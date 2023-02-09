BROOKVILLE — Sitting down and taking a big sigh of relief after last Saturday’s mat war against Clearfield, Brookville Raiders head wrestling coach Dave Klepfer was asked where to rank his team’s dramatic 33-26 win over the Bison on the list of emotional victories.
“2016 state final,” Klepfer said quickly as the last big emotional win, alluding to the Raiders’ state dual championship win over Saucon Valley.
Then he mentioned the 2019 PIAA Duals run to fourth place when the Raiders beat Muncy, 27-24, in a consolation match.
“We took fourth down there with a bunch of misfits and somehow put it together, but this one was right up there,” Klepfer confirmed. “It’s up there. I don’t sit up too often at night and it was a long week. We knew it was going to be every point counting, every single second of every bout and it did. It came down to the last 10 seconds of the last bout, trying to stay off our back.”
That was Easton Belfiore at 172 pounds, needing to not lose by anything worse by a major decision since the Raiders were up 30-26 with the “most bouts won” criteria in hand with seven wins.
Against Clearfield’s Carter Freeland, Belfiore trailed 5-3 going into the third period after Freeland scored a takedown at the end of the third period. Then in wild third period ensued as Belfiore took Freeland down five times in what turned out to be a title-clinching 15-11 decision.
“(Freeland) is a pretty good kid and Easton has had a tough stretch going against good kids all year long and we knew they were probably going to move him up to 172 and we told Easton that today is the day he was going to turn it around,” Klepfer said. “Obviously, he’s going out with the attitude that he can’t make a mistake and go to his back. He started taking him down at the end as much as he wanted.”
So it was the Raiders who won the struggle between historically great programs — Clearfield with 838 wins, Brookville with 748 which are the top two totals in D9 while Klepfer’s 318 wins and Bison head coach Jeff Aveni’s 240 ranking No. 3 and 5 among D9 all-time coaching wins — led by two strong personalities on the bench weren’t going to back down when it came to the D9 title and neither side did a whole lot of blinking.
But someone had to win and in a contentious match filled with plenty noise, words and dramatics and frustration with the officiating from both sides, it was the Raiders who grabbed their 10th straight D9 title in a raucous gymnasium.
The Raiders avenged their 45-27 dual loss to the Bison on Dec. 9 — their first on the mat to a D9 foe of either classification since losing to Redbank Valley in the 2013 final — and win a D9 title on their home mat for the first time.
“It’s the one day we circle on the calendar. We put ourselves in position throughout the year to improve and test ourselves and we don’t talk about what our record is or where kids are ranked, we talk about getting better each day,” Klepfer said after the emotional win over the Bison.
“We talk about getting one percent better every day, bringing the attitude into the room and this group is small in numbers, man, but I’m telling you they are a bunch of guys who are sold out for the program and for each other and that’s why we’re having this conversation. We didn’t focus on December 9, it was today. We just have a bunch of guys who just didn’t quit and I’m really excited moving forward.”
The 18-2 Raiders head to the PIAA Duals with a first-round matchup against Burrell Thursday afternoon at Hershey’s Giant Center. Regardless of the state rankings — the Bison were No. 5 and the Raiders 8 in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings — just one D9 team earned a state berth.
Of the 13 bouts that were wrestled in the first match, only two repeated and the Raiders won them both, the biggest one of the day at 145 pounds where Raiders junior Burke Fleming met Bison sophomore Ty Aveni, who notched an 18-2 technical fall in their 152-pound bout in December. Fleming flipped the result into a 7-5 win.
Right after Tony Ceriani’s big 4-2 win over Colton Bumbarger at 139 put the Raiders up 22-21, Fleming scored the first takedown, but was reversed by Aveni. At 2-2 going into the second, Fleming surrendered an escape to start the period before Aveni took him down for a 5-2 lead. Fleming was able to cut it to 5-4 before the end of the period.
In a neutral start to the third, Fleming took a 6-5 lead with a takedown with under 40 seconds left and from there it was a scramble and flurry to 9.8 seconds left when Aveni was docked a penalty point for unnecessary roughness.
Up 7-5, Fleming held off a late reversal try by Aveni and scored the huge win that put the Raiders up 25-21 with three bouts remaining.
