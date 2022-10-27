RIDGWAY — With three individual returning state qualifiers, one team title contender and a few other good shots at advancing to states, this Saturday’s District 9 Class 1A Cross Country Championships at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School should be an interesting day on the course in what should be ideal running conditions.
The Brookville boys are on the short list for a team title, something the Raiders haven’t done since 2000. The three returning state qualifiers are the Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle, and C-L’s Logan Lutz and Ty Rankin.
Saturday’s starting times are 9:45 a.m. for the girls’ race while the boys follow at around 10:30 a.m. The PIAA Championships are Nov. 5 in Hershey.
The Raiders had a strong regular season and the trio of freshman Ty Fiscus, junior Jack Gill and sophomore Cole Householder. While the top-10 non-team state qualifiers advance to states — the top two team finishers advance with the top 10 finishers not on those teams — Raiders head coach Dan Murdock knows that if that trio holds serve on their season performances, things look solid in the team race.
Fiscus finished second overall to returning state medalist and defending D9 champion Kevin Sherry of Coudersport at the Ridgway Invitational back on Oct. 8 while Gill and Householder were 16th and 17th. In a Class 1A race setup Saturday, all three in the top 10 would likely put the Raiders in a strong position with just two other scorers needed from there.
Look for Brady Means, Coyha Brown, Alec Geer and Ian Clowes to try to round out the team scoring in some order.
“We’ll have four guys running for our last two spots,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “It’s a close-knit group and they’re kind of feeding off each other, so it’s exciting to watch and (assistant) Jenny (Fiscus) and I were talking and we just can’t wait for Saturday.”
Ty Fiscus has established himself near the top of the district ladder. He’ll likely battle Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber for that runner-up spot behind the favored Sherry.
“You don’t get it very often, with a freshman coming in to the team and everyone chasing him,” Murdock said. “He just made up his mind and put a ridiculous amount of work in this summer and everybody saw that and jumped on board. It’s been Ty, Jack and Cole up front, but they’ve brought everybody along. It’s just been a positive snowball effect.”
The Raiders are vying for a top-two finish to get to states as well as North Clarion, Elk County Catholic and Cranberry along with C-L.
For the Lions, the sophomore Lutz and junior Rankin were 10th and 18th a year ago to punch their ticket to states. At the Ridgway Invite, Lutz was ninth overall, or the fifth D9 Class 1A runner to cross the line. Rankin was 28th overall.
Also in the Lions’ lineup will be Jack Craig, Colton Keihl, Nate Standfest and Riley Rinker. The Lions were third in the team standings a year ago.
“We had a goal of having five under 20, this year, that goal was not lofty enough for this group of boys,” C-L head coach Nicole Oakes said. “We are really proud of all of their work. We enter districts very cautiously optimistic. As a whole, District 9 is running faster times than the last couple of years, typically. Going in, there is a good idea what two teams the district will be sending to state. This year, there are a few teams in the running, and I honestly don’t know which teams will be heading to Hershey.
“That uncertainty makes it difficult to judge where our boys fit in, we are hoping that our returning state runners make it again, but it will depend on how everyone runs on Saturday. Logan and Ty are both consistently outrunning their qualifying times of districts last year, but will it be enough?”
Doolittle qualified as a freshman in the girls’ race last year, finishing 11th overall. She’ll be in that mix again this year as she’ll join Anna and Ella Fiscus, Casey Riley, Kaida Yoder, Claira Downs and MacKenzie Jacobson most likely in the district lineup.
Doolittle was 18th overall at the Ridgway Invitational earlier this month.
“She’s dropped almost a minute from last year, so when you’re a returning state qualifier and improved significantly, she just has to run a good, solid race and she’ll move on,” Murdock said. “Last Tuesday at Ridgway, she ran only a second off her Invite time, which was the third fastest girls’ time we’ve ever had.”
Doolittle should be landing in a top-10 overall spot with a likely top 16 or 17 finish overall needed to reach states. For C-L, freshman Adisen Jackson beat Doolittle by two seconds at the Invite, so she’s a solid contender for a trip to Hershey as well.
“Before the season started, I predicted that Adisen would be an upcoming runner to watch, even as a freshman, as long as she could keep her mind calm and focused,” said Oakes. “She has tremendous strength, and stamina. Last week at KSACs Adisen showed everyone what she is capable of and ran away with a win.
“Honestly, I would love for her to follow in the steps of our KSAC MVP Morgan McNaughton from last year, and even make a splash at Hershey. I’ve told Adisen my goal is to be hanging a medal around her neck in Hershey, which would make her second in C-L history, whether that be this year or in the next three years that she has left, it’s a goal we are shooting for.”
In the team race, expect Elk County Catholic to dominate the field for a title and compete for a high finish at states. Cranberry is probably the favorite to land the second state-qualifying spot while the Lady Raiders are on the short list from there. They’ve finished third in four of the last five seasons.
In last week’s race:
WED., Oct. 19
Jackson wins
KSAC title
At last Wednesday’s KSAC Championships held at Cranberry High School, the Lady Lions freshman Adisen Jackson ran to the win in 21:46, beating Moniteau’s runner-up Jenna Zendron by just under 17 seconds.
Clara Coulson was seventh in 23:32 while Olivia Radaker was 13th in 25:24 and Madison Aaron 20th in 26:29.
For the Lions, it was Logan Lutz finishing second in 18:14.72 just under five seconds behind Karns City’s champion Griffin Booher. Ty Rankin (8th, 18:33), Jack Craig (15th, 19:21), Colton Keihl (22nd, 20:10) and Nate Standfest (26th, 20:46) also scored with top-five team finishes. Also running were Aron Milliron (36th, 21:54) and Logan Meier (46th, 24:02).