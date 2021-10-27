RIDGWAY — One year after Brookville hosted the District 9 Cross Country Championships, the postseason race heads back to its traditional home at Ridgway’s Francis Grandinetti Elementary School grounds this Saturday.
The Class 1A races are 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. respectively for the girls and boys. Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone are once again running in those classification divisions.
While Cranberry and Elk County Catholic are the favorites to finish 1-2 in both team races, the top 10 non-team qualifying finishing spots that punches a ticket to next week’s PIAA Championships are up for grabs.
Raiders senior Calvin Doolittle is on the short list contenders and he’s looking for a third trip to Hershey while Clarion-Limestone senior Morgan McNaughton, coming off her KSAC Championship run last week, guns for her first trip to states.
From there, it’s a matter of performance to finish high enough to earn a trip, at least a top-20 overall finish and likely slightly better than that.
Doolittle was seventh last year at districts after finishing 16th as a sophomore and 22nd his freshman year. Last year’s D9 champion Joe Wolfe of Elk County Catholic graduated, but the next six finishers return — Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry, Clarion’s Gavin Hoover, and Cranberry’s Collin Zerbe and Christian Miller along with Doolittle.
Woolcock and Hoover went on to finish 16th and 23rd at states. Woolcock is a three-time state qualifier.
“Calvin looks primed to make a other run at a state-qualifying spot,” Brookville head coach Doug Roseman said. “He just needs to run a solid race to advance. He’s been plateaued for awhile, and we could see a big jump if we get the right mix of rest and recovery this week. He should be somewhere in the top five.”
Also back from last year’s district race for the Raiders are sophomores Jack Gill (34th) and Alec Geer (45th). Others in Saturday’s lineup are sophomores Ian Clowes and Brady Means, and freshmen Cole Householder and Jacob Murdock.
Last year, the C-L and Brookville boys were third and fourth overall behind Cranberry and ECC. The Lions have five runners back in sophomore Ty Rankin (23rd), senior Corbin Coulson (27th), sophomore Jack Craig (30th), and seniors Cody Whitling (65th) and Logan Leadbetter (90th).
Added to the Lions’ depth this year is freshman Logan Lutz, the team’s highest finisher at last week’s KSACs. He was 25th at the Ridgway Invitational earlier this month, or 15th among D9 Class 1A runners. That puts him as a solid contender to advance to states as well.
The Lady Raiders have three runners back from districts with sophomore Ella Fiscus (30th), and seniors Emily Martz (38th) and Chloe Smith (40th). They’ll be joined by freshman Erika Doolittle and junior Anna Fiscus.
Doolittle has been the leading runner for the Lady Raiders and her recent 22:17 run at the Grandinetti course puts her on a pace that could land her a state spot as well.
“It’ll probably take close to 22 or 22:30 to advance,” Roseman said. “Erika doesn’t have to run out of her shoes to advance, but she does have to run one of her better races. The other girls have been right with her at practice, and it’s not out of the question to have one more sneak in.”
Roseman feels a top-five team finish in both races is a solid goal. He’s happy with what he’s seen from his roster this fall.
“The kids have worked hard and made significant progress from the beginning of the season,” he said. “What I’m most pleased with are the attitudes and the intangibles that don’t always show on paper. This may be the most cohesion we’ve ever had on a team. They do team building things on their own. The varsity supports and cheers for the junior high and vice versa. It’s been rewarding to watch that evolve.”
Smethport senior Jenna Gregory won the D9 title a year ago after finishing second as a sophomore. She medaled at states with an eighth-place finisher. Northern Potter senior Courtney Martin was second at districts with a 12th-place medal at states.
At the Ridgway Invitational, the Lady Lions’ McNaughton ran her best-ever time of 20:06 to finish third overall behind two Class 3A runners from DuBois and a second ahead of Gregory and 22 seconds faster than the sixth-place Martin.
McNaughton was 37th at districts last year, 50th as a sophomore and 18th as a freshman, so her jump into high contention has been impressive.
“Morgan has been a standout all season and will definitely be making a splash at district and probably at the state level,” C-L head coach Nicole Oakes said. “We are all anxious and excited about the possibilities available Saturday and the kids have worked hard all season. We’ve grown as a team and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do. We also have a couple younger varsity boys who have the possibility of qualifying as individuals depending on how Saturday goes.”
The Lady Lions haven’t scored as a team since qualifying for states as a team finishing second in 2015, but they’ll have enough to score this year as sophomore Madison Aaron (56th) was the only other runner outside McNaughton to run last year.
Sophomore Clara Coulson (11th at KSACs), senior Jessica McCracken (ran at districts as a freshman and sophomore) and freshman Olivia Radaker round out the district lineup.
The PIAA Championships are set for Nov. 6 at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course near the Giant Center.
THURSDAY, Oct. 21
McNaugton wins KSAC title
At Karns City, both Clarion-Limestone teams finished second at the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championships while Lady Lions senior Morgan McNaughton won the girls’ title with a time of 20:21.22
McNaughton won the 3.1-mile race by almost a minute with North Clarion’s Karleigh Shaffer finishing second in 21:17.29. Cranberry took the next four spots and breezed to the team title with 30 points with the Lady Lions second at 52. North Clarion (58) and Keystone (84) were the only other teams to field a full lineup.
Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Clara Coulson (11th, 23:04), Jessica McCracken (13th, 23:33), Olivia Radaker 17th, 24:14) and Madison Aaron (25th, 28:06) rounding out the team scoring.
The boys were led by freshman Logan Lutz and sophomore Jack Craig, who finished eighth and ninth with times of 18:44.29 and 18:44.49. Ty Rankin was 11th in 19:05. Also scoring were Cody Whitling (17th, 19:28) and Corbin Coulson (25th, 19:58).
The Lions scored 63 points to finish second, well behind Cranberry’s 19 points. The Berries put four of the top five runners across the line and six of the top 10. Matt Woolcock won in 17:26, 44 seconds ahead of runner-up teammate Christian Miller. North Clarion (71), Karns City (90), Clarion (124) and Moniteau (153) also scored as a team.
C-L junior high girls
win title
At Kane’s Northwestern PA Middle School Championships last Saturday, the Clarion-Limestone junior high girls won the team title amongst an eight-team field consisting of District 9 squads.
The Lady Lions’ Adisen Jackson won the race in 13:04.2 to win by just over four seconds. Other scoring runners from C-L were Julianna Schwabenbauer (6th, 13:52), Kaylee Milliron (22nd, 14:42), Reise Jackson (25th, 15:03) and Sydney Smith (40th, 15:59).
C-L scored 59 points, ahead of DuBois (80), Clarion (87), Smethport (90), Moniteau (101), Otto-Eldred (158), Punxsutawney (162) and Bradford (162).
The C-L boys were third out of eight scoring teams with 88 points, behind Clarion (56) and Bradford (60). Nate Standfest (11th, 12:41) was the top finisher for the Lions while Kevin Mumford (24th, 13:17), Paul Craig (27th, 13:21), Aaron Milliron (30th, 13:35) and Gabe Smith (37th, 13:44) also scored.