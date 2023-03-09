CLARION — Depth has been the recipe for success for the Clarion-Limestone Lions all season and last Saturday night would be no exception as eight of the nine players who entered the game reached the scoring column in a 68-54 victory over Otto-Eldred for the District 9 Class 2A title at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
“Starting out this season with the type of team we had I felt we should be around a .500 team,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team takes a 25-2 record into the state playoffs. “This is all a credit to these kids and the hard work they put in day in and day out and how they worked together. We went nine deep by the end of the season and we were able to wear a lot of teams down because of that depth.”
It’s the first D9 title for the Lions since 2015 and third overall for the program, their first coming in Class C in 1961.
Next up for the Lions: WPIAL fourth-place Bishop Canevin Saturday afternoon at home starting at 2 p.m.
Against the Terrors, Riley Klingensmith led the way with 16 points while grabbing four rebounds. Jordan Hesdon added 11 points with eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals, Jack Craig scored nine points while Jase Ferguson and Jack Callen each adding eight points. Ferguson added nine assists and four steals. Callen grabbed seven rebounds.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter with Otto-Eldred holding the biggest of lead of three points at 9-6 before ending the quarter with a one-point 11-10 lead.
C-L opened up the second quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 19-14 lead. Otto-Eldred fought back to tie the game at 21-all with 3:02 to play in the half. C-L then closed the half on a 12-4 run to take a 32-25 halftime lead.
“I felt we hadn’t really played our best ball over the last week or so,” said Ferguson. “The kids came out and gave a great team effort tonight. Otto is a very good team, and it shows by their record they have. Our depth compared to theirs is what made the difference tonight.”
C-L built a 12-point lead of 46-34 with just over two minutes to play in the third before the Terrors trimmed the lead down to nine at 49-40 by the end of the third.
Klingensmith started the fourth with a three-pointer extending the lead back to 12. A 7-0 run by Otto-Eldred would trim the lead down to five at 52-47 with 5:58 to play. However, another 9-0 run by the Lions pushed the lead back to 14 at 61-47 with 3:30 to play. The Lions would then hold a 4-2 edge the rest of the way to set the final score.
“When they cut the lead down to like four or five in that fourth quarter, I thought about calling a timeout,” said Ferguson. “But I had confidence they could turn things around plus I kind of wanted to save that timeout in case it stayed close toward the end of the game. We then made a little run to get that separation again and I felt more comfortable.”
Ray’Shene Thomas paced Otto-Eldred with 22 points while Landon Francis added 14 and Manning Splain chipped in with 11.
In last week’s semifinals:
WEDNESDAY, March 1
C-L 47, Karns City 43
At PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium in the Lions’ fourth meeting with the Gremlins this year, the Lions found themselves trailing by 12 points in the second quarter, but rallied to take the season series with their KSAC rally three games to one.
But at the 2:45 mark of the second quarter, the Lions trailed, 25-13.
“We haven’t faced many deficits this season especially like the one we faced early tonight,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson. “They didn’t panic as early on Karns City was knocking down their shots and we weren’t. I just told them that eventually our shots would start to fall.”
And they did. A 7-0 run cut the Gremlins lead to five at 25-20 by halftime. A Jack Craig three-pointer with 10 seconds left capped the run.
C-L cut the lead to two at 25-23 early in the third before a three by Tate Beighley and a Micah Rupp basket put Karns City back up by seven at 30-23. C-L ut the lead to four by the end of the third quarter at 34-30.
The teams would trade baskets throughout the first five minutes of the fourth quarter until a Jacob Callihan putback gave Karns City a 41-38 lead. Then Hesdon connected on four straight free throws to give C-L its first lead since 7-5 midway through the first. Rupp scored on a short jumper from inside the foul line to give Karns City a 43-42 lead with 1:13 to play.
Hesdon scored off an offensive rebound to give C-L a 44-43 lead. On the ensuing inbounds play, the Gremlins threw the ball away. Cashing in on the giveaway, Jase Ferguson made two free throws to put the Lions ahead 46-43 with 31 seconds remaining.
Jack Callen rebounded a missed shot at the other end before being fouled. He’d miss both free throws, but Hesdon grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with three seconds remaining. He’d make 1-of-2 free throws for the 47-43 score.
“Jordy told me he would make both free throws at the timeout,” said Ferguson. “We knew he would ice it by making one which he did.”
Hesdon finished with 13 points with six assists for C-L. Ferguson finished with nine points, four rebounds, and four steals. Riley Klingensmith scored eight points. Ty Rankin grabbed five rebounds while Callen added four boards.
Rupp finished with 14 points to lead Karns City while grabbing six rebounds and blocking five shots. Hobie Bartoe and Tate Beighley each scored 10 points for the Gremlins.
“We came out flat tonight for whatever reason,” said Joe Ferguson. “Credit our defense and our depth I believe is what won this game because they only go like six deep, and we can go as much as nine deep and I think we were able to wear them down by the end of the game.”
Early in the contest C-L led 7-5 before a Rupp basket and a pair of threes by Brendan Grossman and Hobie Bartoe put the Gremlins up 13-7 after one.