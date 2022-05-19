BROOKVILLE — Here is a closer look at this Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. It’ll be a combined Class 2A and 3A event.
WHAT’S AT STAKE — A berth in the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University in what’s back to a two-day format May 27-28. Athletes must turn in a top-two finish or reach a state-qualifying standard to advance.
TEAM LINEUP — It’s all of the traditional small-school teams on both sides with Punxsutawney back in Class 2A as it was last year. There are only four schools making up the Class 3A meet — DuBois, St. Marys, Clearfield and Bradford. The two co-operatives are both Class 2A, Union/A-C Valley and North Clarion which also includes Clarion and Forest Area.
TEAM TITLE FAVORITES — Expect four-time champion Brookville and Punxsutawney to battle for the boys’ title with Redbank Valley and Kane rounding the top four likely spots while it’s Punxsutawney playing the favorite’s role on the girls’ side with Elk County Catholic the likely top challenger and two-time defending champion Brookville and Redbank Valley leading the pack from there.
ATHLETES TO WATCH — Of the 15 individual events, nine champions return for the girls and just four for the boys.
GIRLS — Defending 100 and 200 dash champion, and James Manners MVP Award winner Morgan Monnoyer of Brookville is back. She’s on the top-seeded 4x100 relay, but not seeded No. 1 in the sprints.
Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl is the defending champion in the 800 and 1,600 runs. She’s the top seed in both, but not by much.
North Clarion’s Evelyn Lerch defends her 400 dash title, but she’ll be challenged as she’s the No. 6 seed going into Friday.
Sheffield’s Emily Foster defends the high jump and is seeded at No. 2 with two others.
Redbank Valley’s Claire Henry defends her pole vault crown and her No. 1-seeded height of 10 feet is the only mark above 8-6.
Clarion-Limestone’s Brooke Kessler won last year’s long jump title and medaled at states with an eighth-place finish. She’s seeded No. 2 behind returning state medalist from 2019 Baylee Blauser of Union/A-C Valley.
Moniteau’s Rylee Long won the triple jump last year, but is seeded No. 6 with Blauser No. 1 at 37 feet, 6 inches. That’s a state-qualifying mark if done again Friday. Brookville’s No. 2 Laynee Sorbin is also seeded with a state mark of 35 feet, 6 inches.
Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon owns the top seeds in three events with the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches, 200 dash at 26.43 and 400 dash at 1:00.3. Those are all school records with those also landing on the state leaderboard as per pa.milesplit.com — No. 2 in high jump with three others, No. 9 in the 400 and No. 20 in the 200.
The javelin event features six D9 girls who have season-best throws ranking in the top 11 according to milesplit — No. 3 Evie Bliss of Union/ACV, Alivia Huffman of Redbank Valley, returning fifth-place state medalist Ashley Fox at No. 7, Cranberry’s Morgan Stover at No. 8, Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky at No. 9 and Elk County Catholic’s Tori Newton at No. 11. They’ve all gone over 121 feet, the automatic state-qualifying mark if thrown Saturday, with Bliss’ 136-2 thrown last week at the Redbank Valley Invitational leading the pack.
BOYS — Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner in the discus, Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith in the high jump and Punxsutawney’s Tyler Elliott in both hurdles are the only returning district champions.
Wagner is again favored in the discus as the top seed and his best throw of 169 feet, 5 inches ranks No. 3 in the state. He was a fourth-place state medalist last year. He’s also seeded No. 3 in the shot put behind teammate Brayden Delp by one inch.
Smith’s best high jump of 6 feet, 9 inches is the top mark in the state among Class 2A jumpers. Smith, who finished ninth and just missed medaling at Shippensburg last year, is also seeded No. 8 in the 110 hurdles and No. 9 in the long jump.
Punxsutawney’s Elliott medaled at states with a fourth in the 110s and third in the 300s, but he’s seeded No. 3 and No. 2 respectively for Friday. Brookville’s Ian Pete is seeded No. 1 in both races, including a state-qualifying time in the 300s that puts him No. 3 in the state going into this weekend. Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock is No. 2 in the 110s.
Half of Kane’s fourth-place medaling 4x400 relay is back with Josh Greville and Jack Bell, who owns a No. 14 ranking in the state in the 400.
Brookville’s Hunter Geer is the lone relayer back from the eighth-place medaling 4x100 relay. He’ll be in the mix in the 100 and 200 dashes, and long jump as a No. 5 seed in all three.
Kane’s Sam Lundeen and Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz are the top two seeds in the long jump with state-qualifying marks that have them at No. 3 and 10 in the state.
C-L’s Ryan Hummell is the top seed in the javelin with his best throw of 180 feet, 7 inches surpassing the state-qualifying mark. It ranks no. 4 in the state.
