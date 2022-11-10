CLARION — The first matchup was a long time ago. Even the Aug. 26 season-opening date doesn’t sound as long as it probably feels for at the Brookville Raiders.
In the season-opening football opener between the Raiders and Central Clarion Wildcats at the C-L Sports Complex that night, the Wildcats romped to a 42-7 win over the Raiders.
Call it ground zero for the Raiders, who lost their starting quarterback Charlie Krug to a season-ending injury. They didn’t have their backup Easton Belfiore in the lineup and he was later lost for the season with an injury.
So the banged-up Raiders, who didn’t have senior lineman Braeden Long healthy as well and lost running back Jackson Zimmerman during the game, were no match for the Wildcats. They started a promising season off on the right foot with a performance filled with big plays with two interceptions returned for TDs.
Wildcats sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 307 yards and four TDs, including two to Ashton Rex who caught three passes for 216 yards with a 91-yard TD connection.
Both teams turned the ball over six times, starting a remarkable tone for both teams’ ability to force turnovers all season.
How the rematch goes Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m. is anyone’s guess, but there’s a whole lot different to how the Raiders approach things this time around considering Noah Peterson is the team’s third different starting quarterback this year.
Peterson threw two TD passes last Friday and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in helping lead the Raiders to a 31-7 semifinal win over Karns City also at Memorial Stadium.
“That was 11 weeks ago and I’m sure they’re not the same team and got better in some areas,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “It took us four or five games for us to get healthy and get people in the right position. We just have to keep getting better and do what we’ve been doing the second half of the season.”
Eggleton agreed that the first matchup was a long, long time ago.
“I think both teams developed so much as a team, especially on our side offensively. Obviously, they’re totally different than what we prepared for 11 weeks, from a Charlie Krug-led aerial attack to a team that’s going to pound the ball,” Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton said. “Even looking at our offense, I think we’ve developed and grown so much, especially with our running game but it’s probably two drastically different teams.
“It’s fun going back that far and seeing how much we’ve improved in some areas, but as far as what we saw on film from the first game against them, I don’t know how much it really helps for this one.
The Raiders (6-5) started 0-3 and 1-4 before going on a 5-1 run into their rematch with the Wildcats. They beat Karns City twice — 34-7 and 31-7 — with the Wildcats needing overtime to beat the Gremlins 26-20 two weeks before the Raiders beat the Gremlins the first time.
Central Clarion won its first nine games before getting knocked off 47-38 by Redbank Valley two weeks ago before getting a bye last week while the Raiders were playing Karns City the second time. Eggleton’s team has had to taste that loss longer than it wanted as it prepped for a district title game.
“I hate to say it was a positive thing, but I think our guys responded well to it,” Eggleton said of the loss that denied a perfect regular season. “Honestly, it’s been tough sitting on that losing feeling, so we kind of really took the week to look at ourselves and get better at what we do. In season, you usually don’t have time to do that because you’re game-planning for the next team.
“We went back and forth with that, but in the end, we decided that we were going to practice hard and did a lot of one-on-ones because we have a lot of guys going one way especially on the fronts. So we did a lot of live sessions with our offense vs. defense and we really got a lot of competitive looks.”
THE RAIDERS have gone through quite a season of adjustments, losing a returning 2,000-yard passer in Krug and then backup Belfiore who got four starts before an injury knocked him out for the year.
Going into their 12th game, head coach Scott Park has his third starting QB making big plays as Noah Peterson, a converted receiver, has thrown for 797 yards in seven starts, completing a whopping 77 percent of his passes (75-for-97) with nine TDs and four interceptions.
But just as big was the team’s ability to get Zimmerman going with the running game. Despite missing two games, Zimmerman is over 1,000 yards for the season (188-1,038, 15 TDS) and has been the workhorse at times, rushing for over 200 yards in back-to-back wins over St. Marys and Bradford.
Zimmerman is the first Raiders 1,000-yarder since Zach Vroman went for 1,819 in 2013 and 12th time overall in program history.
Park remembers not knowing what his team had to do when the Wildcats were turning on the Mercy Rule running clock and his players were falling with injuries.
“I knew we were going to have to figure some things out in a very short amount of time and Easton probably could’ve played against Tyrone the next week but we decided to hold him out and Noah started at quarterback,” Park said. “It was funny because Noah said he’d do it until Easton gets back and then he got hurt again.”
