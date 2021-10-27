STRATTANVILLE — Using a stout defensive effort during its now four-game winning streak, the Central Clarion Wildcats notched a 21-10 victory over visiting DuBois last Friday on Senior Night at the C-L High School Sports Complex.
Central Clarion (4-4 overall, 4-3 D9 Large School) intercepted three passes while also stopping the Beavers on downs at the Wildcats’ 1 late in the game.
“During that timeout before their fourth down play I told the guys it was all about pride,” said C-L head coach Davey Eggleton. “The guys pumped their chest out and stopped him. We just wanted to get that three and out and keep them out of the end zone.”
The Wildcats visit Clearfield Friday, looking to solidify their playoff positioning for the upcoming D9 Class 2A playoffs.
Last Friday, neither team could muster much offense in the first quarter as each team turned the ball over twice. Two fumbles lost by Central Clarion, one came at the Beavers’ 3 and the other was recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
“We really didn’t change much defensively for the second half because we thought what we were doing was working,” said Eggleton. “I feel if we didn’t have those fumbles, that we could have been able to pull away a bit.”
After recovering a fumble at the DuBois 23, the Wildcats drove to the 14 before a pair of negative rushing plays backed them up to the 20 at the end of the quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Jase Ferguson connected with Christian Simko on a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead six seconds into the second quarter.
The Wildcats punted twice while the Beavers punted once over the next seven minutes. The Beavers took over at their own 46 before embarking on a six-play drive which ended in a Austin Henery 32-yard TD run that wound up tying the game with 3:31 left in the half.
Then after taking advantage of a short Wildcats punt, the Beavers drove to the 9 before Charlie Harman kicked a 26-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 38 seconds left in the half.
As it turned out, the Beavers were done scoring for the night and the Wildcats were going to take a lead before the half ran out.
The Wildcats took over at their own 34 and on the first play Ferguson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled for 45 yards to the Beavers’ 21 before connecting with Breckin Rex on a 21-yard TD pass. After the Charlie Franchino point-after kick, the Wildcats led 14-10 at halftime.
“Jase just saw there was nothing open, so he took off and got a big chunk of yards there,” said Eggleton. “Our guys are really rallying around him. He’s has just grown so much since those first few games, and he is definitely not playing like a freshman at this point.”
The only points of the second half came six plays into the fourth quarter when Ferguson connected with Simko on a 23-yard TD pass. Franchino’s point-after kick set the final with 9:10 remaining.
The Wildcats stopped the Beavers on downs and intercept a pass in two of their fourth-quarter drives.
Running a hurry-up offense, the Beavers drove from their own 3 to the Wildcats’ 1 before turning the ball over on downs after a first-and-goal from the 5.
From there, Central Clarion ran out the clock to preserve the victory.
“We knew coming in that DuBois was a hard-nosed football team and they had really been playing well just like we had,” said Eggleton. “Our coaches really prepared our guys well and it was a great win for the team.”
Ferguson completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Simko caught seven passes for 131 yards with two scores. Tommy Smith caught one pass for 29 yards while Breckin Rex caught three passes for 28 yards with a score.
Rex also led the ground game with 63 yards on 15 carries. Ferguson rushed for 48 yards on nine attempts.
Beavers quarterback Cam-Ron Hays rushed 18 times for 72 yards while completing 10 of 26 passes for 95 yards and three interceptions.