Union/ACV’s Dawson Camper’s best shot put toss of 53 feet, 9 inches has him as the top seed with a No. 4 state ranking.
Coudersport’s Ryan Sherry is heavily favored in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs where he is ranked No. 6 and 9 respectively in the state at this point. Expect him to take a shot at the D9 meet record in at least the 1,600 where his seeded time of 4:22.12 is over two seconds faster than Smethport’s Ben Hahn’s record set back in 2007.
DISTRICT LINEUPS
Seed is listed
BROOKVILLE
BOYS
4x800 relay: 1. Calvin Doolittle, Garner McMaster, Cole Householder, Jack Gill
110 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, 9. Kellan Haines
100 dash: 5. Hunter Geer, 6. Jack Pete, 14. Brayden Kunselman
1600 run: 9. Calvin Doolittle, 12. Cole Householder, 14. Brad Fiscus
4x100 relay: 1. Kunselman, Jack and Ian Pete, Hunter Geer
400 dash: 5. Hunter Geer, 9. Cooper Shall
300 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, 8. Kellen Haines
800 run: 1. Jack Gill, 5. Calvin Doolittle, 7, Garner McMaster
200 dash: 5. Hunter Geer, 10. Jack Pete
3200 run: 5. Calvin Doolittle
4x400: 2. Jack Gill, Ian Pete, Cooper Shall, Charlie Krug
High jump: T6. Hunter Geer
Pole vault: T11. Caiden George
Long jump: 4. John Colgan, 5. Hunter Geer
Triple jump: 6. John Colgan
Discus: 8. Brayden Ross
Javelin: 3. Wyatt Lucas, 7. Kellan Haines, 8. Jesse Lucas
GIRLS
4x800 relay: 5. Erika Doolittle, Janelle Popson, Sadie Shofestall, Emily Martz
100 hurdles: 3. Julie Monnoyer
100 dash: 6. Morgan Monnoyer, 17. Kailin Bowser
4x100 relay: 1. Julie and Morgan Monnoyer, Kailin Bowser, Emily Martz
400 dash: 12. Emily Martz
800 run: 15. Erika Doolittle
200 dash: 7. Morgan Monnoyer, 15. Autumn Walter
4x400: 7. Kailin Bowser, Morgan Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Erika Doolittle
High jump: 9. Laynee Sorbin
Pole Vault: 6. Laynee Sorbin
Long jump: 9. Julie Monnoyer
Triple jump: 2. Laynee Sorbin, 8. Julie Monnoyer
Discus: 11. Claire Haines
C-L
BOYS
4x800 relay: 8. Jason Megnin, Colton Keihl, Cody Whitling, Ty Rankin
400 dash: 12. Nate Megnin
300 hurdles: 5. Peyton Smith
800 run: 11. Ty Rankin
Pole Vault: T3. Brock Smith
Triple jump: 8. Brock Smith
Discus: 10. Ryan Hummell
Javelin: 1. Ryan Hummell
GIRLS
4x800 relay: 8. Jessica McCracken, Clara Coulson, Olivia Radaker, Morgan McNaughton
1600 run: 3. Morgan McNaughton
800 run: 9. McNaughton
High jump: 5. Brooke Kessler, 8. Zoey Ferguson
Long jump: 2. Brooke Kessler
Discus: 10. Ruby Smith
Javelin: 13. Ruby Smith
SCHEDULE — Unless rain changes things — the backup date is Saturday — field events begin at 1 p.m. with track preliminary races and finals starting at 2 p.m. The scheduled time for the final race of the night, the 4x400-meter relay, is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Field
1 p.m.: Boys and Girls High jump
2 p.m.: Girls Shot Put, Boys Javelin
2:15 p.m.: Girls Pole Vault
4:30 p.m.: Girls Discus, Boys Discus
5:15 p.m.: Boys Pole Vault
7 p.m.: Boys and Girls Triple Jump, Girls Javelin, Boys Shot Put
Track
2 p.m.: Girls 100-meter hurdles prelims
2:20 p.m. Boys 110 hurdles prelims
2:40 p.m.: Girls 100 dash prelims
2:50 p.m.: Boys 100 dash prelims
3 p.m.: 4x800 relay finals
4 p.m.: 100/110 hurdles finals (Girls then Boys)
4:20 p.m.: 100 dash finals
4:35 p.m. 1,600 run finals
5 p.m.: 4x100 relay finals
5:25 p.m.: 400 dash finals
5:50 p.m.: 300 hurdles finals
6:10 p.m.: 800 run finals
6:35 p.m.: 200 dash finals
6:50 p.m.: 3,200 run finals
7:30 p.m.: 4x400 relay finals