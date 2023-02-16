BROOKVILLE — They could hardly miss.
The Brookville Raiders, that is, and it was exactly what they were looking for in their regular-season finale in a non-conference matchup with Tyrone.
It was a battle of league champions as the D9 champion Raiders handed the Mountain League champion Tyrone Golden Eagles of District 6 a 63-42 loss Tuesday night.
Next up for the 19-2 Raiders: the D9 Class 3A Championship game against Moniteau next Tuesday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m.
“I thought we shot the ball really well, passed the ball and worked it around well. I think it was a great team win,” said Raiders assistant coach Bud Baughman, who ran the team with assistant Ben Pete while a sick head coach Dalton Park was watching at home.
Hardly miss? No question. The Raiders burned the nets at a rate of 66 percent, making 27 of 41 shots from the floor. Three players reached double figures with Clayton Cook and Noah Peterson each scoring 16 points and Jack Pete finishing with 12. Cook made it another double-double effort with 12 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots.
The Raiders had just clinched the D9 League outright title last Friday at Bradford, but there was no letdown against Tyrone.
“Coming off a big game like that, teams could come out flat and we just wanted to finish the season strong for the playoffs,” said Cook.
After trailing 2-0 at the outset, the Raiders led the rest of the way, 18-8 by the end of the first quarter thanks to an 11-4 run that put the game into double figures the rest of the night.
The Raiders led 35-21 at halftime and by as many as 25 points at 59-34 following two Peterson free throws with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter.
“I think in the first half, we got caught up in the pick and roll a little bit and we talked about that at halftime and came out and everyone was talking on defense and calling everything out and it worked out pretty well,” Pete said.
While Park was missing from the Raiders bench, the game plan was already set and the Raiders’ ability to force 14 turnovers and contain a physical inside game led by Tyrone football standout Ross Gampe keyed the win.
“It’s a testament to Dalton’s teaching,” Baughman said. “We really didn’t miss too much because all the coaching goes on before the game. All we have to do is go out plug it in and finish.”
The 6-foot-5 all-state senior tight end Gampe, who caught six passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 30-0 win over the Raiders last fall, scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Cook held his own despite giving up a little size in the post.
“I thought we shared the ball well and I think it got them out of position a few times and we capitalized, either a wide-open three or dumping it in,” Baughman said.
NOTES: The Raiders will play Moniteau for the D9 title. The winner could meet the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) in a District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional semifinal if D8 sends a team. Last year it didn’t and the Raiders advanced to the regional final where they lost to Chestnut Ridge with both teams still earning trips to states. It’s not known yet what D8 may or may not do, but its Class 3A teams are Perry (5-15) and Westinghouse (0-15), both with lopsided losing records. If D8 doesn’t send, the D9 champion punches a ticket to states before playing a sub-regional final game against the D5 champion, either Chestnut Ridge or Bedford.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 10
Brookville 51, Bradford 32
At Bradford where the Raiders had only won 11 games in their history since the 1930s, the Raiders made it 12 and now three straight road wins over the Owls in a row and clinched the District 9 League title outright.
By beating Elk County Catholic last Tuesday, the Raiders secured at least a share of the league crown. Friday’s win made it all their own and the first time they’ve repeated that title since 1945-46.
The Raiders were original members of the league that’s existed in various forms since 1919-20. They left the league for the Clarion County League/KSAC for 18 seasons — they won 3 1/2 titles when in that league — so it’s 14 1/2 D9 League titles and the 19th different crown, shared or owned alone in program history.
Since rejoining the league in 1998-99, the Raiders have won 2 1/2 titles, the other being a co-title with ECC in 2010-11.
The Raiders led 16-9 after the first quarter, 16 by halftime and 17 going into the fourth quarter.
Clayton Cook, Connor Marshall and Jack Pete all found double figures in scoring with 18, 13 and 11 points apiece.
“We started taking care of the ball and not throwing it away (in the second quarter.) We were valuing the ball and getting buckets instead of throwing away turnovers,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “Our defense picked up. We started pushing out on guys, forcing (Bradford) baseline instead of into the middle. They were getting too much paint on us, and once they get there, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’re in trouble.”
Talan Reese led the Owls with eight points. Bradford fell to 6-14 overall and 2-8 in the D9 League with two remaining league games to play this week. The Raiders have beaten the Owls six straight times after losing eight of 12 since 2012-13.
Of the Raiders’ 12 road wins at Bradford, six have come since the 2010-11 season.
Bradford Era Sports Writer Hunter O’Lyle contributed to this story.