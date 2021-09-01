BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Area High School cross country teams open the season at home next Tuesday in a tri-meet with Brockway and Ridgway.
The girls and boys were third and fourth in the team standings respectively at last year’s District 9 Class 1A Championships held here and both lineups return the majority of the postseason scoring runners.
Overall, head coach Doug Roseman and Dan Murdock will have around 20 varsity-aged runners to work with — 11 boys and nine girls — with a junior high roster of around 17 seventh-and-eighth grade boys and girls.
“We started off with good numbers and that’s always a great place to start and we had a nice mix of veterans and young kids in track in the spring and now some of those are up with varsity now this fall and it’s a nice blend of kids,” said Roseman.
The Raiders feature returning state qualifier Calvin Doolittle, who finished seventh overall at districts for his first trip to Hershey. He was 58th at the state meet. He’ll again be among the contenders for a return trip to states.
“It’s hard to argue with the success that Calvin had last year with three different state meets. That’s not too shabby,” Murdock said of Doolittle’s trip to states also in swimming and in the spring in track.
“We’re focused on what he can do,” Roseman added. “He’s running stronger and better than he was last year and that’s all I’m looking at.”
Also back from the district scoring lineup are sophomores Jack Gill (34th) and Alec Geer (45th) and senior Bay Harper (64th). Juniors Brody Barto and Hunter Rupp, sophomores Ian Clowes and Brady Means, and freshmen Cole Householder, Jacob Murdock and Daniel Turner round out the Raiders varsity roster.
“Calvin leads by example, but those guys are all leaders of sorts,” said Roseman, who feels that after Doolittle, Gill and Geer in some order, the rest of the finishing order could vary from meet to meet.
The Lady Raiders lost their top two district finishers from last year, including graduated former state qualifier Emma Fiscus who is running at Grove City College. Senior Sadie Shofestall (23rd), sophomore Ella Fiscus (30th), and seniors Emily Martz (38th) and Chloe Smith (40th) return.
“Experience is always huge and when you bring back a lot of it from districts, you expect to step it up a level the next year and do better than we did a year ago,” Roseman said. “We’re throwing more young bodies in that mix too, so we’d like to be better than we were a year ago.”
Also back are seniors Emma Afton, Samantha Hetrick and Janelle Popson. Freshman Erika Doolittle will bring a spark to the lineup after two standout junior high seasons. She broke the junior high two-mile home course record last year and should make a strong impact on the varsity lineup.
While Brookville hosted districts last year, it was a one-year move as the postseason meet moves back to Ridgway on Oct. 30. It will run six dual meets with varying numbers of teams and scheduled to attend at least three invitationals, the first one Sept. 18 at Commodore Perry High School in Mercer County.
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Calvin Doolittle, Bay Harper
Juniors: Brody Barto, Hunter Rupp
Sophomores: Ian Clowes, Alec Geer, Jack Gill, Brady Means
Freshmen: Cole Householder, Jacob Murdock, Daniel Turner
GIRLS
Seniors: Emma Afton, Samantha Hetrick, Emily Martz, Janelle Popson, Sadie Shofestall, Chloe Smith
Juniors: Anna Fiscus
Sophomore: Ella Fiscus
Freshman: Erika Doolittle
JUNIOR HIGH
BOYS
Eighth grade: Boden Evans, Ty Fiscus, Evan McKalsen
Seventh grade: Nathan Kramer, Caleb Werner.
GIRLS
Eighth grade: Corinne Siar, Samantha Whitling
Seventh grade: Mia Burkett, Sydney Murdock, Maggie Shaffer, Madison Whyte, Ally Wilson, Brooklynn Wise, Kaida Yoder, Emma Northey.
SCHEDULE
SEPTEMBER
7-Brockway, Ridgway
14-at Kane
18-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 9 a.m.
21-at St. Marys
28-at Rdigway
October
5-St. Marys, Bradford
9-at Ridgway Invitational, 10 a.m.
12-Punxsutawney, Kane, West Branch
16-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9 a.m.
30-at District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 10 a.m.
November
6-PIAA Championships, Hershey, 9:30 a.m.
Dual meets begin with junior high races at 4 p.m.