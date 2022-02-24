The District 9 basketball playoffs got under way this week and for the Clarion-Limestone Lions, it started at home in the Class 2A bracket with a preliminary round matchup with Keystone.
It’s a No. 5 at No. 4 matchup with fittingly teams owning the same 11-11 record with the winner advancing to next Tuesday’s semifinals against top-seeded Redbank Valley at a time and site to be announced.
In their two regular-season games, the Lions won both, 59-53, in Knox back on Dec. 21 and 49-44 at home on Feb. 8.
Nobody in the KSAC beat Redbank Valley, which won the conference title last Saturday night in a 65-41 rout of North Clarion. The Lions lost twice to the Bulldogs, 63-47 on Feb. 14 and 62-42 at home back on Dec. 17. The Panthers lost twice to the Bulldogs in February, 45-40 on Feb. 12 and 49-22 last Wednesday.
On the other side of the seven-team bracket also on Wednesday, No. 2 seed Ridgway hosts No. 7 Smethport and No. 3 Karns City hosts No. 6 Coudersport.
Last Wednesday, the Lions closed out the regular season with a 67-52 win at Cranberry. Jordan Hesdon scored 22 points while Jase Ferguson finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, two blocks and six assists. Tommy Smith scored 10 points, Rylie Klingensmith nine points and Ryan Hummell added eight points.
Three teams advance to states out of the field, so getting to the semifinals guarantees at least one more game.
The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions (12-9) have a much smaller bracket, like just two teams, as they’ll square off against top-seeded Brockway (15-7) for the Class 2A title sometime next week mostly likely March 4-5 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The teams were scheduled to face off during the regular season on Feb. 4 in Brockway, but the game was postponed and not made up. Last year, Brockway beat C-L in the semifinals, 57-44, before losing to Keystone in the district final.
And since the PIAA state playoff bracket has the top two finishers advancing, both Brockway and the Lady Lions will play at least two more games.
At Brookville, the Raiders (see other story) are off until their District 5/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional final against Chestnut Ridge on March 4 at a D5 site and time to be announced.
The Lady Raiders did not enter the postseason, finishing the year at 8-12.
Here are the D9 playoff pairings and schedule, with records listed through games played prior to Tuesday night’s action:
BOYS
CLASS 1A
5 teams advance to states
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUESDAY, Feb. 22
Clarion 60, Sheffield 41
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Clarion (8)(14-10) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(19-4), 7 p.m.
North Clarion (5)(15-8) at Cameron Co. (4)(17-4), 7 p.m.
Johnsonburg (6)(11-12) at DuBois CC (3)(16-7), 7 p.m.
Union (7)(12-8) at Otto-Eldred (2)(20-2), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, March 2
Clarion-ECC winner vs. North Clarion-Cameron Co. winner, TBA
Johnsonburg-DCC winner vs. Union-Otto-Eldred winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
March 4 or 5
Semifinal winners, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
NOTE: Top five finishers advance to states. Quarterfinal losers play for the No. 5 finish.
CLASS 2A
3 teams advance to states
QUARTERFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23
Keystone (5)(11-11) at Clarion-Limestone (4)(11-11), 7 p.m.
Coudersport (6)(11-11) at Karns City (3)(17-6), 7 p.m.
Smethport (7)(12-10) at Ridgway (2)(16-5), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, March 1
Redbank Valley (1)(21-3) vs. C-L-Keystone winner, TBA
Coudersport-Karns City winner vs. Smethport-Ridgway winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CLASS 3A
No D9 tournament
D5/9 SUB-REGIONAL
Both teams advance to states
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, March 4
Brookville (20-2) vs. District 5 or 8, TBA
CLASS 4A
Champion advances to Sub-Regional final vs. District 8
THURSDAY, Feb. 24
SEMIFINAL
Bradford (3)(9-13) vs. Punxsutawney (2)(9-12), St. Marys HS, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, March 1
Clearfield (1)(13-9) vs. Bradford-Punxsy, CUP., 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 8/9/10 Sub-Regional
FRIDAY, March 4
DuBois (16-6) vs. D10/D8 winner, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
5 teams advance to states
TUESDAY, Feb. 22
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, Feb. 24
Northern Potter (8)(17-6) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(20-3), 7 p.m.
Ridgway (5)(14-7) at DuBois CC (4)(15-7), 7 p.m.
Union (6)(14-7) at Otto-Eldred (3)(20-2), 7 p.m.
Clarion (10)(10-10) at North Clarion (2)(19-3), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, March 1
Northern Potter-ECC winner vs. Ridgway-DCC winner
Union-Otto winner vs. Clarion-North Clarion winner
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinals losers, TBA
NOTE: Top five finishers advance to states. Quarterfinal losers play for the No. 5 finish.
CLASS 2A
Both teams advance to states
CHAMPIONSHIP
Brockway (1) (15-7) vs. Clarion-Limestone (2)(12-9), TBA
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Moniteau (4)(11-10) vs. Punxsutawney (1)(15-6), at Brookville H.S., 6 p.m.
Karns City (3)(13-9) vs. Redbank Valley (2)(20-4), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, March 1
St. Marys (1)(17-5) vs. Clearfield (2)(10-12), Clarion U., 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 6/8/9 SUB-REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
MONDAY, Feb. 21
Hollidaysburg 69, DuBois 17
Obama Academy 54, Central Mountain 35
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Hollidaysburg vs. Obama Academy, Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.