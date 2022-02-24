Here are the annual District 9 League champions since the creation of the league for the 1919-20 season. The charter members of the league were DuBois, Clearfield, Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney, Brookville and New Bethlehem. Only DuBois and Punxsutawney have remained in the league since its inception.

Through the years, the league has been called different names, such as the District 9 Southern Section Class A League, Class double-A league, Class AAAA/AAA League and District 9 Section 1.

In most years up through the 1979-80 season, the league champion received an automatic bid to the state playoffs or played the district’s northern section large school champion. That was usually Bradford or Kane until both joined the league.

Bradford and Kane, no longer a member, joined the league in 1955 while St. Marys came aboard in 1968. Elk County Catholic joined the District 9 League prior to the 1974-75 season. Brookville left the league to play in the Clarion County League/Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference for 18 seasons from 1980-81 to 1997-98 before returning. Charter member Clearfield left the league following the 2009-10 season.

Other schools have been a part of the league, such as Brockway and Curwensville and in the first couple decades, the league was combined with the smaller school division in a short-lived format.

TITLE COUNT

Note: Co-Championship counted as a half-title

Bradford, 21.5

Punxsutawney, 21

DuBois, 19

Elk Co. Catholic, 14

Brookville, 13.5

Clearfield, 11

Kane, 1

LEAGUE CHAMPS

1920-DuBois

1921-DuBois

1922-Clearfield

1923-Brookville

1924-Clearfield

1925-Clearfield

1926-DuBois

1927-Brookville

1928-Punxsutawney

1929-Punxsutawney

1930-Punxsutawney

1931-DuBois

1932-DuBois

1933-DuBois

1934-DuBois

1935-Brookville

1936-Brookville

1937-Punxsutawney

1938-Punxsutawney

1939-Brookville

1940-Brookville

1941-Brookville

1942-DuBois

1943-Brookville

1944-DuBois

1945-Brookville

1946-Brookville

1947-Punxsutawney

1948-Punxsutawney

1949-Brookville

1950-DuBois

1951-Punxsutawney

1952-Punxsutawney

1953-Clearfield (won a tiebreaker playoff over Punxsutawney)

1954-Clearfield

1955-Kane

1956-Punxsutawney

1957-Clearfield

1958-Punxsutawney (won a three-way tiebreaker playoff over Kane and DuBois)

1959-DuBois

1960-DuBois

1961-DuBois

1962-Punxsutawney

1963-Punxsutawney

1964-Punxsutawney

1965-Brookville (won tiebreaker playoff over DuBois)

1966-Punxsutawney

1967-Bradford

1968-DuBois

1969-Bradford

1970-Bradford

1971-Bradford

1972-Bradford

1973-Bradford

1974-Bradford

1975-DuBois and Elk County Christian

1976-Punxsutawney

1977-Bradford

1978-Punxsutawney

1979-Punxsutawney (won a three-way tiebreaker playoff over Bradford and DuBois)

1980-Punxsutawney

1981-Bradford

1982-Bradford

1983-Elk County Christian

1984-Punxsutawney

1985-Bradford

1986-DuBois

1987-Elk County Christian

1988-Punxsutawney

1989-Clearfield

1990-DuBois

1991-Clearfield

1992-Punxsutawney (won a tiebreaker playoff over Elk County Christian)

1993-Clearfield (won a tiebreaker playoff over Punxsutawney)

1994-Bradford

1995-Bradford

1996-Bradford

1997-Bradford

1998-Bradford

1999-Clearfield

2000-Elk County Christian and DuBois

2001-Elk County Christian

2002-Bradford

2003-Bradford

2004-Bradford

2005-Elk County Catholic

2006-Elk County Catholic

2007-Elk County Catholic

2008-Bradford

2009-Clearfield

2010-Bradford

2011-Elk County Catholic and Brookville

2012-DuBois

2013-DuBois

2014-Elk County Catholic

2015-Elk County Catholic

2016-Elk County Catholic

2017-Elk County Catholic

2018-Elk County Catholic and Bradford

2019-Elk County Catholic

2020-Elk County Catholic

2021-No league schedule

2022-Brookville

