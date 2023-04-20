BROOKVILLE — Winning six events and posting a few impressive performances, the Brookville Raiders track and field team took advantage of ideal conditions at the 20-team 25th Annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational last Saturday.
Senior Brayden Kunselman, junior Jack Gill and freshman Hayden Freeman helped lead the way. Kunselman won the 100-meter dash with a career-best 11.08-second time, then added a runner-up in the 200 dash.
Both times were career-best marks for Kunselman, who now finds himself No. 5 on the 100 honor roll.
“Brayden had a fantastic day,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “He was lights out in the 100 in both the prelims and the finals. When I saw his prelim time I initially thought he ran harder than he needed to to qualify for the finals, but he is just at the level now where 11.3 can happen at will.
“The 100 is another tough event in D9, so going under the state qualifier is going to be the only way to assure a trip to states. He came back with a significant improvement in the 200. His progression in that event has been remarkable and directly related to his work ethic and positive attitude.”
Kunselman then ran a leg with Freeman, Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete on the winning 4x100 relay that blistered the track with a season-best 43.49 seconds.
That relay time gets a medal at the PIAA Championships in late May and it bested another medal-type time of earlier in this spring of 43.65. Saturday’s time ranks No. 3 on the meet record board behind two other Brookville relays from 2019 (42.34) and 2018 (43.48).
“The 4x1 reclaimed the top 2A time in the state on Saturday,” Murdock said. “It’s pretty early to be thinking that way, but they definitely have the potential to run sub 43 and medal very high at states. All four of them ran very solid, but they have yet to run perfectly which is good to know there is room for little improvements.”
Freeman also won the 400 dash in 51.87 seconds while turning in a third in the high jump and running a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay with Gill, Dan Turner and Jacob Murdock.
“Daniel Turner did a nice job filling in for Jack Pete and made it a fun race to watch,” Murdock said. (Brookville graduate and coach) Seth Miller, the Bellefonte coach, said that was the fourth fastest time in his school’s history and was happy to have had us push his team to that. Our 4x4 has some depth now and it will depend on the situation as far as who will be running on it. We have legitimate shots to send all three relays to states this year.”
Gill grabbed a win in the 800 run in 2:03.1 while also running a leg on the runner-up 4x800 relay with Brady Means, Ty Fiscus and Brad Fiscus. Both the 4x4 and 4x8 relays turned in season-best times.
“Jack executed his race plan just about perfectly in the 800,” Murdock said. “We have talked about how to respond to different situations based on how the other runners go out. Even when the first lap was too slow, he stuck to his plan and made his move at the correct time for the situation.
The Raiders’ other win on the track came from sophomore Kellan Haines in the 300 hurdles (43.37). Haines was also fifth in the 110 hurdles, turning in personal-best times in both races. Wyatt Lucas won the javelin (166 feet, 2 inches) with brother Jesse finishing sixth while Brayden Ross was runner-up in the discus.
“Wyatt and Jesse both had lifetime bests,” Murdock said. “Scoring high in the javelin at districts will be really important for us to have any team title chances. All three throwing events may require the state qualifying marks to move onto Ship, so Wyatt and Jesse inching closer to 176 feet is a good step toward that goal.”
The Brookville Lady Raiders got a double-win day from junior Julie Monnoyer, who won the triple jump (34 feet, 2 inches) and 100 hurdles (16.86) while running a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay with sophomore Autumn Walter, and freshmen Hannah Geer and Kaida Yoder.
“Julie had a great day in the hurdles and triple. It was great to see her in the 34s again,” Lady Raiders head coach Dana MacBeth said. “She also was part of the 4x100 relay. She has the ability to make some noise at districts in four events, including the long jump (seventh at Invite).”
Monnoyer’s second straight 34-foot triple was slightly shorter than the 34-9 she went last Tuesday at Elk County Catholic. That mark ranks No. 4 on the team’s honor roll.
“She’s been impressive in regards to having an off event and gathering herself together and bouncing back in the next event,” Murdock added. “Consistent jumps in the 34s are a good step. Her goal is to hit state qualifying (35’6”) because it may take that to make it to Ship. She is capable of that.”
Geer grabbed a win in the 300 hurdles (49.61).
“Hannah’s goal was to go sub 50 sat and she did that,” MacBeth said. “She is a hard worker and was an important part of the 4x1 and 4x4 as well.”
Two meet records were set, including the boys’ high jump as Union/A-C Valley junior Hayden Smith, the reigning PIAA Class 2A state champion, cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to break the 2019 mark of 6 feet, 7 inches cleared by Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick.
Smith and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon garnered the outstanding performances awards, Smith getting the Clint Puller Memorial and Harmon the Brooke Emery Award.
Harmon ran to wins in the 100 and 200 dashes in 12.76 and 26.73 seconds respectively while finishing second in both the 400 dash and high jump. Harmon, the reigning Class 2A state champion in the 400, was caught at the end and edged by Warren freshman Lilly Newton, 1:00.64 to 1:00.66.
In the high jump, Harmon and DuBois Central Catholic’s Hope Jacob both cleared 4 feet, 11 inches, but Jacob won on the less misses tiebreaker.
Coudersport junior Kevin Sherry, a two-time state medalist in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs last spring, broke the 2010 meet record held by Baldwin’s Matt Cecalla in the 3,200 run by nearly four seconds in 9:37.93 while nearly breaking the meet record in the 1,600, finishing in 4:23.77, just a hair shy of topping the meet record of 4:23.04 set by Grove City’s Jacob Kildoo in 2011.
Other top performances, for the Raiders:
— Pete tied for third in the 100 dash while Shaffer finished fourth in the 200 dash.
— Fiscus placed seventh in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs with Means finishing eighth in the 3,200 run and Brad Fiscus finishing ninth in the 800 and 10th in the 1,600 run.
— Turner finished sixth in thew 110 hurdles while Ian Clowes was ninth in the 300 hurdles.
— John Colgan finished fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.
— Gaston was sevcenth in the pole vault while Ross added an eighth in the shot put.
Also for the Lady Raiders:
— Along with the 4x100 runner-up finish were two season-best runs by the 4x800 and 4x400 relays that finished fourth and fifth respectively — Samantha Whitling, Anna Fiscus, Brenna McGranor and Erika Doolittle in the 4x800, and the freshman foursome of Geer, Casey Riley, Whitling and Yoder in the 4x400. The 4x800 cut about 15 seconds off its best time.
“All of the girls who have been in the 4x800 this year have great attitudes and work extremely hard and a few of the older girls have the goal of getting to the medal stand for districts,” Murdock said. “We are trying to build the girls around those relays. The 4x400 turned in a district-qualifying time from the slow heat by six seconds.”
— Yoder was fifth in the 400 dash and eighth in the 100 dash.
— Doolittle finished eighth in 1,600 and 3,200 runs, running a qualifying time in the 3,200.
— Whitling was seventh in the high jump and Lauren Castellan finished seventh in the pole vault.
“I was very pleased with the girls overall and they are doing very well for a young group,” MacBeth said. “They are very positive and becoming a real team overall.”
Both teams were scheduled to visit Bradford Tuesday, but that meet was canceled. Next up for Brookville is Saturday’s Slippery Rock Invitational. Next Tuesday, both teams visit St. Marys.