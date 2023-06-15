BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League’s all-star schedule gets started Saturday afternoon when the under-12 or Major Division softball team hosts Warren at 4 p.m.

District 10 released its brackets for all of the divisions. Brookville’s Major baseball team visits DuBois on June 24 with the winner playing Bradford on June 26 at a site to be determined. The loser of that game lands in a losers’ bracket matchup against Punxsutawney, Brockway or Cameron County also at a site to be determined.

The Major baseball bracket has 12 teams with the double-elimination bracket running through at least July 10 with the “if necessary” game scheduled for July 12.

In Minor (under-10) baseball, Brookville visits Potter-McKean to start its tournament on June 27. A win gets it to the winners’ bracket semifinals on July 1 against either Bradford or Fox Township with the loser player either Kane or Punxsutawney on June 29.

The Minor baseball bracket has nine teams with the double-elimination tournament running through at least July 9 with the “if necessary” game on July 11.

The Major softball tournament has nine teams in it’s double-elimination setup with the Brookville-Warren winner advancing to Monday’s first-round matchup with Kane at a site to be determined with the loser playing the loser of the DuBois at St. Marys game also on Monday at a site to be determined.

The nine-team double-elimination bracket runs through at least June 29 with an “if necessary” game scheduled for July 1.

Brackets will be updated throughout all of the tournaments at www.padistrict10.org.

Brackets with Brookville teams are listed below. Weekday games start at 6 p.m., weekend games at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

SOFTBALL

MAJOR (12-and-under)

SATURDAY, June 17

Game 1: Warren at Brookville

Game 2: DuBois at St. Marys

Game 3: Punxsutawney at Cameron Co.

Game 4: Potter/McKean at Bradford

MONDAY, June 19

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Kane

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

WEDNESDAY, June 21

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

FRIDAY, June 23

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser

SUNDAY, June 25

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

TUESDAY, June 27

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 loser

THURSDAY, June 29

Championship

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner

SATURDAY, July 1

Game 17: If necessary

BASEBALL

MAJOR (12-and-under)

SATURDAY, June 24

Game 1: Kane at Potter/McKean

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway

Game 3: Brookville at DuBois

Game 4: St. Marys at Warren

MONDAY, June 26

Game 5: Ridgway vs. Game 1 winner

Game 6: Cameron County vs. Game 2 winner

Game 7: Bradford vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: Smethport/Mt. Jewett vs. Game 4 winner

WEDNESDAY, June 28

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: Game 1 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: Game 2 loser vs. Game 7 loser

FRIDAY, June 30

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

SUNDAY, July 2

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 14 loser

Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 13 loser

THURSDAY, July 6

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

SATURDAY, July 8

Game 21: Game 20 winner vs. Game 19 loser

MONDAY, July 10

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Game 23: If necessary

MINOR (10-and-Under)

TUESDAY, June 27

Game 1: Kane at Punxsutawney

Game 2: Brookville at Potter/McKean

Game 3: Bradford at Fox Township

Game 4: DuBois at Warren

THURSDAY, June 29

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

SATURDAY, July 1

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY, July 3

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser

WEDNESDAY, July 5

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

FRIDAY, July 7

Game 15: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner

SUNDAY, July 9

Championship

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner

TUESDAY, July 11

Game 17: If necessary

