HYDE — After rallying for an unlikely come-from-behind win at Punxsutawney last Friday in its season-opener, the Brookville Raiders baseball team dropped to 1-1 with Monday’s 13-9 loss to Clearfield at the Bison Sports Complex.
Wednesday, the Raiders were scheduled to host St. Marys, but the game was rained out with no makeup date settled. Thursday is a neutral site affair with Elizabeth-Forward at Showers Field in DuBois starting at 4 p.m.
Weather will certainly be a factor in the Raiders’ schedule as Wednesday’s status wasn’t certain considering field conditions at McKinley Field and the weather forecast.
Next week, the Raiders are scheduled to visit Elk County Catholic and DuBois on Monday and Wednesday.
Against the Bison, the key was who threw more strikes and that edge went solidly in the favor of the hosts who threw more strikes than the Raiders three pitchers, who combined to walk 13 Clearfield batters with nine of them to the bottom three hitters in the Bison lineup, including No. 8 hitter Michael Fester four times.
“Every you got your first bat and helmet from mom and dad for Easter when you’re seven, your told walks and errors, you can’t defend,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “We didn’t do a good job with that, but we have to have short memories. We gave the ball to a guy who hasn’t pitched in two years and I thought he looked good and was around the plate, but we didn’t get some calls early.
“Clearfield as we all know is one of the better hitting baseball teams in the area, so they’re not going to help you at the plate and they’re going to work the count to your favor and they’re going to hunt fast balls and we knew that coming in and we didn’t execute that at all.”
The Raiders outhit the Bison, 10-5, but the walk disadvantage, 13-5, doomed their chances and they needed a few more big hits to overcome the deficit late as they left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings. The Raiders loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Bison pitcher Blake Prestash got Jamison Rhoades on a high popup to third baseman Ryan Gearhart to end the threat and game.
Prestash’s bat sits well in the Clearfield Bison baseball lineup in the cleanup spot and Bison head coach Sid Lansberry got a big bop from Prestash with a two-run home run in the first inning, but it was Prestash’s arm that was the most valuable.
Prestash went the final five innings, holding the Raiders to just one unearned run to allow the Bison to rally from an 8-2 deficit that stared at them going into the bottom of the second. He wound up giving up four hits and four walks while striking out five.
“That’s his first real performance as a pitcher,” Lansberry said of Prestash. “He threw hard and threw it by some guys.”
Of the five Bison hits, only Kyle Elensky’s leadoff single in the bottom of the first failed to drive in at least one run. Prestash’s two-run homer came with two outs and Elensky on base to put them up 2-1.
“We threw more strikes and had some key hits. (Morgen) Billotte had a key hit early on and (Bloom) had two nice hits up the middle,” Lansberry said.
In the top of the first, the Raiders scored when Hunter Geer led off with a legged double on a low liner to right-center. He stole third and after Rhoades lined out to third, trotted home on Bryce Rafferty grounded out to first.
The Raiders scored seven runs in the top of the second with two outs with the help of a key two-out, two-run infield error.
Griffin Ruhlman doubled, but after two outs, Bison starter Gearhart walker Carter Kessler before Riley Smith’s double down the left-field line to plate Ruhlman. Geer singled in Kessler and Rhoades singled. Rhoades and Geer moved up on a wild pitch and Rafferty appeared to end the inning with a routine grounder to second that was thrown away at first, allowing Rhoades and Geer to score.
Hunter Roney made the miscue hurt some more when he went opposite field, blasting a Gearhart offering over the left-center field fence to make it 8-2.
Clearfield tied it at 8-8 with six runs in the bottom of the second, working starter Ruhlman for four walks with Elijah Quick singling in a run, Nolan Barr walking with the bases loaded and Billotte doubling in two runs. The Bison tied the game on a forceout grounder hit by Gearhart, which actually turned into an inning-ending double play when Prestash was thrown out easily at the plate trying to score from second.
Prestash came in for Gearhart in the third and retired five of the first six he faced and didn’t give up a hit until the top of the fifth when the Raiders scored their last run, unearned, when Rafferty led off by reaching on an error for the third time in the game and scored on Owen Caylor’s forceout grounder.
Prestash got Ruhlman to pop out in foul territory with the bases loaded in the sixth, then Rhoades in the seventh.
The Bison scored their final five runs all in the third when Rafferty, who got the final two outs in relief of Ruhlman in the second, walked the first four batters to start the third and all four came in to score as Rhoades gave up one run himself before getting out of the inning.
Rhoades went the final four innings, striking out five and walking four while hitting a batter. Bloom’s RBI single off him with two outs in the third was the last Clearfield hit of the game.