“That’s the biggest one,” Klepfer said of Fleming’s upset win. “It was something we talked about all week long that he was better on his feet and if Burke didn’t get turned by him, he could beat him. He went out and wrestled the game plan, stayed on his feet the whole time and took him down three times and beat him.
“That’s what you’re looking for as a coach, looking for guys to make adjustments during the season. Burke’s the hero in this match. He turned a tech fall into a win in a two-month span. That doesn’t happen.”
The frustration was obvious from Coach Aveni in that pivotal bout.
“In my opinion, that kid never scored a point in that match. He never controlled one of those takedowns and every takedown ended up in a reversal 10 seconds later in the same position,” Aveni said. “I just don’t understand that. You have to let kids wrestle and you can’t be throwing points out like an Easter parade and expect it to work out. That match he never scored a takedown in my opinion and (Ty) had him pinned on our side of the mat.
“But, Ty shouldn’t have been in that situation.”
The match certainly wasn’t over. The Bison got a technical fall from No. 3-ranked (as per papowerwrestling.com) 139-pounder Brady Collins at 152 pounds against the Raiders’ Kolton Griffin. The Raiders bench howled against a late takedown call that made it 16-1 as time expired in the match, although Griffin denying Collins a pin was still a significant factor as the final score indicated.
“That takedown call kept them in the dual meet. I thought it was a terrible call,” Klepfer said.
Then in the only other rematch from December at 160, the Raiders’ Coyha Brown returned the technical fall decision with a 17-2 domination of Patrick Knepp, setting up Belfiore’s heroics in the final bout.
— No. 5 127-pounder Cole Householder was denied bonus points by Colton Ryan in an 8-2 decision at 127.
— Brecken Cieleski majored Adam Rougeux, 12-2, at 133 to get the Raiders within 21-19
— In the bout before Fleming, it was Ceriani winning a matchup of wrestlers with losing records. Ceriani scored the opening takedown of Bumbarger in the first period, escaped in the second and took him down again for a 4-1 lead.
Bumbarger escaped to make it 4-2 before the end of the second, but Ceriani rode him out the whole third period for another key Raiders win.
IN THE SEMIFINALS — The Bison and Raiders both won semifinal matches earlier in the day as Clearfield topped an impressive Cranberry squad, 39-25, and the Raiders beat St. Marys, 39-36.
In the Bison win, they needed victories from Aveni, Collins and Freeland to finish off the Berries who took a 25-23 lead after 139 pounds when Dane Wenner pinned Bumbarger.
But Aveni majored Daniel DeLong, 15-1, at 145 to put the Bison up for good. Then Collins accepted a forfeit at 152 before Freeland needed 33 seconds to deck Devyn Fleeger.
Earlier wins for the Bison came from Hunter Ressler (major) at 172, Carter Chamberlain (forfeit) at 189, Bailor (pin) at heavyweight, the No. 25-ranked Davis in a 1-0 decision over No. 13 Eli Brosius at 121 and Ryan (major) at 127.
The Raiders finished a season sweep of the Dutch, building a 39-12 lead after winning seven of the first nine bouts before forfeiting the final four bouts to get read for the Bison. Zimmerman, Miller, Householder and Cieleski scored pins, Hannah had a technical fall, Popson won a major decision and Spellman, the first-ever Raiders female to step on the mat in a varsity dual meet, got the forfeit win at 107.
Waylon Wehler and Aiden Beimel both had pins for the Dutch’s lone wins on the mat. They got forfeit wins at 139, 145, 152 and 160 pounds.
Cranberry won a preliminary round matchup against Clarion to start Saturday, taking all but two contested bouts in a 60-9 win over the Bobcats.
THURSDAY, Feb. 2
Brookville 48, Johnsonburg 13
At Johnsonburg, the Raiders took on a short-handed Rams team that fielded just five wrestlers. On the mat, the Raiders and Rams split their four bouts with the Rams winning by forfeit at 107.
The Raiders got wins from Jared Popson and Antonio Thornton at 114 and 121 pounds. Popson pinned Brady Porter in 30 seconds while Thornton decked Gino Casilio in the second period.
The Rams got wins from state-ranked Aiden Zimmerman and Rayce Millard, Zimmerman majoring Coyha Brown 15-5 at 160 and Milliard decisioning Easton Belfiore 10-3 at 172.
There were no matches at 139 and 152 pounds.