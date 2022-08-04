ST. MARYS — With the annual heat acclimation week starting Monday, it was time for the District 9 League’s annual football Media Day held Tuesday at St. Marys Area High School.
Coaches and players representing the league’s 22 teams were on hand to talk about the upcoming season that begins later this month. The preseason coaches poll was released giving the predicted top three finishers in the newly-formatted divisions. Listed below are the top three finishers with the other teams in the divisions listed in alphabetical order.
— Region 1: 1. Karns City, 2. St. Marys, 3. DuBois. Other teams: Bradford, Brookville, Central Clarion, Moniteau, Punxsutawney.
— Region 2: 1. Redbank Valley, 2. Port Allegany, 3. Brockway. Other teams: Kane, Keystone, Ridgway, Smethport, Union/A-C Valley.
— Region 3: 1. Coudersport, 2. Cameron County, 3. Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. Other teams: Bucktail, Sheffield.
While the heat acclimation workouts run all through next week, the first official practice (full contact) is Aug. 15 with all teams playing one scrimmage on Aug. 20. The first weekend of the regular season is Aug. 26-27.
For area teams, Brookville and Central Clarion, their scrimmages have the Raiders visiting Redbank Valley and the Wildcats hosting Keystone on Aug. 20. The Raiders visit the Wildcats at the C-L Sports Complex in the opening game of the regular season on Aug. 26.
Here are some odds and ends from Media Day from the Raiders and Wildcats:
— The Raiders are coming off a 7-4 season and head coach Scott Park enters his eighth season.
Park on preseason preparations: “We’re trying to to approach the season like we always have. We have a new defensive coordinator in Bill Morrison this year, so the seven-on-sevens were really valuable, working on some of the stuff that he wants to do. If we can stay healthy, establish the running game, the season has the potential to be a special one.”
Senior receiver/defensive back Noah Peterson, coming off his first varsity season that saw him catch 33 passes for 534 yards and eight TDs: “I’ve improved a lot at cornerback, in my opinion and I’m definitely better than last year and I have a lot more confidence. Our team can do something really special and we can rely on everyone else to make plays, not just me.”
Senior receiver/defensive back Brayden Kunselman, who caught 48 passes for 824 yards and nine TDs along with three return scores and seven interceptions: “Anytime I get the ball in my hands, I know I’m going to make plays. I do everything I can to score a touchdown every chance I get on every single play. Confidence is the key.”
Junior QB Charlie Krug, coming off a 2,000-yard passing season as a first-year starter as a sophomore: “I surprised myself a little, but now that I look back on it, I had an OK season. I could definitely improve on a lot of things and that’s what I’ve been doing with (brother) Jack in the offseason. He’s been really helpful. I think I can do way better this season and I’m hoping to put up big numbers.”
— Central Clarion was 4-6 last year in Dave Eggleton’s first year as head coach of the Wildcats.
Eggleton on his roster: “I feel like our team chemistry this year is just fantastic. We have a lot of guys who are unselfish and really working hard together and pushing each other to be better and I look forward to seeing how that translates on the field with guys who are really cheering for each other and playing unselfish football.”
Sophomore Jase Ferguson, who threw for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman starting quarterback last year: “It definitely took a couple games to get comfortable with just the fast pace of the game. It’s different than junior high, but I feel like after the first two or three games, I settled in pretty well. The offseason was good. We had a good group lifting and had a good camp this summer.”
Junior running back/defensive back Brady Quinn: “We have a lot of guys on both sides of the ball this year, but especially offensively we have a lot of skill position guys who have the ability to make big plays no matter what position you put them at this year. So whether it’s running or catching the ball, we have a lot of guys who can fill in those spots.”
Junior lineman Colby Wright: I feel like our line has a lot of young guys, so they have to prove themselves. I feel we have good guys. They’re just young. Coleman Slater is our returning starter. We could be really good, but we’re unproven right now.”
Senior running back/linebacker Ryan Hummell, the leading returning rusher and last year’s leading tackler on defense: “I’m really excited. We have a great group of linemen and like Brady said, we have a ton of talent in the backfield, so I think we have a ton of potential. On defense, I’m hoping to stop teams and let our offense do the work whenever our defense gets big stops.