So Peterson’s gradual improvement led to him making two big reads on his TD passes to freshman Hayden Freeman last week while his continued stellar play on defense that has the Raiders with an amazing 27 interceptions and 39 takeaways for the season. Peterson has what’s believed to be a team single-season record of nine picks while Kunselman is tied for the all-time team lead with 16 career interceptions, including seven this year.
Kunselman is the top receiver with 60 catches for 729 yards and nine TDs with Truman Sharp (20-259) also a target. Carson Weaver has filled in nicely as a running option with 305 yards on 74 carries and two TDs.
Defensively, Jack Knapp leads the team with 87 tackles with Bryce Weaver (71) and Carson Weaver (69) at the top of the leaderboard.
“I’m sure there are a lot of people who still can’t believe that we’re sitting in the championship game after being 1-4, but we were honest with the kids and told them if things didn’t start falling into place, it would be a two- or three-win season and we were staring at 1-5 going into the fourth quarter against St. Marys before winning that game.”
Even as it stood, Eggleton felt that the first outcome might have been a bit misleading on the scoreboard.
“I’ll be honest. I don’t know if we were 35 points better than them the first time,” Eggleton said. “We had some big plays, two pick-sixes and the wheels came off for them and sometimes that happens in a game. They lost Charlie and he was going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the district this year. … They’re a good football team and now they’re committed to running the football now and they don’t make a lot of mistakes.
THE WILDCATS ran away with the Region 1 title this year, finishing a perfect 7-0 while five teams — Brookville, St. Marys, DuBois, Karns City and Punxsutawney — all tied three games back with 4-3 marks.
So in a division that turned out to have plenty of balance, the Wildcats were unbeatable.
“We really didn’t talk much about the league and maybe that’ll be something we do with the season is over, but we’ll celebrate it,” Eggleton said. “But I guess we just felt that we had a lot of unfinished business to worry about celebrating because we had higher goals in mind. So that’s where our mindset is. At the beginning of the season, we weren’t in the top three teams voted to finish by the coaches at media day, so that kind of got fire in the kids’ eyes.”
The offensive numbers are bulky for the Wildcats, who average 410 yards per game offensively. Ferguson, who was shaken up some at the end of the loss to Redbank Valley but is healthy, has thrown for 2,451 yards (119-for-204) with 30 TDs against 15 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 448 yards and seven TDs.
Rex has been an outstanding big-play threat for the Wildcats at receiver with 56 catches for a whopping 1,413 yards and 12 TDs. Derek Smail (26-505, 7 TDs) and Tommy Smith (16-265, 5 TDs) are other receiving targets for Ferguson while Connor Kopnitsky (85-561, 8 TDs) is the team’s top rusher.
“The big plays for us starts with Jase and Ashton and they’ve been a phenomenal connection all year and Ashton is one of those kids who you don’t realize how fast he is until he’s on you and that’s hard for teams to adjust to,” Eggleton said. “And then all the other guys benefit from that, even though they may not be speedsters like Ashton. … Connor has emerged the last couple weeks running the ball.”
“They’re kind of like what we’ve been over the years where we always threw the ball and ran second and the bottom line is we are going to have to play better than we did the first time,” Park said. “We have to play with a lot of intensity and be ready to battle.”
Like the Raiders, the Wildcats’ defense has been a turnover machine as well, forcing an impressive 38 turnovers with 20 interceptions, or one less turnover forced than the Raiders in one less game.
Five Wildcats have three or more interceptions with Ferguson’s five leading the way. Brady Quinn and Ryan Hummell each have four while Smith and Braylon Beckwith both have three. Hummell is the top tackler with 117 stops while Beckwith and Smith round out the top three with 84 and 81 respectively.
“I just can’t say enough about how hard our kids have worked and I don’t think anyone out there had us at 9-1 and playing in the district final at the beginning of the season,” Eggleton said. “Our guys used the coaches poll as fuel and maybe we are here a year earlier than people thought because we are still relatively a young team, so it’s a great experience for our guys.”
FRIDAY’S WINNER advances to next week’s matchup in the first round of the PIAA playoffs against the winner of the Westinghouse (Pittsburgh City League) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (District 5) winner. Those teams also play Friday night at Somerset High School.
From there, the winner of that game meets the District 10 champion in the PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 25 or 26 at a site and time to be announced. The D10 semifinals will be played Saturday — Farrell vs. Seneca and Sharpsville vs. Mercyhurst Prep.