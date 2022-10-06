ST. MARYS — Pulling off team sweeps in a four-team cross country meet at Benzinger Park Tuesday afternoon were the Brookville boys and DuBois girls.
The Raiders outpointed host Elk County Catholic (20-39), DuBois (17-44) and short-handed DuBois Central Catholic (18-45) in the modified scoring system.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Beavers edged four-runner ECC (25-31) in the modified scoring format while topping DuBois Central Catholic (17-38) and Brookville (27-30).
In other scores for the boys, ECC topped DuBois (19-37) and short-handed DCC while the ECC girls edged Brookville (26-31) and Brookville edged DCC (28-30), the latter two using the modified scoring as well.
Individually, the Raiders ran well on the 3.1-mile course with six finishing in the top 10, led by freshman Ty Fiscus whose 17:35 was just over 23 seconds ahead of teammate Jack Gill, who edged DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo by a half-second for second place.
“The kids ran lights-out today,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We wanted them to go out a little bit harder, it’s a flat course and let’s take a little chance and they pushed pretty much from the get-go. That was a nice break-through from Jack today. He hadn’t been satisfied with anything he’s done this year so far and he finally almost cracked a smile and that was good. That’s Ty’s best time by a couple seconds and he’s not a secret any more. He’s been consistent, in the mid 17s the last three or four times out.”
ECC’s Julian Funaki was fourth in 18:00 while the Raiders’ Cole Householder was fifth in 18:06. Wrapping up the top-10 finishers were ECC’s Adam Straub (18:14), DuBois’ Rudy Williams (18:23), and Brookville’s Brady Means (18:56), Coyha Brown (19:08) and Alec Geer (19:12).
“Cole dropped his best time a couple seconds and we’re going to have three guys under 18, which we haven’t had since the late 1990s once. We’re deeper than we have in a long time,” Murdock said.
Also running for the Raiders were Ian Clowes (15th, 19:53), Jacob Murdock (17th, 20:24), Evan McKalsen (21st, 21:23), Hunter Rupp (24th, 22:01) and Noah Shick (26th, 24:02).
For the girls, the Lady Beavers’ Morgan Roemer was solid once again, crossing the line in 19:33 to win by 64 seconds over ECC runner-up Grace Neubert (20:37).
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished fifth overall in 21:32 with DuBois’ Morgan Rothrock sixth in 21:45. The rest of the girls’ top 10 had DuBois’ Gabrielle Horner (22:54), Brookville’s Anna Fiscus (22:57) and Ella Fiscus (2402), and DCC’s Lauren Jenkins (24:17).
Also for the Lady Raiders were Casey Riley (11th, 24:35), Corinne Siar (18th, 27:37), Claira Downs (20th, 27:40) and MacKenzie Jacobson (23rd, 29:05).
“Erika dropped a little bit of time today and that was nice and Anna got under 23 for the first time ever and Ella isn’t far off,” Murdock said. “We didn’t have Kaida (Yoder) today and Casey Riley ran fantastic. That gives us a five that should be able to match anybody (at districts) except for Elk County Catholic. The girls will be in the hunt for a top-two finish at districts.”
A top-two finish in the team standings in Class 2A means a trip to states.
“It’s not all the planets lining up type of deal and we have to have a better day that other people, but it could happen,” Murdock said.
In the two-mile junior high race, Brookville’s Liam Whitling (9:22) and Luke Fiscus (9:29) finished 1-2 in the boys’ race with Caleb Werner (10:50) and Ellis Reynolds (10:54) finishing fifth and sixth overall. In the girls’ race, Emma Northey (11:07) was third and Sydney Murdock (11:35) fifth.
Both varsity squads head to Saturday’s Ridgway Invitational, the site of the district race on Oct. 29. Next week, Brookville visits C-L on Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L falls to
North Clarion
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Lions dropped a tight 26-29 decision to North Clarion. The Lady Lions didn’t have enough runners to score as a full team.
For the boys, C-L’s Logan Lutz ran 18 minutes flat to win the race by 13 seconds over North Clarion’s Kahle McFarland. The Lions’ Ty Rankin was third in 18:16 while Jack Craig (6th, 18:56), Colton Keihl (9th, 19:55) and Nate Standfest (10th, 20:34) also scored. Also running were Riley Rinker (21:13), Aron Milliron (21:34) and Logan Meier (25:29).
North Clarion’s Katie Bauer won the girls’ race in 22:47, 16 seconds ahead of C-L’s Clara Coulson. Olivia Radaker (24:36) was fourth and Madison Aaron (26:27) finished fifth.
In the junior high race, the Lions’ Drake Edmonds won the boys’ race in 11:25 while the Lady Lions’ Livia McGinley won the girls’ race in 12:42.
C-L heads to Saturday’s Ridgway Invitational. Next Wednesday, it hosts Brookville and Karns City.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
C-L runs at Cranberry
At Seneca, the Lions were edged by the host Berries, 28-29, while the girls fielded four runners and didn’t score as a team.
In the boys’ race, the Lions’ Logan Lutz and Ty Rankin finished 1-2 with Lutz’s 18:43 beating Rankin by four seconds. Also scoring for the Lions were Jack Craig (5th, 19:36), Colton Keihl (10th, 20:20) and Nate Standfest (11th, 20:22).
In the girls’ race, the Lady Lions’ Adisen Jackson (21:49) finished second behind Cranberry’s Karleigh Shaffer (21:30). Clara Coulson (3rd, 23:55) and Olivia Radaker (4th, 24:42) also ran.