BROOKVILLE — Rescheduled from earlier in the month, the DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational drew 14 teams to Brookville Area High School on what turned out to be one of the best weather days of the season so far.
Finishing under sunny skies and near 80 degrees on the thermometer last Saturday, several area athletes turned in strong performances, although no meet records were broken.
The most noteworthy performance was turned in by Redbank Valley junior and returning state medalist Cam Wagner, who broke the Bulldogs’ team record in the discus with a hefty throw of 169 feet, 5 inches. That eclipsed Dan Jordan’s 2007 mark of 167 feet, 3 inches.
The D9 champion and fourth-place medalist last year, Wagner’s best throw came out of the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state behind Wyomissing Area’s J’Ven Williams, who actually has two recorded throws listed over 171 feet on milesplit.com, the best being his 177 feet, 5 inches from Saturday’s Leonard Stephan Invitational in West Lawn.
Wagner’s throw did not break the Invite record, however, just shy of Sharon’s Auston Papay’s 2004 throw going 171 feet, 11 inches. He won the PIAA title that year with a throw of 182 feet.
Wagner also won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 1 1/4 inches.
Overall, the outstanding performances of the day were turned in by Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry, who won the Clint Puller Memorial Award, and Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell, who won the Brooke Emery Memorial Award.
Sherry won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, his 4:33.23 in the 1,600 beating Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock by over 12 seconds and his 9:44.84 in the 3,200 winning by almost 40 seconds over Bellefonte’s runner-up Chase Ebeling.
Russell won the 100 dash (13.06) and triple jump (31 feet, 11 inches) while finishing second in the 200 dash.
While no team champions were crowned at the event, the Brookville boys and Cranberry girls turned in the most top-six scoring finishes. The Raiders won six events as Hunter Geer and Jack Gill each won two races while combining with two teammates to a win a third.
“I was definitely a good day overall,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We had a lot of great results and we haven’t had too many kids who have been in an invitational, so this was a good step toward being able to compete at the bigger meets.
“Hunter had a great day and even ran a fantastic 4x4 split at the end of the day. Jack ran two great races in the 400 and 800 with a huge PR in the 800 after running his best 400.
Geer won the 100 (11.55) and 200 (23.44) dashes, Gill took first in the 400 (54.22) dash and 800 (2:05.77) and the two joined Ian Pete and Cooper Shall to win the 4x400 relay in 3:36.94, over seven seconds ahead of runner-up Keystone.
Pete also won the 300 hurdles with a career-best time of 41.04 seconds. He also was edged at the line in the 110 hurdles by the narrowest of margins by Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock, who win with a time of 16.26 seconds, or three-one thousandths of a second ahead of Pete.
“I moved up to No. 6 on the honor in the 300s and the goal there is sub-40 and once he does that, he will be in medal contention for states,” Murdock said. “The 110s was a good race and it was nice to be pushed and see how he responds. There are a few minor technical things he will be work on and I expect him to be much faster in a month.”
Also for the Raiders:
— Jack Pete finished third in the 100 dash while Garner McMaster was fourth in the 800 run, just missing a D9 qualifying time, just one-tenth shy with a 2:08.1.
— Kellan Haines was third in the 110 hurdles, second in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the high jump and sixth in the javelin.
— Dan Turner was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
— In the throws, Wyatt Lucas was runner-up in the javelin with a toss of 147 feet, 5 inches.
— John Colgan was second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump, Ryan Geer finished fourth in the high jump and Brecken Cieleski finished sixth in the pole vault.
For the Clarion-Limestone Lions:
— Ryan Hummell won the javelin with a throw of 164 feet, 10 inches. He also was fourth in the discus, just missing a D9 qualifying mark with a toss of 122 feet, 3 inches, just nine inches shy of a D9 qualifier.
— John Burke finished fourth in the long jump and sixth in the high jump.
For the girls, Brookville’s lone win came in the 4x100 relay with the foursome of Kailin Bowser, Autumn Walter, Emily Martz and Morgan Monnoyer won in 52.16 seconds. Monnoyer was second in the 100 dash and fourth in the 200 dash as was Martz in the 400 dash.
“I thought the invitational went very well,” said Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman. “It was great to have nice weather. I feel like we are behind because of the weather and other factors. This season will be a work in progress and hopefully things come together at the end.”
Also for the Lady Raiders:
— The 4x400 and 4x800 relays both finished fourth with Bowser, Martz, Monnoyer and Walter making up the 4x400.
Clarion-Limestone won three events as Brooke Kessler, a returning state medalist in the long jump, doubled in the long jump (16 feet, 9 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 11 inches). She also finished sixth in the triple jump.
Morgan McNaughton won the 1,600 run (5:52.65) and finished second in the 800 (2:34.19).
Also for the Lady Lions:
— Ruby Smith turned in two fourths in the javelin and discus as did Zoey Ferguson in the high jump and Jessica McCracken in the 3,200 run. Smith also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles.