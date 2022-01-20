The District 9 Football League released the schedule for next season. Instead of three divisions called Large, Small-South and Small North, it’s Region 1, 2 and 3:
Region 1 (with classification in parenthesis): Karns City (2A), St. Marys (3A), DuBois (4A), Bradford (4A), Central Clarion (2A, one number shy of Class 3A), Punxsutawney (3A), Brookville (2A) and Moniteau (2A).
Region 2: Kane (2A), Brockway (A), Ridgway (2A), Redbank Valley (A), Union/A-C Valley (A), Keystone (A), Smethport (A), Port Allegany (A).
Region 3 (All Class A): Coudersport, Cameron County, Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, Sheffield, Bucktail.
So Class 2A and 1A teams will mix a bit more in scheduling for the league. In the Raiders’ case, not much of the schedule looks different other than a Week 2 game against District 6’s Tyrone, Keystone and a possible added Week 10 opponent.
Central Clarion will play Port Allegany and Union/A-C Valley for the first time since its co-operative setup.
THE SCHEDULES — Here are team by team schedules listed by weeks in order — Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, and week 10 if listed is Oct. 28. Some dates in each week may change to a Thursday or Saturday as usually the case:
REGION 1
Karns City: DuBois, at Redbank Valley, Ridgway, St. Marys, at Moniteau, at Central Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Bradford.
St. Marys: Moniteau, Ridgway, at Kane, at Karns City, Punxsutawney, at Brookville, DuBois, at Bradford, Central Clarion.
DuBois: at Karns City, Brockway, Clearfield, at Bradford, Brookville, at Punxsutawney, at St. Marys, Central Clarion, at Moniteau.
Bradford: at Punxsutawney, Coudersport, at Otto-Eldred, DuBois, Central Clarion, at Moniteau, at Brookville, St. Marys, Karns City, at Kane (Week 10).
Central Clarion: Brookville, at Port Allegany, Union/ACV, Punxsutawney, at Bradford, Karns City, Moniteau at DuBois, at St. Marys.
Punxsutawney: Bradford, at Kane, Redbank Valley, at Central Clarion, at St. Marys, DuBois, at Karns City, Moniteau, at Brookville, Union/ACV (Week 10).
Brookville: at Central Clarion, Tyrone, at Keystone, Moniteau, at DuBois, St. Marys, Bradford, at Karns City, Punxsutawney.
Moniteau: at St. Marys, Elk Co. Catholic, at Cameron County, at Brookville, Karns City, Bradford, at Central Clarion, at Punxsutawney, DuBois.
REGION 2
Kane: at Brockway, Punxsutawney, St Marys, at Ridgway, at Union/ACV, Port Allegany, Redbank Valley, at Keystone, at Smethport, Bradford (Week 10).
Ridgway: Port Allegany, at St. Marys, at Karns City, Kane, Redbank Valley, at Keystone, at Smethport, Brockway, Union/ACV.
Brockway: Kane, at DuBois, at Coudersport, Union/ACV, at Port Allegany, Smethport, Keystone, at Ridgway, at Redbank Valley.
Redbank Valley: Smethport, Karns City, at Punxsutawney, Keystone, at Ridgway, Union/ACV, at Kane, at Port Allegany, Brockway.
Union/ACV: Cameron County, Keystone, at Central Clarion, at Brockway, Kane, at Redbank Valley, Port Allegany, Smethport, at Ridgway at Punxsutawney (Week 10).
Keystone: Coudersport, at Union/ACV, Brookville at Redbank Valley, at Smethport, Ridgway, at Brockway, Kane, Port Allegany.
Smethport: at Redbank Valley, Cameron County, Port Allegany, at Coudersport, Keystone, at Brockway, Ridgway, at Union/ACV, Kane.
Port Allegany: at Ridgway, Central Clarion, at Smethport, Cameron County, Brockway, at Kane, at Union/ACV, Redbank Valley, at Keystone.
REGION 3
Note: Otto-Eldred, ECC, Sheffield and Bucktail play each other home and away.
Coudersport: at Keystone, at Bradford, Brockway, Smethport, at Cameron County, at Elk Co. Catholic, Otto-Eldred, at Sheffield, Bucktail.
Cameron County: at Union/ACV, at Smethport, Moniteau, at Port Allegany, Coudersport, at Bucktail, Sheffield, at Elk Co. Catholic, Otto-Eldred.
Otto-Eldred: at Elk Co. Catholic, at Sheffield, Bradford, at Bucktail, Elk Co. Catholic, Sheffield, at Coudersport, Bucktail, at Cameron County.
Elk Co. Catholic: Otto-Eldred, at Moniteau, Bucktail, Sheffield, at Otto-Eldred, Coudersport, at Bucktail, Cameron County, at Sheffield.
Sheffield: at Bucktail, Otto-Eldred, Open (Week 3), at Elk County Catholic, Bucktail, at Otto-Eldred, at Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk Co. Catholic.