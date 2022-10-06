COUDERSPORT — The District 9 golf postseason wrapped up with Monday’s girls’ tournament held at Coudersport Country Club.
For area golfers, it was Brookville senior Audrey Barrett who finished 17th with a 124. Her teammate Mauve Jordan finished with a 176.
At the top of the list was Clarion’s McKayla Kerle, whose 83 won the Class 2A title by 12 strokes over Karns City’s Chloe Fritch. Those two along with third-place Rylee Thompson of Oswayo Valley advance to the PIAA Championships next Monday and Tuesday at the Penn State Golf Courses in State College.
Kerle’s title makes it a family sweep of the D-9 titles. Younger brother Cameron Kerle captured the boys Class 2A title on Saturday, rallying from five strokes down in the final round to do so in the two-day event. Thompson outlasted Smethport’s Olivia Scott in a four-hole playoff to grab the final state berth.
In Class 3A girls, it was a combined tournament with the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) and it was from there that the title round came from as Allderdice’s Lily Gedris shot an 87 to beat DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer and Bradford’s Cadence Stiles by nine strokes to claim the lone state berth for next week’s tournament also at Penn State.
In the team standings, Moniteau won the Class 2A title with a three-player 327 while Cranberry (345) and Smethport (347) also competed. Moniteau won’t advance to the state playoffs because it didn’t shoot under a 300. Bradford won the Class 3A title with a 305, topping DuBois by 22 strokes.
RADEL 7TH IN KANE — After making the first-round cut to last Saturday’s second round of the Class 2A boys’ tournament at Kane Country Club, Brookville junior Killian Radel wound up shooting a two-round 170, 84 the first round and then 86 on Saturday to finish seventh.
With the top six qualifying for next Monday and Tuesday’s PIAA Championships at the Penn State Blue and White Courses, Radel missed that cut by three strokes.
Clarion grabbed three of the top six qualifying spots as the KSAC swept all six positions with the Bobcats’ Kameron Kerle winning the title with a two-round 172. Kerle’s first-round 78 last Wednesday had him in third place five strokes behind Moniteau’s defending champion Jacob Felsing and two strokes behind teammate Devon Lauer.
But Kerle’s second-round 74, combined with Felsing’s 80 and Lauer’s 78 gave him the title. Felsing wound up second with a 153, one stroke behind Kerle, while Lauer shot a 154. Clarion’s Lucas Mitrosky (83-78-161), Moniteau’s Dawson Wallace (82-83-165) and Cranberry’s Cayden Baker (82-85-167) made up the state group.
While Radel was seventh among the 16 total golfers who made the second-round cut, C-L’s Nick Aaron and Jordan Hesdon also played a second round. Aaron sat in 16th place with a 90 going into Saturday’s round, but his 82 Saturday was fourth-best in the field and allowed him to vault up to a ninth-place finish with a 172, two behind Radel and one behind Ridgway’s Logan Jordan.
Aaron had to survive a playoff at the end of the first round, winning a one-hole playoff over Karns City’s Joe O’Donnell, then moved up the ladder even more with his Saturday round.
C-L’s Jordan Hesdon advanced to Saturday’s round with a first-round 86, but his second-round 93 dropped him to 15th with a 179.
Last Wednesday, Brookville’s Logan Girt also played, missing the cut with a 108. C-L’s third D9 qualifier Rylie Klingensmith finished with a 103.
In the Class 2A team race decided after Wednesday’s round, it was a runaway performance for Clarion which shot a four-player 322 to win by 25 strokes over Moniteau. Eventual D9 girls’ champion McKayla Kerle shot an 86 for Clarion’s No. 3 score.
In Class 3A, Bradford’s Jake Franz shot a two-round 150 for a nine-stroke win over runner-up Benito Taromina of Allderdice. He and St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze both shot 159s, but Taromina won a playoff in two holes to claim the second state berth.