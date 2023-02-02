BROOKVILLE — With the postseason just about here, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers will actually start it for the first time in their own gymnasium.
After Thursday’s trip to Johnsonburg — the Raiders may make up their match at Ridgway from Jan. 25 — the postseason begins Saturday with the District 9 Class 2A Duals.
It’ll be a five-team bracket with top-seeded Clearfield, the No. 2 seed Raiders, No. 3 St. Marys, No. 4 Cranberry and No. 5 Clarion.
That means three rounds of wrestling starting with the preliminary round between Cranberry and Clarion at 10 a.m. with the semifinals following at 11 a.m. — the Cranberry/Clarion winner against Clearfield and the Raiders vs. St. Marys. The final is set for 12:30 p.m.
The Bison, Raiders and Dutch went 1-1 against each other with an unbreakable tie — the Raiders losing 45-27 to the Bison on Dec. 9 and beating the Dutch 36-21 on Jan. 24 while the Dutch beat the Bison 39-24 on Jan. 11. Cranberry beat Clarion, 42-21, back on Jan. 4 — and the power point formula using wins and size of foe favored the Bison for seeding.
The Raiders have won nine straight D9 Duals titles, but this one will likely be the toughest amongst that stretch considering that Clearfield and St. Marys are down from Class 3A for at least this two-year classification cycle that started this school year. Both teams have enrollment numbers that lead one to think that it’ll be more than a two-year stretch with the Dutch and Bison in Class 2A.
With nine titles in a row, the Raiders have won 17 straight D9 postseason dual matchups dating back to their 33-29 loss to Redbank Valley in the 2013 final. They’ve won 13 of 24 D9 Class 2A titles since the first postseason in 1999, also the first of two state title runs in addition to 2016.
in Class 3A, District 9 had started a combined tournament with District 4 in 2018 and D4 has won every dual title since then. The Bison last won a dual title in 2016 with St. Marys winning its last crown in 2015. Overall, the Bison have seven dual titles to the Dutch’s six titles in Class 3A.
Only the D9 champion advances to the PIAA tournament that begins next Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. The D9 champion meets the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the double-elimination tournament that will have 16 teams in Hershey after four preliminary matches around the state next Monday.
The quarterfinals and semifinals are next Friday with the final set for next Saturday. Consolation bracket matches run next Friday and Saturday.
Last year, the Raiders finished 3-2 at the PIAA Duals, losing to Chestnut Ridge 35-26 in the consolation semifinals, one win shy of wrestling for a top-four finish.
RANKINGS REVIEW: Here are the latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers (posted last Friday). There hasn’t been a state dual meet ranking posted since Jan. 11.
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 25. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 6. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 17. Josh Popson, Brookville; 18. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
121: 13. Eli Brosius, Cranberry; 21. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 16. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 12. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 20. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 3. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 13. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 25. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg.
152: 10. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 20. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 18. Luke Ely, Kane.
172: 9. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 20. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 7. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; 9. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 11. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 12. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 19. Baily Miller, Brookville; 21. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Northwest Regional
Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 3. Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 3. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4; Popson, Brookville; 5. Beimel, St. Marys; 7. Brydnin Chamberlin, Clearfield; 8. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 2. Brosius, Cranberry; 4. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 3. Bish, Redbank Valley; T4. Cullen Catalone, St. Marys; T4. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 1. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 4. D. Wenner, Cranberry; 5. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
145: 4. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg; 7. Jaden Wehler, St. Marys.
152: 2. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 3. Gourley, Clarion; 4. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Ely, Kane; 6. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Wehler, St. Marys; 6. Milliard, Johnsonburg; 8. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Zimmerman, Brookville; 3. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 4. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Miska Young, Port Allegany; 6. Gavin Hannah, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Miller, Brookville; 5. Carson Neely, Port Allegany; 6. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 8. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport.