While the District 9 basketball playoffs started earlier this week, just the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone boys among the area teams were gunning for titles.
While the Raiders were beating Moniteau 63-37 for the D9 Class 3A title Tuesday night, the Lions were scheduled to open the D9 Class 2A playoffs at home Wednesday night as the No. 2 seed against No. 7 seed Kane.
Brookville moves into the District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional bracket with a semifinal matchup against Perry Traditional Academy on Friday at Brashear High School starting at 7 p.m.
The 20-2 Raiders take on a 5-16 Perry team that lost 84-35 in the City League playoff semifinals to Allderdice back on Feb. 15. It’s lost six straight games, its five wins coming against Westinghouse (2), Carrick, Springdale and Propel Andrew Street. On Feb. 8, Perry dropped a 67-40 non-league loss at Slippery Rock on Feb. 8.
Friday’s winner heads to the Sub-Regional final somewhere in District 5 on Thursday, March 2 against the D5 champions and both teams in that game will already have secured a state playoff. Chestnut Ridge was scheduled to play Bedford for the D5 title Wednesday night.
While the Lions appeared to be geared up for a big season this year — they roughed up the Raiders in last year’s sub-regional final 60-37 and wound up finishing 19-8 after a second-round state playoff loss — injuries have made this year a difficult one. They were 6-16 going their game against Bedford, losers in 13 of their last 14 games. Bedford beat the Lions, 75-28, back on Jan. 9.
One of Chestnut Ridge’s wins was 72-62 over DuBois back on Dec. 16.
Bedford took a 9-13 record into Wednesday’s game. The Bisons lost 49-46 to Tyrone on Dec. 27. It’s the only other common foe with the Raiders between either D5 team. Brookville beat Tyrone, 63-42, on Feb. 14.
The PIAA playoffs begin March 11. The Sub-Regional champion and runner-up will play in its own district site. The champion faces the WPIAL fifth seed while the runner-up meets the WPIAL third seed.
OVERALL, 41 DISTRICT 9 TEAMS — 22 boys and 19 girls — started the week in one of the 10 playoff brackets from Class 5A to 1A.
Other top seeds for the boys were Clearfield in Class 4A, Otto-Eldred in Class 2A and Elk County Catholic in Class 1A. For the girls, Punxsutawney in Class 4A, Karns City in Class 3A, Redbank Valley in Class 2A and Otto-Eldred in Class 1A.
CLARION-LIMESTONE was set to face Kane at home Wednesday and with a win, the Lions could get a fourth matchup in the semifinals with Karns City, which was seeded No. 3 in the eight-team Class 2A bracket. The Gremlins host No. 6 seed Port Allegany. If both teams win, they’ll play in next Wednesday’s semifinals.
Kane took a 10-12 record into its trip to play the Lions. The Wolves started the season 5-3, lost seven straight games, then won five of their final seven games of the regular season including a 63-52 loss to Cranberry on Jan. 13. The Wolves were 0-2 against Ridgway, which dealt the Lions their first loss in December. The Lions beat the Berries twice, 75-39 and 65-44.
The Lions were 2-1 against the Gremlins, their most recent win coming in last weekend’s KSAC Championship game.
On the other side of the Class 2A bracket on Wednesday, top-seeded Otto-Eldred hosted No. 8 Curwensville while No. 4 Ridgway met No. 5 Redbank Valley — the Elkers cannot use their own gymnasium that was damaged by a water leak — at St. Marys High School. Those winners also meet in next Wednesday’s semifinals.
Because D9 sends three Class 2A teams to the state playoffs, teams that reach the semifinals are guaranteed two more games. The winners meet in the final on March 4 at PennWest Clarion at a time to be announced while the losers play for the third state playoff berth on March 3 at a site and time to be determined.
State qualifiers open in the state playoffs that start March 11 — the D9 champion vs. the WPIAL fourth seed and the D9 runner-up vs. the WPIAL third seed both at D9 sites while the D9 third-place team vs. the WPIAL champion at a WPIAL site.