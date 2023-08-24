The Brookville Raiders cross country team and the Lady Raiders duo of Anna Fiscus (left) and Erika Doolittle ran at last year’s PIAA Championships. In back row, from left, are Alec Geer, Brady Means, Cole Householder, Jack Gill, Ian Clowes, Ty Fiscus, Coyha Brown and Evan McKalsen. All but Anna Fiscus and Brown are back this year.