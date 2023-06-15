BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League’s all-star schedule gets started Saturday afternoon when the under-12 or Major Division softball team hosts Warren at 4 p.m.
District 10 released its brackets for all of the divisions. Brookville’s Major baseball team visits DuBois on June 24 with the winner playing Bradford on June 26 at a site to be determined. The loser of that game lands in a losers’ bracket matchup against Punxsutawney, Brockway or Cameron County also at a site to be determined.
The Major baseball bracket has 12 teams with the double-elimination bracket running through at least July 10 with the “if necessary” game scheduled for July 12.
In Minor (under-10) baseball, Brookville visits Potter-McKean to start its tournament on June 27. A win gets it to the winners’ bracket semifinals on July 1 against either Bradford or Fox Township with the loser player either Kane or Punxsutawney on June 29.
The Minor baseball bracket has nine teams with the double-elimination tournament running through at least July 9 with the “if necessary” game on July 11.
The Major softball tournament has nine teams in it’s double-elimination setup with the Brookville-Warren winner advancing to Monday’s first-round matchup with Kane at a site to be determined with the loser playing the loser of the DuBois at St. Marys game also on Monday at a site to be determined.
The nine-team double-elimination bracket runs through at least June 29 with an “if necessary” game scheduled for July 1.
Brackets will be updated throughout all of the tournaments at www.padistrict10.org.
Brackets with Brookville teams are listed below. Weekday games start at 6 p.m., weekend games at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
SOFTBALL
MAJOR (12-and-under)
SATURDAY, June 17
Game 1: Warren at Brookville
Game 2: DuBois at St. Marys
Game 3: Punxsutawney at Cameron Co.
Game 4: Potter/McKean at Bradford
MONDAY, June 19
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Kane
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
WEDNESDAY, June 21
Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser
Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
FRIDAY, June 23
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser
SUNDAY, June 25
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
TUESDAY, June 27
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 loser
THURSDAY, June 29
Championship
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner
SATURDAY, July 1
Game 17: If necessary
BASEBALL
MAJOR (12-and-under)
SATURDAY, June 24
Game 1: Kane at Potter/McKean
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway
Game 3: Brookville at DuBois
Game 4: St. Marys at Warren
MONDAY, June 26
Game 5: Ridgway vs. Game 1 winner
Game 6: Cameron County vs. Game 2 winner
Game 7: Bradford vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: Smethport/Mt. Jewett vs. Game 4 winner
WEDNESDAY, June 28
Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 6 loser
Game 10: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 11: Game 1 loser vs. Game 8 loser
Game 12: Game 2 loser vs. Game 7 loser
FRIDAY, June 30
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
SUNDAY, July 2
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 14 loser
Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 13 loser
THURSDAY, July 6
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner
SATURDAY, July 8
Game 21: Game 20 winner vs. Game 19 loser
MONDAY, July 10
Championship
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 12
Game 23: If necessary
MINOR (10-and-Under)
TUESDAY, June 27
Game 1: Kane at Punxsutawney
Game 2: Brookville at Potter/McKean
Game 3: Bradford at Fox Township
Game 4: DuBois at Warren
THURSDAY, June 29
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
SATURDAY, July 1
Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser
Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
MONDAY, July 3
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser
WEDNESDAY, July 5
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
FRIDAY, July 7
Game 15: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner
SUNDAY, July 9
Championship
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner
TUESDAY, July 11
Game 17: If necessary