Here are the 600-plus wrestling wins teams from District 9 going into this season:
;W;L;T
Clearfield;824;279;9
Brookville;730;368;11
DuBois;719;432;11
Ridgway;684;275;1
Redbank Valley;606;326;9
Here are the all-time coaching wins leaders in District 9 going into this week. Klepfer, Aveni and Mike Kundick are still active:
Gary Gerber, Ridgway;434-94
Wayne Fordoski, St. Marys;328-197
Dave Klepfer, Brookville;300-117
— Les Turner, Brookville;269-182-11
Larry McGraw, Cameron Co.;227-215-2
Jeff Aveni, Clearfield;226-129
Mike Kundick, Redbank Valley;213-110
Ben Kundick, Redbank Valley;207-73-1
— Note: Turner was 29-23 in four years at District 6's Moshannon Valley