BROOKVILLE — Transitioning or re-tooling would suffice. Rebuilding could work too, actually.
That would describe what facing the Brookville Raiders basketball team this year as nearly three-fourths of its points and most of its playing rotation lost to graduation.
The Raiders won the District 9 League and finished 20-4 last year, their second straight 20-win campaign. While much of the varsity experience is gone, sixth-year head coach Dalton Park has talent to work with.
A trio of returning seniors in D9 League All-Star Clayton Cook, Noah Peterson and Connor Marshall saw rotation time as well as junior guard Jack Pete.
From there, Park will look to a roster that has talent, just not a lot of proven varsity experience.
“We did lose eight seniors and some other didn’t come out, so we’re thin and young, but we do have a nucleus of kids who played quite a bit last year,” said Park whose teams have gone 91-34 with three district titles, two sub-regional crowns and a trip to state finals in 2021. “We’ve had some kids stepping up and practicing hard, so I don’t feel we’re rebuilding, maybe reloading in some areas, as you can put it.
“So maybe overall, we’re not as powerful, but maybe by the end of the season, we have the ability to where we could get there.”
The 6-foot-4 Cook had a solid junior year, scoring 7.3 points and grabbing a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field. He helped anchor the team’s interior defense, blocking a team-high 37 shots.
“Clayton had a good summer, played some AAU and worked out and lifted,” Park said. “Our biggest thing is to keep him out of foul trouble … he’s the key to the style of ball that we want to play at this point.”
Peterson, coming off a standout football season this fall, returns at a guard spot where he scored 3.4 points per game while giving the team perimeter defense as well.
Marshall scored 2.7 points per game off the bench while Pete, who saw more minutes as his sophomore season went along, scored 2.5 points per game in 19 contests.
Marshall will mostly run the offense at point guard along with Peterson and Pete. Senior Isaac Hetrick would be another wing/guard option, but he’ll start the season sidelined with an injury sustained at the end of soccer season.
“We have Jack with his speed and quickness and he’s feeling better about his jump shot, so he’s a little more of a multi-tool player than he was last year,” Park said. “Obviously, his quickness and defensive is good and Noah coming back and he’s shooting well and playing good defense. You have Clayton and what he brings and that’s a pretty good triangle there with Connor coming in to fill the role of point guard.”
Juniors Kaleb Kornbau and Brad Fiscus are other wing/forwards on the depth chart and from there, a solid group of sophomores will have the opportunity to add to the varsity rotation.
“Some of the sophomores played some AAU ball and were solid contributors to their team last year,” Park said. “Ideally, we’ll play nine to 10 kids if things are running like we want. It won’t be even minutes, but if they play well they’ll play longer and that’s kind of our plan right now.”
And the plan is to meet the expectations of a successful season.
“I don’t lower the bar down too much at all,” Park summed up. “The guys back could be better than they were last year and then throw in the young kids coming up through, who knows? I think we should be good and every bit competitive. We’re going to work hard on our ball-handling situations and not getting excited like we did at the end of the year last year. That’s been one of the pushes and goals through practices already.
“We want to play more physical, which might not fit well in this area for basketball, but when you step into the state playoffs and the type of basketball that is, it’s different and I don’t want to have kids not used to aggression and trying to be aggressive. I’d rather be telling them to back off.”
Park’s staff consists of Ben Pete and Bud Baughman.
The Raiders open with Warren Friday night in the first round of their tip-off tournament while Union and Brockway square off in the other matchup.
ROSTER
Seniors: Clayton Cook, Connor Marshall, Noah Peterson, Isaac Hetrick, Chandler Hughey.
Juniors: Jack Pete, Kaleb Kornbau, Brad Fiscus.
Sophomores: Kellan Haines, Wyatt Lucas, Jesse Lucas, Zayden Jordan, Hunter Whitlatch, Jake Semeyn, Carter Mackins, Jeremiah McDermid.
SCHEDULE
December
2-3-Host Tournament
7-Oil City
13-Cambridge Springs
16-at Elk Co. Catholic
19-at Franklin
21-St. Marys
27-28-at DuBois Holiday Tournament
January
5-at Punxsutawney
11-Johnsonburg
13-Bradford
16-DuBois
23-Karns City
25-Punxsutawney
27-at St. Marys
30-at North Clarion
February
1-Redbank Valley
7-Elk Co. Catholic
10-at Bradford
14-Tyrone
15-Vision Academy
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.