DUBOIS — The Brookville Raiders basketball team capped a strong month of December with yet another impressive defensive performance last Wednesday night that saw the Raiders upend DuBois Central Catholic, 45-26, in the final of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
It’s the Raiders’ second straight tournament title and ninth overall since they started going to DuBois back in 1981 and for most of the time, it’s been the current setup of the four local teams.
In last Wednesday’s consolation game, DuBois beat Brockway, 51-32. The Raiders had beaten the Beavers in last Tuesday’s first round game, 50-42.
The 7-2 Raiders were scheduled to visit Punxsutawney Thursday, but that game was moved to Saturday with a 1 p.m. junior varsity start. Next week, the Raiders start a rare stretch of five straight home games starting Wednesday with Johnsonburg. They host Bradford next Friday.
Last week, against DuBois Central Catholic, the Raiders locked down a high-flying Cardinals offense in the first month of the season in a game that was tightly called. That led to foul trouble for both side, as eventual tournament MVP Clayton Cook and the DCC duo of Luke Swisher and Ryan Paisley all had to sit extended periods in the game.
“It was a very tightly called game, and I actually said to my players after the first three or four fouls — the ref was standing there and i said they are calling touch. You have to back off,” said Brookville coach Dalton Park. “I looked at the ref and said, ‘I’m not saying you did anything wrong. I just want my guys to know you’re calling touch so we can adjust.’”
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned as a coach, and probably took me the longest to learn, is you’re not going to change the way they call it. You have change to the way they are calling it. The had two guys with four fouls and we had one, and you have to adjust.
“Their defense adjusted first and took us out of our game a little bit, then we adjusted in the second half. They were sagging and we did some things to get guys open and knocked down some shots. Their two big guys played tough inside though and are physical. I give my guys credit. They were looking to play physical with them too.”
The Raiders limited the Cardinals to just 30 percent shooting (11-for-37), including 1-for-10 from the 3-point line. Central was averaging 63 points per game in its 7-1 start going into its matchup with the Raiders.
But teams struggled at times to get into any type of offensive rhythm — the Raiders shot a little better at 40 percent (20-for-50) — particularly in the first half as the Raiders went to the half with a 19-13 lead.
The Raiders proved to be the team to find some offense in the second half, thanks in large part to the play of Kellan Haines and Jack Pete, who scored 13 and 10 points respectively. Pete added eight rebounds and five steals, and joined Noan Peterson and tournament MVP Clayton Cook on the all-tournament team.
Cook wound up scoring seven points with five rebounds, three assists and four steals. His work against DuBois in the first round — 20 points and 16 rebounds — led to his deserved MVP honor. Peterson scored 24 points in the two games, including nine against the Cardinals.
Both players found success cutting from the wings, as Brookville worked the ball inside before making the extra pass to either going to the basket. Cook, who was held to seven points, was a big facilitator in the paint in the final two quarters as Brookville outscored DCC 28-13 to win going away.
The Raiders wound up scoring scoring 36 of their points in the paint. Haines scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the second half, while Pete netted seven of his 10 in the final two quarters.
The Raiders also forced 21 Central turnovers and in two tournament games had just 18.
“If you tell me it was going to be 19-13 at the half — I think we’re averaging like 62 points a game — I wouldn’t think that, but you have to do what it takes,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “I think we were able to get Brookville out of rhythm a little (in first half), but at the same time we were out of rhythm too tossing the ball away.
“You’re not going to win games that way, but Brookville’s defense was phenomenal today.”
The Raiders the opened the third with a bang, as Haines drained a 3-pointer in the opening minute. Swisher countered with a pair of free throws as Cook picked up his third foul.
Central scored just two more points in the final 6:04 of the quarter though, as Brookville ripped off a 10-2 run to end the third to extend its lead to 15 at 32-17.
And, that happened despite Cook picking up his fourth foul midway through the third. Haines powered the Raiders in the frame with seven points, while Pete had four.
Things got even worse for DCC in the final minute, as Paisley and Swisher were tagged with their fourth fouls 13 seconds apart.
Brookville carried that momentum over in the fourth and put the game away for good with an 11-0 spurt that nearly put the mercy rule into play midway through the quarter as the Raiders led 43-17 before starting to empty their bench.
Peterson jump-started that fourth-quarter push with five straight points, while Haines had four and Zayden Jordan two. All told, Brookville put together a 21-2 run that spanned the final six minutes of the third and first four minutes of the fourth.
Andrew Green and Luke Swisher scored nine and eight points respectively to lead the Cardinals. They went into the game averaging 16.3 and 19.4 points apiece.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.