Brookville head coach Dave Klepfer looks on during the Raiders’ Ultimate Duals matchup with Reynolds back on Jan. 21. The Raiders are seeded No. 2 for Saturday’s D9 Class 2A Duals in Brookville and will face No. 3 seed St. Marys in the semifinals. In his 19th season, Klepfer’s Raiders have won 10 D9 dual titles, including the last nine seasons.