Geer had three hits while Rhoades, Ruhlman and Smith each had two for the Raiders.
In last week’s opener:
FRIDAY, April 1
Brookville 10,
Punxsutawney 9
With temperatures dipping into the upper 30s not counting the blustery wind chill effect, the Brookville Raiders baseball team was staring at a 9-4 deficit down to its last three outs playing as the home team last Friday at Kuntz Memorial Field.
Rescheduled for Punxsutawney since the Raiders’ McKinley Field was unplayable, the Raiders had been retired eight straight times, the previous six by freshman right-hander Coy Martino.
Sounds like a perfect recipe for a six-run rally and a wild 10-9 victory right? That’s what it turned out to be as Hunter Geer’s second single of the inning as the 11th Raider to get to the plate with the bases loaded, drove home pinch-runner Logan Oakes to beat the Chucks.
It was an eventful season-opener for the Raiders, but not so much for the Chucks, who were beaten by the exact same score last year at McKinley Field when the Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
“When we got to the bottom of the seventh, I said all we can do is to make them sweat, put a couple guys on and see what happens,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver, who was making his head coaching debut. “And these guys, they just don’t quit. We were loose the whole time. It wasn’t a 9-4 decorum in the dugout. The fact that it was snowing, I thought a lot of guys would want to pack it up and go home, myself included.”
The Chucks were also coming off their season-opener Thursday night at DuBois in a 12-1 rout of St. Marys in five innings. Friday afternoon was much colder and a whole lot more frustrating for sure.
“We didn’t support Coy. He didn’t deserve that,” said a disappointed Chucks head coach Mike Dickey. “As well as we played last night, we book-ended this game — first inning, poor defense, seventh inning lack of awareness and approach — we gave up six runs. We needed to smother the ball, set your feet and make a throw. We just let it get away.”
To start the rally, Riley Smith reached on a Carter Savage’s error at first base and Geer’s first single of the inning pushed Smith to third. Jamison Rhoades singled in Smith and Geer also advanced to third. With Bryce Rafferty up, Rhoades took second on a ball in the dirt and Geer dashed home when catcher Ashton Stonbraker’s throw went into center field, allowing Rhoades to get to third.
Bryce Rafferty’s grounder to first pushed home Rhoades, getting the Raiders within 9-7 with one out.
Martino walked Hunter Roney — the only walk issued by him or starter Isaac London — before Griffin Ruhlman doubled over the head of centerfielder Zeke Bennett to push Roney to third. Carson Weaver grounded out to second to score Roney and move Ruhlman to third, but it was the second out and the Raiders now trailed by just one run.
Owen Caylor grounded Martino’s first pitch through the left side to tie the game before Oakes replaced him at first. Carter Kessler reached on a throwing error from third baseman Justin Miller and Martino hit Smith to load the bases, setting up Geer’s game-ender.
“Right before Riley went up to bat, he said he wasn’t wearing a pitch and he takes it right to the back and we were pretty excited after that,” Geer said.
Geer took the first pitch from Martino for a strike, then smacked a line drive up the middle to score Oakes. Geer, who singled three times, had some recent frustrations or at least near-misses the past 24 hours. He started and gave up four runs, three of them unearned thanks to three Raiders errors in the first three innings. After going to center field, he was unable to get a wind-blown double off the bat of Josh Tyger in the Chucks’ four-run fourth. Thursday, he was edged by two teammates in a track and field meet, one inch for first place in the long jump and a lean at the line in the 100-meter dash.
So a walk-off helped.
“Yesterday there was frustration, but today a lot more. It was the first outing of the year on the mound, but I expected more than what I gave today,” Geer said. “It wasn’t there, it was cold and it was rough, but it always feels good to beat Punxsutawney.”
Rhoades singled twice, Weaver singled in two runs with two outs in the Raiders’ three-run first and Smith doubled in a run in the fourth for the Raiders’ other offense outside the seventh.
Of the 19 runs scored, 12 were unearned overall thanks to 10 errors, six by the Chucks and four from the Raiders.
Rafferty pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed to get the win in relief.
The Chucks had 10 hits, including two RBI singles from Bennett. Carter Savage followed Tyger’s double in the fourth with a crushed double to deep left-center for two more runs and Stonbraker made it 8-3 at the time with a run-scoring single. Bennett’s second RBI single in the fifth made it 9-4.
Earlier, Sikora doubled in a run and Bennett drove in his first run with a single in the Chucks’ three-run second.
London threw well the first four innings, giving up five hits while striking out seven.