BROOKVILLE — Winter weather wiped out Tuesday’s track and field meet between Brookville and visiting Bradford and will not be made up.
Next up for Brookville is its rescheduled DeMans Team Sports Invitational this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The list of teams participating has changed somewhat:
— Brookville, Bellefonte, Cameron County, Clarion-Limestone, Coudersport, Cranberry, DuBois Central Catholic, Johnsonburg, Keystone, North Clarion, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Redbank Valley and River Valley.
Next week, Brookville hosts Clearfield and St. Marys Tuesday while C-L hosts Cranberry Wednesday.
In last week’s meet for C-L:
WEDNESDAY, April 13
C-L swept by North Clarion
At the C-L Sports Complex against the North Clarion/Clarion co-operative team, both C-L teams lost dual meet decisions — 85-65 for the boys and 95.5-54.5 for the girls.
The Lions got double individual wins from Peyton Smith in the 110 and 300 hurdles (18.6 and 47.1) and Ryan Hummell in the discus (124 feet, 6 inches) and javelin (148 feet, 6 1/2 inches), both of the marks surpassing district-qualifying standards.
Ty Rankin won the 800 run (2:18.1) while Brock Smith took the triple jump (40 feet, 8 inches). The Lions also won the 4x800 relay.
Brooke Kessler tripled for the Lady Lions, winning the long jump (15 feet, 4 inches), triple jump (30 feet, 1/4 inch) and high jump (5 feet) with a career-best height which also qualified her for districts. Morgan McNaughton doubled, winning with a district-qualifying time in the 1,600 run (5:42.5) and taking the 800 run (2:37.8).
Ruby Smith won the javelin (101 feet, 5 inches) and finished second in the discus. Abi Knapp won the pole vault and finished second in the javelin. Kyle Mumford and Zoey Ferguson were second in the long jump and high jump respectively with Ferguson clearing a district-qualifying height of 4 feet, 11 inches.