Class 1A champion boys’ lineup and two-time state qualifier Erika Doolittle lead the Brookville Area High School cross country teams into the season that starts next Tuesday at Brockway.
The Raiders won their first team title since 2000 and fourth overall as Ty Fiscus, Cole Householder, Coyha Brown, Alec Geer and Jack Gill turned in a scoring lineup that has all of those runners back minus the graduated Brown.
The sophomore Fiscus finished third while the junior Householder was ninth. Brown (10th), Geer (22nd) and Gill (28th) capped the scoring finishes while seniors Brady Means (31st) and Clowes (44th) also ran.
Raiders head coach Dan Murdock is optimistic his team is geared up for another strong season, although not as unexpected that last year might have been. And finishing ninth at states was a best-ever program finish.
“On paper, they are the best boys’ team that Brookville has ever had, so there are big expectations with this group and they put in a good amount of work in the summer,” Murdock said. “They’ve had the experience of winning last year and doing well at states, so there is a high bar they’ve already set. Hopefully, they’re going to push that bar a little higher. We’re looking for the boys to set the tone and do something that hasn’t been done at Brookville at least.”
They’ve never repeated a D9 title. Their first two crowns came in 1996 and 1998.
Expect the returning scorers to form the core of the lineup once again. Means is coming off a strong spring season in track and field as did sophomore Evan McKalsen. That probably vaults Means into the No. 2 spot while McKalsen joins a group that should battle for the third through six spots.
Junior Jacob Murdock and four freshmen that include Luke Fiscus, Nathan Kramer, Ellis Reynolds and Caleb Werner rounds out what could be a deep roster beyond the returning experience.
“We’re fairly deep,” Murdock said. “There’s going to be a fight for that seventh guy. You need five to score and seven to displace, but once you have eight, you’re in good shape because you have a fight to get in the lineup. A look for the boys to be there because there will be a fight for the top seven.
“We need to be able to be five percent off and still do well. They just improved all season and we could afford for a guy to be off at districts and I’m hoping where we’re at again this year. We have a couple guys who should set the goal to medal at states (top 25). We have several guys where that needs to be a goal.”
Doolittle finished fifth last year following her freshman year state-qualifying 11th-place finish. She and graduated Anna Fiscus both qualified for states while leading the Lady Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
“This is Erika’s strongest suit running, although she really improved and put the work in last spring with her 1,600-meter run,” Murdock said. “There’s a lot of upside with her because she’s putting in the work and ethic with great attitude.”
Other scoring runners returning for the Lady Raiders are sophomore Casey Riley (41st) and senior Ella Fiscus (47th). Sophomores Mackenzie Jacobson and Claira Downs, who were 54th and 62nd overall.
Fiscus is probably the team’s No. 2 runner with the rest of the order up for grabs in the early going.
“Ella had a nice summer and is running well,” Murdock said. “She’s battled injuries in the past and so far she’s healthy and running well. She’s running significantly better than where she was last year at this point. She’s never had a healthy season to show what’s she’s capable of doing.”
From there, senior Abigail Keth, sophomore Alice Rooney, and freshmen Sydney Murdock and Maggie Shaffer will compete for positioning in the lineup that Murdock believes sits in a solid third spot behind what he feels is the overwhelming favorite Elk County Catholic followed by Cranberry.
“We won’t know how things will play out until we have a meet or two,” Murdock said. “They’re going to do just fine. We just might be a complete different team from the beginning to the end and that’s a good thing.
“If we can run to our ability, we’re the third best team in District 9 and we’re not too far from Cranberry to where it’s worth showing up. We’re probably a year away from (a top two finish), but stranger things have happened.”
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Ian Clowes, Alec Geer, Jack Gill, Brady Means.
Juniors: Cole Householder, Jacob Murdock.
Sophomores: Ty Fiscus, Evan McKalsen.
Freshmen: Luke Fiscus, Nathan Kramer, Ellis Reynolds, Caleb Werner.
GIRLS
Seniors: Abigail Keth, Ella Fiscus.
Junior: Erika Doolittle.
Sophomores: Claira Downs, Mackenzie Jacobson, Casey Riley, Alice Rooney.
Freshmen: Sydney Murdock, Maggie Shaffer.
JUNIOR HIGH
BOYS
Eighth Grade: A.J. Mecusker, Liam Whitling.
Seventh Grade: Bridger Afton, Elijah McKalsen, Jackson Miller.
GIRLS
Eighth Grade: Anna Efremenko, Seren Pospisal, Andreah Sotillo.
Seventh Grade: Gracelynn Kimmerle, Samantha Neil.
SCHEDULE
August
29-at Brockway.
September
5-at Elk Co. Catholic; 12-Punxsutawney and Bradford; 16-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 9 a.m.; 19-at Punxsutawney; 23-at PIAA Foundation Race, Hershey, 9 a.m.; 26-at Ridgway.
October
3-DuBois, Elk Co. Catholic, DuBois CC; 7-at Ridgway Invitational, 9 a.m.; 10-St. Marys; 14-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9 a.m.; 17-at Ridgway; 28-District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 9:45 a.m.
November
4-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Dual meets begin at 9 a.m.