BRADFORD — In nearly perfect conditions on a challenging course at Bradford’s Pennhills Club, three area golfers managed to navigate their way to the second day of individual play in the District 9 Class 2A Boys’ Golf Championship.
Brookville sophomore Killian Radel and Clarion-Limestone Brady Fowkes tied for 12th with an 88 while C-L sophomore Nick Aaron got under the cut line with an 89 in 14th place.
The top 16 first-round scorers advance to Saturday morning’s round starting at 9:30 p.m. gunning for a top-six finish that would land a state berth to the PIAA Championships at York’s Heritage Hills Golf Course on Oct. 18.
At the top of the first-day standings is Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing with a 76, four shots up on defending champion Curt Barner of Kane and Lucas Benjamin of St. Marys.
Tied at fourth are Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Kane’s Max Bizzak with 82 with Coudersport’s Brady Streich sixth with an 83.
From there, it’s St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze and Clarion’s Devon Lauer with an 84, Ridgway’s Collin Porter and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll with an 86 and Cameron County’s Easton Solveson with an 87 ahead of Radel and Fowkes.
“Killian did play well and it still wasn’t his best,” said Raiders coach Ben Pete of Radel, who shot a 95 last year in his first trip to districts in St. Marys. “He missed a bunch of 5-6 foot putts, but he’s been our best golfer all season with a 45 average so he did shoot slightly below that. It’s great that he made it as a sophomore even though he has his work cut out for him. He’ll need a personal-best on Saturday to advance.”
The jump for Lions’ Fowkes from last year is impressive. He shot a 120 while Aaron also golfed and carded a 94. Both get another round this year.
“I thought they would need to shoot an 85 or better to advance,” C-L head coach Jason Craig said. “The course was in great shape, but is challenging for high school players. Brady and Nick both shot near their averages and played well. They surely deserve to advance to the second round.”
The Raiders also had seniors Ian Pete (94) and Bryce Rafferty (115) playing Monday. Rafferty, in his first trip to districts, fought through a bloody nose for much of his round.
“Ian had a tough first hole then played well and was very close to making the cut,” Coach Pete said. “Overall, he was happy with how he played with the exception of a few holes. Bryce had a tough start with his bloody nose, but at least he was able to get to districts his senior year.”
Clarion took home the team title after having three players shoot 84 or better as the Bobcats topped Kane by seven shots, 341-348.
The Bobcats pushed three golfers through to Saturday’s final round — one of which was not one of those 80s. That’s because McKayla Kerle, playing in the team event only, fired an 83 for her team’s second-best score. Kerle will play in the D-9 Girls Championships next week as an individual.
Kameron Kerle led Clarion with an 82, while Devon Lauer came in with an 84. Lucas Mitrosky rounded out the Bobcats’ team scoring with a 92, which put him in a three-man playoff for the 16th and final spot in Saturday’s final round. Mitrosky won that playoff on the first hole.
St. Marys, led by Benjamin, finished third in the team standings with a 353, while Ridgway was fourth with a 385.
DuBois won the District 8/9 Class 3A title with a four-man 351, 12 strokes better than DuBois. Two-time defending 3A champion Spencer Cornelius shot a 76 for a five-stroke first-round lead over DuBois’ Cody Jaconski. The top six from Monday will golf for the two state berths on Saturday as well.