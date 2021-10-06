CLARION — Clarion’s McKayla Kerle breezed to the Class 2A title at Monday’s District 9 Girls Golf Championships held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Kerle, who finished fourth with a 105 a year ago, ran away with this year’s event with an 80, eight strokes behind runner-up Chloe Fritz of Karns City. The third state qualifying spot went to Moniteau’s Emma Covert who shot a 96.
The PIAA Class 2A Championships are Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Brookville sent junior Audrey Barrett and senior Karlee Stiver to districts. Barrett cut six strokes off last year’s score at Punxsutawney Country Club and finished with a 123, tying her for 15th with Curwensville’s Skylar Pence.
Stiver shot a 142 in her first trip to districts.
It was a wet day on the course with earlier hard rain falling, then minor issues throughout the round with some sprinkles, but players did deal with wet conditions.
“I was very pleased with Audrey’s performance,” Lady Raiders head coach Eli Thompson said. “We had to play through some pretty tough conditions with the heavy rainfall overnight and showers on and off throughout the day. Playing in wet conditions can be difficult, but Audrey was able to push through and come out with a pretty good round on a tough course. I loved to see that she improved over last year and I’m confident she’ll do the same next year.
“I’m also extremely proud of Karlee, who showed a lot of grit and determination even through a few bad holes. Overall, I can’t say enough about how proud I am of not only my girls at districts, but the entire team as well. They always showed me their best effort and that’s more important to me than a low score.”
Moniteau won the Class 2A team title with a three-player score of 314, easily better than runner-up Kane (354) and Cranberry (362). DuBois won the 3A title with a 318 against Bradford’s 350.
In other golf action:
SATURDAY, Oct. 2
Radel ties for 11th
at districts
In last Saturday’s second day of play at the District 9 Class 2A Boys’ Golf Championships at the Pennhills Club in Bradford, Brookville’s Killian Radel moved up a spot from the first-day standings and tied for 11th place after shooting a second straight round of 88.
His 176 put him in a tie for 11th with Kane’s Derek Peterson, one shot behind 10th-place Collin Porter of Ridgway.
Clarion-Limestone’s Nick Aaron and Brady Fowkes, who also made the cut to the second day, shot a 98 and 100 respectively to finish 14th and tied for 15th. Aaron shot an 89 the first round and was 14th with a 187, six shots behind 13th-place Eastyn Solveson of Cameron County while Fowkes fell into a tie for 15th with an 188 as did Clarion’s Lucas Mitrosky.
Radel and Aaron are sophomores while Fowkes is a senior.
“It was a super-consistent couple of rounds for Killian and pretty good for a sophomore,” Raiders head coach Ben Pete said. “I expect to see him improve by three or four strokes next year and he should be a true contending his last two years.”
First-round leader Jacob Felsing of Moniteau held serve on defending champion Curt Barner of Kane and shot a 78 to win by two strokes with a two-round 154. Barner trailed Felsing by four strokes going into the day and cut it to two with the best round of the day with a 76.
The top six finishers qualified directly for states at York’s Heritage Hills Golf Course on Oct. 18. Clarion’s Kameron Kerle was third with a 162 and three players had to get through a four-man playoff to earn the final three spots after shooting a two-round 167. Coudersport’s Brady Streich got in after the first playoff hole, Forest Area’s Ethan Carll after the second hole and St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin after the third with Clarion’s Devon Lauer missing out and finishing seventh.
Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius breezed to his third straight Class 3A title with a second-round 70 to finish with a 146, nine strokes better than runner-up and fellow state qualifier in teammate Jake Franz.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29
Raiders finish regular
season
At Pinecrest Country Club, Killian Radel’s shot a medalist-worthy 40 to lead the Raiders to a 177-216 win over visiting Brockway.
Bryce Rafferty (41), Ian Pete (48) and Owen Caylor (48) completed the Raiders’ four-man scoring lineup. Logan Girt (49) and Patrick Diedrich (50) also played.
Brockway got a 47 from Weston Pisarchick with Daniel Shugarts (54), Jacob Newcamp (55) and one of the trio of 60s from Troy Johnson, Parker Pisarchick and Chad Young to complete its scoring.
The dual meet scheduled wrapped up at 5-8 overall. Three losses for head coach Ben Pete’s team were by two or three strokes.